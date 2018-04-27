 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Bestsellers: Romance / Erotica, April 28, 2018

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.

RankTitleContributorImprint List Price
1A Mother's LoveNora RobertsSilhouette$9.99
2As You WishJude DeverauxMira$22.99
3Welcome To Moonlight HarborSheila RobertsMira$9.99
4Cowboy's RedemptionB.J. DanielsHarlequin$6.50
5The Sheriff's SecretJulie Anne LindseyHarlequin$6.50
6Finding The EdgeDebra WebbHarlequin$6.50
7The Wedding Quilt BrideMarta PerryLove Inspired Heartsong Presents$6.75
8The Amish Widow's New LoveLiz TolsmaLove Inspired Heartsong Presents$6.75
9One Intrepid SEALElle JamesHarlequin$6.50
10Undercover ScoutJenna KernanHarlequin$6.50

