Bestsellers: Paperback Non-Fiction, April 21, 2018

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.

RankTitleContributorImprint List PriceLast Week
1Sapiens: A Brief History of HumankindYuval Noah HarariSignal$23.00 2
2ForgivenessMark SakamotoHarperPerennial$19.99 1
3Homo Deus: A Brief History Of TomorrowYuval Noah HarariSignal$23.00 4
4ProgressJohan NorbergOneworld Publications$21.95 -
5A Brief History Of TimeStephen HawkingBantam$20.00 6
6Start With WhySimon SinekPortfolio Trade$22.00 5
7Thinking, Fast And SlowDaniel KahnemanAnchor Canada$23.00 8
8My Secret SisterHelen Edwards and Jenny Lee SmithPAN$9.99 -
9Man's Search For MeaningViktor E. Frankl and Ilse LaschBeacon $14.99 7
10Red NoticeBill BrowderSimon & Schuster$23.00 9

