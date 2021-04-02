 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail Bestsellers for the week of April 03, 2021

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData

Hardcover Fiction: April 03, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast week's rankWeeks on List
1The Rose CodeKate QuinnWilliam Morrow Paperbacks$24.9914
2LaterStephen KingHard Case Crime$19.9524
3The Paris LibraryJanet Skeslien CharlesSimon & Schuster$24.9938
4We Begin at the EndChris WhitakerHenry Holt & Co.$24.9952
5The Lost ApothecarySarah PennerPark Row Books$24.9943
6The Midnight LibraryMatt HaigHarper Avenue$21.9963
7The Four WindsKristin HannahSt. Martin's Press$37.9978
8The PushAshley AudrainViking$24.951012
9The Vanishing HalfBrit BennettRiverhead Books$36.00-1
10The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the HorseCharlie MackesyHarperOne$28.50-1

(Return to top)


Hardcover Non-Fiction: April 03, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week's rank
1CrossroadsKaleb DahlgrenCollins$32.991
2How to Do the WorkNicole LePeraHarper Wave$23.994
3Beyond OrderJordan B. PetersonRandom House Canada$39.953
4ValuesMark CarneySignal$39.952
5The Code BreakerWalter IsaacsonSimon & Schuster$40.006
6A Promised LandBarack ObamaCrown$55.0010
7Keep SharpSanjay GuptaSimon & Schuster$37.007
8GreenlightsMatthew McConaugheyCrown$40.00-
9How to Avoid a Climate DisasterBill GatesKnopf Canada$34.005
10This Is the FireDon LemonLittle Brown & Company$35.008

(Return to top)


Paperback Fiction: April 03, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week's rank
1Camino WindsJohn GrishamDell$12.991
2HushJames Patterson; Candice FoxGrand Central$12.992
3We Begin at the EndChris WhitakerHenry Holt & Company$24.993
4The Palm Beach MurdersJames PattersonGrand Central$22.99-
5Journey of the PharaohsClive Cussler; Graham BrownG.P. Putnam's Sons$12.994
6Flesh and BloodPatricia CornwellWilliam Morrow & Company$12.996
7Vanishing ActsJodi PicoultPocket Books$12.997
8The Numbers GameDanielle SteelDell$11.998
9Without FailLee ChildBerkley$12.999
10Thick As ThievesSandra BrownGrand Central$22.99-

(Return to top)


Canadian Fiction: April 03, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week's Rank
1Search for HerRick MofinaMira$12.991
2The PushAshley AudrainViking$24.952
3Home BodyRupi KaurSimon & Schuster$22.005
4The Girls Are All So Nice HereLaurie Elizabeth FlynnSimon & Schuster$24.993
5Jonny AppleseedJoshua WhiteheadArsenal Pulp Press$19.954
6A Town Called SolaceMary LawsonKnopf Canada$32.009
7How to Pronounce KnifeSouvankham ThammavongsaMcClelland & Stewart$24.9510
8Return of the TricksterEden RobinsonKnopf Canada$32.007
9Our Darkest NightJennifer RobsonWilliam Morrow$23.996
10Butter Honey Pig BreadFrancesca EkwuyasiArsenal Pulp Press$23.95-

(Return to top)


Canadian Non-Fiction: April 03, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week's Rank
1CrossroadsKaleb DahlgrenCollins$32.991
2Beyond OrderJordan B. PetersonRandom House Canada$39.953
3ValuesMark CarneySignal$39.952
4Be Kind, Be Calm, Be SafeBonnie Henry; Lynn HenryAllen Lane$26.954
5Neglected No MoreAndre PicardRandom House Canada$19.957
6From the AshesJesse ThistleSimon & Schuster$24.995
721 Things You May Not Know about the Indian ActBob JosephIndigenous Relations$19.959
8The Skin We're InDesmond ColeDoubleday Canada$29.956
9Two Trees Make a ForestJessica J. LeeHamish Hamilton$24.958
1012 Rules for LifeJordan B. PetersonRandom House Canada$34.95-

(Return to top)


Juvenile: April 03, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week's Rank
1Dog man: Mothering HeightsDav PilkeyGraphix$15.99-
2Diary of an Awesome Friendly Kid: Rowley Jefferson's Awesome Spooky StoriesJeff KinneyAmulet Books$17.991
3The Good Egg Presents: the Great Eggscape!Jory John; Pete OswaldHarperCollins Canada$13.503
4The Baby-Sitters Club Graphic Novel: Claudia and the New GirlAnn M. Martin and Gabriela EpsteinGraphix$16.992
5Cat Kid Comic ClubDav PilkeyGraphix$15.995
6Captain Underpants and the Tyrannical Retaliation of the Turbo Toilet 2000: Colour Edition (Captain Underpants #11)Dav PilkeyScholastic$15.99-
7Baby-Sitters Little Sister: Karen's Worst DayAnn. M. Martin and Katy FarinaGraphix$13.996
8InvestiGators: off the HookJohn Patrick GreenFirst Second Books$13.507
9AllergicMegan Wagner Lloyd; Michelle Mee NutterGraphix$16.99-
10The Dangerous GiftTui T. SutherlandScholastic Press$22.994

(Return to top)


Self Improvement: April 03, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week's Rank
1Medical MediumAnthony WilliamHay House$49.99-
2The Intelligent InvestorBenjamin GrahamHarper$31.00-
3The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ckMark MansonHarperCollins Canada$23.991
4Rich Dad Poor DadRobert T. KiyosakiPlata$11.993
5Think AgainAdam GrantViking$37.002
6Think Like a MonkJay ShettySimon & Schuster$34.994
7The Power of NowEckhart TolleNew World Library$23.956
8The Four AgreementsDon Miguel Ruiz and Janet MillsAmber-Allen Publishing$18.959
9Mind over Mood, Second EditionDennis Greenberger; Christine A. Padesky; Aaron T. BeckThe Guilford Press$33.72-
10How to Win Friends and Influence PeopleDale CarnegiePocket$22.997

(Return to top)


Cooking: April 03, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList Price
1Sheet Pan EverythingRicardo LarriveeAppetite by Random House$30.00
2Eat Better, Feel BetterGiada De LaurentiisRodale Books$42.50
3Mandy's Gourmet SaladsRebecca Wolfe, Meredith Erickson and Mandy WolfeAppetite by Random House$35.00
4Salt, Fat, Acid, HeatSamin Nosrat and Wendy MacNaughtonSimon & Schuster$50.50
5Hot for Food All DayLauren ToyotaPenguin Canada$29.95
6Oh She Glows for DinnerAngela LiddonPenguin Canada$40.00
7Dessert PersonClaire SaffitzClarkson Potter$47.00
8Half Baked Harvest Super SimpleTieghan GerardClarkson Potter$39.99
9Yum and YummerGreta PodleskiOne Spoon Media$34.95
10Taste of Home Copycat Restaurant FavoritesTaste of HomeThe Reader's Digest$21.95

(Return to top)


Previous Bestsellers Lists

(Return to top)

