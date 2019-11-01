Bestsellers: Self Improvement, November 2, 2019

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.
|Rank
|Title
|Contributor
|Imprint
|List Price
|Last Week's Rank
|1
|The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck
|Mark Manson
|HarperCollins Canada
|$21.99
|2
|2
|The Inflammation Spectrum
|Eve Adamson and Will Cole
|Avery
|$36.00
|6
|3
|Chicken Soup for the Soul: It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas
|Amy Newmark
|Chicken Soup for the Soul
|$17.95
|-
|4
|Things No One Else Can Teach Us
|Humble the Poet
|Collins
|$24.95
|3
|5
|The Art of Making Memories
|Meik Wiking
|Penguin Canada
|$21.95
|-
|6
|Everything is F*cked
|Mark Manson
|HarperCollins Canada
|$23.99
|7
|7
|You Are A Badass
|Jen Sincero
|Running
|$21.99
|8
|8
|Super Attractor
|Gabrielle Bernstein
|Hay House
|$34.99
|5
|9
|Dare to Lead
|Brené Brown
|Random House
|$37.00
|4
|10
|The Untethered Soul
|Michael A. Singer
|New Harbinger
|$25.95
|-
