Bestsellers: Self-Improvement, Oct. 27, 2018

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.
|Rank
|Title
|Contributor
|Imprint
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|Dare to Lead
|Brené Brown
|Random House
|$37.00
|1
|2
|The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck: A Counterintuitive Approach To Living A Good Life
|Mark Manson
|HarperCollins Canada
|$21.99
|2
|3
|Girl, Wash Your Face
|Rachel Hollis
|Thomas Nelson
|$28.50
|3
|4
|The Dubrow Diet: Interval Eating to Lose Weight and Feel Ageless
|Terry Dubrow and Heather Dubrow
|Bird Street
|$33.79
|-
|5
|You Are A Badass: How To Stop Doubting Your Greatness And Start Living An Awesome Life
|Jen Sincero
|Running
|$18.50
|4
|6
|Gmorning, Gnight!: Little Pep Talks for Me & You
|Lin-Manuel Miranda and Jonny Sun
|Random House
|$29.00
|-
|7
|The Subtle Art Of Not Giving a Bleep
|Mark Manson
|HarperCollins Canada
|$21.99
|6
|8
|Our Canada Our Country Our Stories: Inspirational Tales from the Heart and Soul of this Great Land
|Oh Canada Magazine a Division of Reader's Digest
|Reader's Digest Children's
|$19.99
|8
|9
|Unfu*k Yourself
|Gary John Bishop
|HarperOne
|$24.99
|7
|10
|How To Win Friends And Influence People
|Dale Carnegie
|Pocket Books
|$22.00
|-
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading ...
Read most recent letters to the editor.