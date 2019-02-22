 Skip to main content

Bestsellers Bestsellers: Mystery, Feb. 23, 2019 (Year-to-Date)

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.

RankTitleContributorImprint List Price
1Watching YouLisa JewellAtria$24.99
2The House Next DoorJames PattersonGrand Central$20.99
3Leverage in Death J.D. RobbSaint Martin's$10.99
4The Girl in the WoodsCamilla LackbergHarperCollins$12.50
5The Bishop's PawnSteve BerrySaint Martin's$12.99
6The SuspectFiona BartonPenguin Canada$24.95
7CrucibleJames RollinsWilliam Morrow & Co.$23.99
8Fifty FiftyJames Patterson and Candice FoxVision$12.99
9The Cuban AffairNelson DeMillePocket Books$12.99
10Night MovesJonathan KellermanBallantine$12.99
11Total ControlDavid BaldacciGrand Central$20.99
12Don't You CryMary KubicaPark Row Books$11.99
13Lying in WaitLiz NugentSimon & Schuster$24.99
14Liar LiarJames PattersonLittle Brown & Co.$36.50
15No ExitTaylor AdamsWilliam Morrow & Co.$23.99
16The RecokoningJohn GrishamDoubleday$37.00
17PrincessJames Patterson and Reed JonesGrand Central$12.99
18An Anonymous GirlSarah Pekkanen and Greer HendricksSt. Martin's$24.99
19The Woman in the WindowA.J. FinnWilliam Morrow & Co.$24.99
20The SwitchSandra BrownGrand Central$11.99

