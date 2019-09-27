Bestsellers: Juvenile, Septemeber 28, 2019

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.
|Rank
|Title
|Contributor
|Publisher/Imprint
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|Guts
|Raina Telgemeier
|Graphix
|$16.99
|1
|2
|Dog Man: For Whom the Ball Rolls
|Dav Pilkey
|Scholastic
|$15.99
|2
|3
|Boy-Crazy Stacey
|Ann M. Martin and Gale Galligan
|Graphix
|$13.99
|3
|4
|Sharon, Lois and Bram's Skinnamarink
|Sharon Hampson, Lois Lillienstein, Bram Morrison and Qin Leng
|Tundra
|$21.99
|4
|5
|Big Nate: Hug it Out!
|Lincoln Peirce
|Andrews McMeel
|$11.99
|5
|6
|Captain Underpants and the Preposterous Plight of the Purple Potty
|Dav Pilkey
|Scholastic
|$12.99
|6
|7
|An Elephant & Piggie Biggie 2!
|Mo Willems
|Hyperion Books for Children
|$22.49
|-
|8
|Dragon Masters: The Land of the Spring Dragon
|Tracey West and Matt Loveridge
|Scholastic
|$6.99
|7
|9
|Barnyard Dance
|Sandra Boynton
|Workman
|$10.95
|-
|10
|Little Critter Fall Storeybook Favorites
|Mercer Mayer
|HarperCollins
|$15.99
|8
