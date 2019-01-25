 Skip to main content

Bestsellers Bestsellers: Mystery, Jan. 26, 2019

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Bestsellers: Mystery, Jan. 26, 2019

For Subscribers

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.

Rank Title Contributor Imprint List Price
1 Watching You Lisa Jewell Atria $24.99
2 Leverage in Death J.D. Robb Saint Martin's $10.99
3 The Bishop's Pawn Steve Berry Saint Martin's $12.99
4 The Girl in the Woods Camilla Lackberg HarperCollins $12.50
5 The Cuban Affair Nelson DeMille Pocket Books $12.99
6 Night Moves Jonathan Kellerman Ballantine $12.99
7 Liar Liar James Patterson Little Brown & Co. $36.50
8 Don't You Cry Mary Kubica Park Row Books $11.99
9 An Anonymous Girl Sarah Pekkanen and Greer Hendricks St. Martin's $24.99
10 Lying in Wait Liz Nugent Simon & Schuster $24.99

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Comments are closed

We have closed comments on this story for legal reasons or for abuse. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter