Bestsellers: Paperback Fiction, April 21, 2018

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.

RankTitleContributorImprint List PriceLast Week
1The Right TimeDanielle SteelDell$11.99 1
2Camino IslandJohn GrishamDell$12.99 2
3Golden PreyJohn SandfordG.P. Putnam's Sons$12.99 5
4All By Myself, AloneMary Higgins ClarkPocket Books$11.99 4
516th SeductionJames Patterson and Maxine PaetroGrand Central$12.99 3
6Tom Clancy Point Of ContactMike MadenBerkley$13.50 10
7The People vs. Alex CrossJames Patterson Grand Central$20.99 -
8The FixDavid BaldacciGrand Central$12.99 8
9Small Great ThingsJodi PicoultVintage Canada$21.00 7
10End GameDavid BaldacciGrand Central$20.99 6

