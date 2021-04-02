The Globe and Mail Bestsellers for the week of April 03, 2021

Build your reading list with the Globe Books newsletter. Sign up today.
Hardcover Fiction: April 03, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last week's rank
|Weeks on List
|1
|The Rose Code
|Kate Quinn
|William Morrow Paperbacks
|$24.99
|1
|4
|2
|Later
|Stephen King
|Hard Case Crime
|$19.95
|2
|4
|3
|The Paris Library
|Janet Skeslien Charles
|Simon & Schuster
|$24.99
|3
|8
|4
|We Begin at the End
|Chris Whitaker
|Henry Holt & Co.
|$24.99
|5
|2
|5
|The Lost Apothecary
|Sarah Penner
|Park Row Books
|$24.99
|4
|3
|6
|The Midnight Library
|Matt Haig
|Harper Avenue
|$21.99
|6
|3
|7
|The Four Winds
|Kristin Hannah
|St. Martin's Press
|$37.99
|7
|8
|8
|The Push
|Ashley Audrain
|Viking
|$24.95
|10
|12
|9
|The Vanishing Half
|Brit Bennett
|Riverhead Books
|$36.00
|-
|1
|10
|The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse
|Charlie Mackesy
|HarperOne
|$28.50
|-
|1
Hardcover Non-Fiction: April 03, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week's rank
|1
|Crossroads
|Kaleb Dahlgren
|Collins
|$32.99
|1
|2
|How to Do the Work
|Nicole LePera
|Harper Wave
|$23.99
|4
|3
|Beyond Order
|Jordan B. Peterson
|Random House Canada
|$39.95
|3
|4
|Values
|Mark Carney
|Signal
|$39.95
|2
|5
|The Code Breaker
|Walter Isaacson
|Simon & Schuster
|$40.00
|6
|6
|A Promised Land
|Barack Obama
|Crown
|$55.00
|10
|7
|Keep Sharp
|Sanjay Gupta
|Simon & Schuster
|$37.00
|7
|8
|Greenlights
|Matthew McConaughey
|Crown
|$40.00
|-
|9
|How to Avoid a Climate Disaster
|Bill Gates
|Knopf Canada
|$34.00
|5
|10
|This Is the Fire
|Don Lemon
|Little Brown & Company
|$35.00
|8
Paperback Fiction: April 03, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week's rank
|1
|Camino Winds
|John Grisham
|Dell
|$12.99
|1
|2
|Hush
|James Patterson; Candice Fox
|Grand Central
|$12.99
|2
|3
|We Begin at the End
|Chris Whitaker
|Henry Holt & Company
|$24.99
|3
|4
|The Palm Beach Murders
|James Patterson
|Grand Central
|$22.99
|-
|5
|Journey of the Pharaohs
|Clive Cussler; Graham Brown
|G.P. Putnam's Sons
|$12.99
|4
|6
|Flesh and Blood
|Patricia Cornwell
|William Morrow & Company
|$12.99
|6
|7
|Vanishing Acts
|Jodi Picoult
|Pocket Books
|$12.99
|7
|8
|The Numbers Game
|Danielle Steel
|Dell
|$11.99
|8
|9
|Without Fail
|Lee Child
|Berkley
|$12.99
|9
|10
|Thick As Thieves
|Sandra Brown
|Grand Central
|$22.99
|-
Canadian Fiction: April 03, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week's Rank
|1
|Search for Her
|Rick Mofina
|Mira
|$12.99
|1
|2
|The Push
|Ashley Audrain
|Viking
|$24.95
|2
|3
|Home Body
|Rupi Kaur
|Simon & Schuster
|$22.00
|5
|4
|The Girls Are All So Nice Here
|Laurie Elizabeth Flynn
|Simon & Schuster
|$24.99
|3
|5
|Jonny Appleseed
|Joshua Whitehead
|Arsenal Pulp Press
|$19.95
|4
|6
|A Town Called Solace
|Mary Lawson
|Knopf Canada
|$32.00
|9
|7
|How to Pronounce Knife
|Souvankham Thammavongsa
|McClelland & Stewart
|$24.95
|10
|8
|Return of the Trickster
|Eden Robinson
|Knopf Canada
|$32.00
|7
|9
|Our Darkest Night
|Jennifer Robson
|William Morrow
|$23.99
|6
|10
|Butter Honey Pig Bread
|Francesca Ekwuyasi
|Arsenal Pulp Press
|$23.95
|-
Canadian Non-Fiction: April 03, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week's Rank
|1
|Crossroads
|Kaleb Dahlgren
|Collins
|$32.99
|1
|2
|Beyond Order
|Jordan B. Peterson
|Random House Canada
|$39.95
|3
|3
|Values
|Mark Carney
|Signal
|$39.95
|2
|4
|Be Kind, Be Calm, Be Safe
|Bonnie Henry; Lynn Henry
|Allen Lane
|$26.95
|4
|5
|Neglected No More
|Andre Picard
|Random House Canada
|$19.95
|7
|6
|From the Ashes
|Jesse Thistle
|Simon & Schuster
|$24.99
|5
|7
|21 Things You May Not Know about the Indian Act
|Bob Joseph
|Indigenous Relations
|$19.95
|9
|8
|The Skin We're In
|Desmond Cole
|Doubleday Canada
|$29.95
|6
|9
|Two Trees Make a Forest
|Jessica J. Lee
|Hamish Hamilton
|$24.95
|8
|10
|12 Rules for Life
|Jordan B. Peterson
|Random House Canada
|$34.95
|-
Juvenile: April 03, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week's Rank
|1
|Dog man: Mothering Heights
|Dav Pilkey
|Graphix
|$15.99
|-
|2
|Diary of an Awesome Friendly Kid: Rowley Jefferson's Awesome Spooky Stories
|Jeff Kinney
|Amulet Books
|$17.99
|1
|3
|The Good Egg Presents: the Great Eggscape!
|Jory John; Pete Oswald
|HarperCollins Canada
|$13.50
|3
|4
|The Baby-Sitters Club Graphic Novel: Claudia and the New Girl
|Ann M. Martin and Gabriela Epstein
|Graphix
|$16.99
|2
|5
|Cat Kid Comic Club
|Dav Pilkey
|Graphix
|$15.99
|5
|6
|Captain Underpants and the Tyrannical Retaliation of the Turbo Toilet 2000: Colour Edition (Captain Underpants #11)
|Dav Pilkey
|Scholastic
|$15.99
|-
|7
|Baby-Sitters Little Sister: Karen's Worst Day
|Ann. M. Martin and Katy Farina
|Graphix
|$13.99
|6
|8
|InvestiGators: off the Hook
|John Patrick Green
|First Second Books
|$13.50
|7
|9
|Allergic
|Megan Wagner Lloyd; Michelle Mee Nutter
|Graphix
|$16.99
|-
|10
|The Dangerous Gift
|Tui T. Sutherland
|Scholastic Press
|$22.99
|4
Self Improvement: April 03, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week's Rank
|1
|Medical Medium
|Anthony William
|Hay House
|$49.99
|-
|2
|The Intelligent Investor
|Benjamin Graham
|Harper
|$31.00
|-
|3
|The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck
|Mark Manson
|HarperCollins Canada
|$23.99
|1
|4
|Rich Dad Poor Dad
|Robert T. Kiyosaki
|Plata
|$11.99
|3
|5
|Think Again
|Adam Grant
|Viking
|$37.00
|2
|6
|Think Like a Monk
|Jay Shetty
|Simon & Schuster
|$34.99
|4
|7
|The Power of Now
|Eckhart Tolle
|New World Library
|$23.95
|6
|8
|The Four Agreements
|Don Miguel Ruiz and Janet Mills
|Amber-Allen Publishing
|$18.95
|9
|9
|Mind over Mood, Second Edition
|Dennis Greenberger; Christine A. Padesky; Aaron T. Beck
|The Guilford Press
|$33.72
|-
|10
|How to Win Friends and Influence People
|Dale Carnegie
|Pocket
|$22.99
|7
Cooking: April 03, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|1
|Sheet Pan Everything
|Ricardo Larrivee
|Appetite by Random House
|$30.00
|2
|Eat Better, Feel Better
|Giada De Laurentiis
|Rodale Books
|$42.50
|3
|Mandy's Gourmet Salads
|Rebecca Wolfe, Meredith Erickson and Mandy Wolfe
|Appetite by Random House
|$35.00
|4
|Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat
|Samin Nosrat and Wendy MacNaughton
|Simon & Schuster
|$50.50
|5
|Hot for Food All Day
|Lauren Toyota
|Penguin Canada
|$29.95
|6
|Oh She Glows for Dinner
|Angela Liddon
|Penguin Canada
|$40.00
|7
|Dessert Person
|Claire Saffitz
|Clarkson Potter
|$47.00
|8
|Half Baked Harvest Super Simple
|Tieghan Gerard
|Clarkson Potter
|$39.99
|9
|Yum and Yummer
|Greta Podleski
|One Spoon Media
|$34.95
|10
|Taste of Home Copycat Restaurant Favorites
|Taste of Home
|The Reader's Digest
|$21.95
