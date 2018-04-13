Bestsellers: Paperback Non-Fiction, April 14, 2018

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.
|Rank
|Title
|Contributor
|Imprint
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|Forgiveness
|Mark Sakamoto
|HarperPerenial
|$19.99
|1
|2
|Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind
|Yuval Noah Harari
|Signal
|$23.00
|2
|3
|I Am Malala
|Malala Yousafzai
|Back Bay Books
|$21.00
|-
|4
|Homo Deus: A Brief History Of Tomorrow
|Yuval Noah Harari
|Signal
|$23.00
|3
|5
|Start With Why
|Simon Sinek
|Portfolio Trade
|$22.00
|4
|6
|A Brief History Of Time
|Stephen Hawking
|Bantam
|$20.00
|-
|7
|Man's Search For Meaning
|Viktor E. Frankl and Ilse Lasch
|Beacon
|$14.99
|9
|8
|Thinking, Fast And Slow
|Daniel Kahneman
|Anchor Canada
|$23.00
|7
|9
|Red Notice
|Bill Browder
|Simon & Schuster
|$23.00
|-
|10
|The Greatest Story Ever Told - So Far
|Lawrence M. Krauss
|Atria
|$23.00
|10