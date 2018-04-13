 Skip to main content

Bestsellers: Self-Improvement, April 14, 2018

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.

RankTitleContributorImprint List PriceLast Week
1The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck: A Counterintuitive Approach To Living A Good LifeMark MansonHarperOne$21.99 1
2You Are A Badass: How To Stop Doubting Your Greatness And Start Living An Awesome LifeJen SinceroRunning$18.50 2
3How To Win Friends And Influence PeopleDale CarnegiePocket$22.00 3
4The Diabetes CodeJason FungGreystone$22.95 -
5The Subtle Art of Not Giving a BleepMark MansonHarperOne$21.99 5
6The 7 Habits Of Highly Effective PeopleStephen R. CoveyFree Press$22.00 7
7Unfu*k Yourself: Get Out Of Your Head And into Your LifeGary John BishopHarperOne$24.99 6
8UnlearnHumble the PoetIndigoPress$23.99 10
9The Power Of NowEckhart TolleNew World Library$22.95 -
10PrinciplesRay DalioSimon & Schuster$39.99 -

