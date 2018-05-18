Bestsellers: Self-Improvement, May 19, 2018

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.
|Rank
|Title
|Contributor
|Imprint
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck: A Counterintuitive Approach To Living A Good Life
|Mark Manson
|HarperOne
|$21.99
|1
|2
|You Are A Badass: How To Stop Doubting Your Greatness And Start Living An Awesome Life
|Jen Sincero
|Running
|$18.50
|2
|3
|Chicken Soup For The Soul: My Amazing Mom
|Amy Newmark
|Chicken Soup for the Soul Publishing
|$17.95
|-
|4
|Eat, Move, Think
|Shaun Francis
|Simon & Schuster
|$29.99
|-
|5
|Unfu*k Yourself: Get Out Of Your Head And into Your Life
|Gary John Bishop
|HarperOne
|$24.99
|3
|6
|The Subtle Art of Not Giving a Bleep
|Mark Manson
|HarperOne
|$21.99
|4
|7
|How To Win Friends And Influence People
|Dale Carnegie
|Pocket
|$22.00
|6
|8
|Unlearn
|Humble the Poet
|IndigoPress
|$23.99
|7
|9
|The Gifts Of Imperfection
|Brené Brown
|Hazelden
|$19.95
|10
|10
|Chicken Soup For The Soul: The Empowered Woman
|Amy Newmark
|Chicken Soup for the Soul Publishing
|$17.95
|-
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.
If your comment doesn't appear immediately it has been sent to a member of our moderation team for review
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading…
Read most recent letters to the editor.