Bestsellers: Self-Improvement, Feb. 2, 2019

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.

Rank Title Contributor Imprint List Price Last Week
1 The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck Mark Manson HarperCollins Canada 21.99 1
2 Girl, Wash Your Face Rachel Hollis Thomas Nelson 28.50 2
3 You Are A Badass Jen Sincero Running 18.50 3
4 Dare to Lead Brené Brown Random House 37.00 4
5 Calm the F*ck Down Sarah Knight Little Brown & Co. 25.99 8
6 Unfu*k Yourself Gary John Bishop HarperOne 24.99 7
7 The Clean Plate Gwyneth Paltrow Grand Central 42.50 5
8 Living Debt-Free Shannon Lee Simmons Collins 21.99 -
9 The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People Stephen R. Covey Free Press 22.00 -
10 Let That Sh*t Go Nina Purewal and Kate Petriw Collins 22.99 10

