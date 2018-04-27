 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Bestsellers: Self-Improvement, April 28, 2018

Bestsellers: Self-Improvement, April 28, 2018

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.

RankTitleContributorImprint List PriceLast Week
1The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck: A Counterintuitive Approach To Living A Good LifeMark MansonHarperOne$21.99 1
2You Are A Badass: How To Stop Doubting Your Greatness And Start Living An Awesome LifeJen SinceroRunning$18.50 2
3Own The DayAubrey MarcusHarper Wave$34.99 -
4The Subtle Art of Not Giving a BleepMark MansonHarperOne$21.99 3
5How To Win Friends And Influence PeopleDale CarnegiePocket$22.00 4
6Unfu*k Yourself: Get Out Of Your Head And into Your LifeGary John BishopHarperOne$24.99 5
7UnlearnHumble the PoetIndigoPress$23.99 6
8The Plant ParadoxSteven R. GundryHarper Wave$34.99 7
9The 7 Habits Of Highly Effective PeopleStephen R. CoveyFree Press$22.00 10
10Dodging Energy VampiresChristiane NorthrupHay House$32.50 -

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
We have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We expect to have our new commenting system, powered by Talk from the Coral Project, running on our site by the end of April, 2018. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.