Bestsellers: Self-Improvement, Feb. 9, 2019

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.

Rank Title Contributor Imprint List Price Last Week
1 The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck Mark Manson HarperCollins Canada $21.99 1
2 Girl, Wash Your Face Rachel Hollis Thomas Nelson $28.50 2
3 You Are A Badass Jen Sincero Running $18.50 3
4 Dare to Lead Brené Brown Random House $37.00 4
5 Unfu*k Yourself Gary John Bishop HarperOne $24.99 6
6 Calm the F*ck Down Sarah Knight Little Brown & Co. $25.99 5
7 The Courage to be Disliked Ichiro Kishimi and Fumitake Koga Simon & Schuster $29.99 -
8 The Power of Now Eckhart Tolle New World Library $23.95 -
9 Mind Over Mood, Second Edition Dennis Greenberger and Christine A. Padesky Guilford Press $35.44 -
10 How To Win Friends And Influence People Dale Carnegie Pocket Books $22.00 -

