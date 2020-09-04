Bestsellers: Juvenile, September 5, 2020

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.
|Rank
|Title
|Contributor
|Publisher/Imprint
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|Midnight Sun
|Stephenie Meyer
|Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
|$34.99
|1
|2
|Rowley Jefferson's Awesome Friendly Adventure
|Jeff Kinney
|Amulet
|$17.99
|2
|3
|The Baby-Sitters's Club: Logan Likes Mary-Anne!
|Ann M. Martin and Katy Farina
|Graphix
|$16.99
|-
|4
|The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes
|Suzanne Collins
|Scholastic
|$36.99
|3
|5
|I Promise
|Nina Mata and Lebron James
|HarperCollins Canada
|$24.99
|4
|6
|Karen's Roller Skates (Baby-Sitters Little Sister Graphic Novel #2)
|Ann M. Martin and Katy Farina
|Graphix
|$13.99
|6
|7
|Dog Man: Lord of the Fleas
|Dav Pilkey
|Graphix
|$12.99
|9
|8
|Love You Forever
|Robert Munsch and Sheila McGraw
|Firefly Books
|$6.95
|5
|9
|Dog Man: Brawl of the Wild
|Dav Pilkey
|Graphix
|$12.99
|-
|10
|Dog Man: Grime and Punishment
|Dav Pilkey
|Graphix
|$15.99
|-
Expand your mind and build your reading list with the Books newsletter. Sign up today.