Bestsellers: Self-Improvement, Nov. 9, 2018

1 Dare to Lead Brené Brown Random House $37.00 1

2 The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck: A Counterintuitive Approach To Living A Good Life Mark Manson HarperCollins Canada $21.99 2

3 Girl, Wash Your Face Rachel Hollis Thomas Nelson $28.50 3

4 Medical Medium Liver Rescue Anthony William Hay House $45.99 -

5 You Are A Badass: How To Stop Doubting Your Greatness And Start Living An Awesome Life Jen Sincero Running $18.50 4

7 Unlearn: 101 Life Lessons Without the Bullshit Humble the Poet IndigoPress $23.99 -

8 Chicken Soup for the Soul: The Wonder of Christmas Amy Newmark Chicken Soup for the Soul $17.95 9

9 Gmorning, Gnight!: Little Pep Talks for Me & You Lin-Manuel Miranda and Jonny Sun Random House $29.00 8