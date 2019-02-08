 Skip to main content

Bestsellers Bestsellers: Paperback Fiction, Feb. 9, 2019

Bestsellers: Paperback Fiction, Feb. 9, 2019

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.

Rank Title Contributor Imprint List Price Last Week
1 The Cast Danielle Steel Dell $11.99 -
2 Total Control David Baldacci Grand Central $20.99 -
3 Fifty-Fifty James Patterson and Candice Fox Vision $12.99 -
4 Every Note Played Lisa Genova Scout Press $22.00 -
5 Night Moves Jonathan Kellerman Ballantine $12.99 1
6 Crimsom Lake Candice Fox Forge $12.99 -
7 The Bishop's Pawn Steve Berry Saint Martin's $12.99 4
8 Leverage in Death J. D. Robb Saint Martin's $10.99 2
9 Without Mercy Lisa Jackson Zebra $11.99 -
10 The Matter of Marriage Debbie Macomber Mira $10.99 -

