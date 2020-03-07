Bestsellers: Self Improvement, March 7, 2020

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.
|Rank
|Title
|Contributor
|Imprint
|List Price
|Last Week's rank
|1
|The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck
|Mark Manson
|HarperCollins Canada
|$21.99
|1
|2
|The Power of Now
|Eckhart Tolle
|New World Library
|$23.95
|2
|3
|How To Win Friends And Influence People
|Dale Carnegie
|Pocket Books
|$22.99
|6
|4
|Chicken Soup for the Soul: Believe in Miracles
|Amy Newmark
|Chicken Soup for the Soul
|$17.95
|5
|5
|Rich Dad Poor Dad
|Robert T. Kiyosaki
|Plata
|$11.99
|-
|6
|You Are A Badass
|Jen Sincero
|Running
|$21.99
|9
|7
|The Courage to be Happy
|Ichiro Kishimi
|Simon & Schuster
|$29.99
|-
|8
|The Gifts of Imperfection
|Brené Brown
|Hazelden
|$19.95
|10
|9
|The Four Agreements
|Don Miguel Ruiz and Janet Mills
|Amber-Allen
|$19.50
|7
|10
|Mind Over Mood, Second Edition
|Dennis Greenberger and Christine A. Padesky
|Guilford Press
|$35.71
|8
