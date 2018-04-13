 Skip to main content

Bestsellers: Paperback Non-Fiction, April 14, 2018

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.

RankTitleContributorImprint List PriceLast Week
1ForgivenessMark SakamotoHarperPerenial$19.99 1
2Sapiens: A Brief History of HumankindYuval Noah HarariSignal$23.00 2
3I Am MalalaMalala YousafzaiBack Bay Books$21.00 -
4Homo Deus: A Brief History Of TomorrowYuval Noah HarariSignal$23.00 3
5Start With WhySimon SinekPortfolio Trade$22.00 4
6A Brief History Of TimeStephen HawkingBantam$20.00 -
7Man's Search For MeaningViktor E. Frankl and Ilse LaschBeacon $14.99 9
8Thinking, Fast And SlowDaniel KahnemanAnchor Canada$23.00 7
9Red NoticeBill BrowderSimon & Schuster$23.00 -
10The Greatest Story Ever Told - So FarLawrence M. KraussAtria$23.00 10

