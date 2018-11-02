Bestsellers: Self-Improvement, Nov. 3, 2018

1 Dare to Lead Brené Brown Random House $37.00 1

2 The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck: A Counterintuitive Approach To Living A Good Life Mark Manson HarperCollins Canada $21.99 2

3 Girl, Wash Your Face Rachel Hollis Thomas Nelson $28.50 3

4 You Are A Badass: How To Stop Doubting Your Greatness And Start Living An Awesome Life Jen Sincero Running $18.50 5

5 The Subtle Art Of Not Giving a Bleep Mark Manson HarperCollins Canada $21.99 7

6 The Laws of Human Nature Robert Greene Viking $40.00 -

7 The Dubrow Diet: Interval Eating to Lose Weight and Feel Ageless Terry Dubrow and Heather Dubrow Bird Street $33.79 4

8 Gmorning, Gnight!: Little Pep Talks for Me & You Lin-Manuel Miranda and Jonny Sun Random House $29.00 6

9 Chicken Soup for the Soul: The Wonder of Christmas Amy Newmark Chicken Soup for the Soul $17.95 -