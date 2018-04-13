 Skip to main content

Bestsellers: Mystery, April 14, 2018

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.

RankTitleContributorImprint List Price
1Camino IslandJohn GrishamDell$12.99
216th SeductionJames Patterson and Maxine PaetroGrand Central$12.99
3All By Myself, AloneMary Higgins ClarkPocket Books$11.99
4The Woman In The WindowA.J. FinnWilliam Morrow$24.99
5End GameDavid BaldacciGrand Central$20.99
6The FixDavid BaldacciGrand Central$12.99
7The Whispering RoomDean KoontzBantam$12.99
8Tom Clancy Point Of ContactMike MadenBerkley$13.50
9Look Behind YouIris Johansen and Roy JohansenSaint Martin's Paperbacks$12.99
10Let Me LieClare MackintoshBerkley$24.00

