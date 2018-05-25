Bestsellers: Self-Improvement, May 26, 2018

1 The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck: A Counterintuitive Approach To Living A Good Life Mark Manson HarperOne $21.99 1

2 You Are A Badass: How To Stop Doubting Your Greatness And Start Living An Awesome Life Jen Sincero Running $18.50 2

3 Unfu*k Yourself: Get Out Of Your Head And into Your Life Gary John Bishop HarperOne $24.99 5

4 Eat, Move, Think Shaun Francis Simon & Schuster $29.99 4

5 How To Change Your Mind Michael Pollan Penguin Press $37.00 -

6 The Subtle Art of Not Giving a Bleep Mark Manson HarperOne $21.99 6

7 How To Win Friends And Influence People Dale Carnegie Pocket $22.00 7

8 The Power Of Now Eckhart Tolle New World Library $22.95 -

9 The Gifts Of Imperfection Brené Brown Hazelden $19.95 9