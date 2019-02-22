Bestsellers: Mystery, Feb. 23, 2019 (Year-to-Date)

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.
|Rank
|Title
|Contributor
|Imprint
|List Price
|1
|Watching You
|Lisa Jewell
|Atria
|$24.99
|2
|The House Next Door
|James Patterson
|Grand Central
|$20.99
|3
|Leverage in Death
|J.D. Robb
|Saint Martin's
|$10.99
|4
|The Girl in the Woods
|Camilla Lackberg
|HarperCollins
|$12.50
|5
|The Bishop's Pawn
|Steve Berry
|Saint Martin's
|$12.99
|6
|The Suspect
|Fiona Barton
|Penguin Canada
|$24.95
|7
|Crucible
|James Rollins
|William Morrow & Co.
|$23.99
|8
|Fifty Fifty
|James Patterson and Candice Fox
|Vision
|$12.99
|9
|The Cuban Affair
|Nelson DeMille
|Pocket Books
|$12.99
|10
|Night Moves
|Jonathan Kellerman
|Ballantine
|$12.99
|11
|Total Control
|David Baldacci
|Grand Central
|$20.99
|12
|Don't You Cry
|Mary Kubica
|Park Row Books
|$11.99
|13
|Lying in Wait
|Liz Nugent
|Simon & Schuster
|$24.99
|14
|Liar Liar
|James Patterson
|Little Brown & Co.
|$36.50
|15
|No Exit
|Taylor Adams
|William Morrow & Co.
|$23.99
|16
|The Recokoning
|John Grisham
|Doubleday
|$37.00
|17
|Princess
|James Patterson and Reed Jones
|Grand Central
|$12.99
|18
|An Anonymous Girl
|Sarah Pekkanen and Greer Hendricks
|St. Martin's
|$24.99
|19
|The Woman in the Window
|A.J. Finn
|William Morrow & Co.
|$24.99
|20
|The Switch
|Sandra Brown
|Grand Central
|$11.99
