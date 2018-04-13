Bestsellers: Mystery, April 14, 2018

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.
|Rank
|Title
|Contributor
|Imprint
|List Price
|1
|Camino Island
|John Grisham
|Dell
|$12.99
|2
|16th Seduction
|James Patterson and Maxine Paetro
|Grand Central
|$12.99
|3
|All By Myself, Alone
|Mary Higgins Clark
|Pocket Books
|$11.99
|4
|The Woman In The Window
|A.J. Finn
|William Morrow
|$24.99
|5
|End Game
|David Baldacci
|Grand Central
|$20.99
|6
|The Fix
|David Baldacci
|Grand Central
|$12.99
|7
|The Whispering Room
|Dean Koontz
|Bantam
|$12.99
|8
|Tom Clancy Point Of Contact
|Mike Maden
|Berkley
|$13.50
|9
|Look Behind You
|Iris Johansen and Roy Johansen
|Saint Martin's Paperbacks
|$12.99
|10
|Let Me Lie
|Clare Mackintosh
|Berkley
|$24.00