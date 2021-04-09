The Globe and Mail Bestsellers for the week of April 10, 2021

Build your reading list with the Globe Books newsletter. Sign up today.
Hardcover Fiction: April 10, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last week
|Weeks on List
|1
|The Hill We Climb
|Amanda Gorman; Oprah Winfrey
|Penguin Publishing
|$21.99
|-
|1
|2
|The Rose Code
|Kate Quinn
|William Morrow Paperbacks
|$24.99
|1
|5
|3
|Later
|Stephen King
|Hard Case Crime
|$19.95
|2
|5
|4
|The Paris Library
|Janet Skeslien Charles
|Simon & Schuster
|$24.99
|3
|9
|5
|The Midnight Library
|Matt Haig
|Harper Avenue
|$21.99
|6
|4
|6
|The Lost Apothecary
|Sarah Penner
|Park Row Books
|$24.99
|5
|4
|7
|The Push
|Ashley Audrain
|Viking
|$24.95
|8
|13
|8
|We Begin at the End
|Chris Whitaker
|Henry Holt & Co.
|$24.99
|4
|3
|9
|The Vanishing Half
|Brit Bennett
|Riverhead Books
|$36.00
|9
|2
|10
|The Four Winds
|Kristin Hannah
|St. Martin's Press
|$37.99
|7
|9
Hardcover Non-Fiction: April 10, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week's Rank
|1
|Crossroads
|Kaleb Dahlgren
|Collins
|$32.99
|1
|2
|Beyond Order
|Jordan B. Peterson
|Random House Canada
|$39.95
|3
|3
|How to Do the Work
|Nicole LePera
|Harper Wave
|$23.99
|2
|4
|Values
|Mark Carney
|Signal
|$39.95
|4
|5
|The Code Breaker
|Walter Isaacson
|Simon & Schuster
|$40.00
|5
|6
|Between Two Kingdoms
|Suleika Jaouad
|Random House
|$24.00
|-
|7
|A Promised Land
|Barack Obama
|Crown
|$55.00
|6
|8
|Greenlights
|Matthew McConaughey
|Crown
|$40.00
|8
|9
|Keep Sharp
|Sanjay Gupta
|Simon & Schuster
|$37.00
|7
|10
|Untamed
|Glennon Doyle
|The Dial
|$37.00
|-
Paperback Fiction: April 10, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week's Rank
|1
|The Wedding Dress
|Danielle Steel
|Dell
|$11.99
|-
|2
|Camino Winds
|John Grisham
|Dell
|$12.99
|1
|3
|Where the Crawdads Sing
|Delia Owens
|G.P. Putnam's Sons
|$24.00
|-
|4
|Under Currents
|Nora Roberts
|Saint Martin's Paperbacks
|$11.99
|-
|5
|Killer Instinct
|James Patterson; Howard Roughan
|Grand Central
|$12.99
|-
|6
|Masked Prey
|John Sandford
|G.P. Putnam's Sons
|$12.99
|-
|7
|Hush
|James Patterson; Candice Fox
|Grand Central
|$12.99
|2
|8
|Hidden in Plain Sight
|Jeffrey Archer
|Saint Martin's Paperbacks
|$12.99
|-
|9
|The Palm Beach Murders
|James Patterson
|Grand Central
|$22.99
|4
|10
|The Numbers Game
|Danielle Steel
|Dell
|$11.99
|8
Canadian Fiction: April 10, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week's Rank
|1
|The Push
|Ashley Audrain
|Viking
|$24.95
|2
|2
|Search for Her
|Rick Mofina
|Mira
|$12.99
|1
|3
|Jonny Appleseed
|Joshua Whitehead
|Arsenal Pulp Press
|$19.95
|5
|4
|The Girls Are All So Nice Here
|Laurie Elizabeth Flynn
|Simon & Schuster
|$24.99
|4
|5
|Home Body
|Rupi Kaur
|Simon & Schuster
|$22.00
|3
|6
|Butter Honey Pig Bread
|Francesca Ekwuyasi
|Arsenal Pulp Press
|$23.95
|10
|7
|Gutter Child
|Jael Richardson
|Harper Avenue
|$24.99
|-
|8
|The Handmaid's Tale
|Margaret Atwood
|McClelland & Stewart
|$19.95
|-
|9
|A Town Called Solace
|Mary Lawson
|Knopf Canada
|$32.00
|6
|10
|The Marrow Thieves
|Cherie Dimaline
|Dancing Cat Books
|$14.95
|-
Canadian Non-Fiction: April 10, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week's Rank
|1
|Crossroads
|Kaleb Dahlgren
|Collins
|$32.99
|1
|2
|Beyond Order
|Jordan B. Peterson
|Random House Canada
|$39.95
|2
|3
|Values
|Mark Carney
|Signal
|$39.95
|3
|4
|My Mother's Daughter
|Perdita Felicien
|Doubleday Canada
|$32.95
|-
|5
|The Bedside Book of Birds
|Graeme Gibson; Margaret Atwood
|Doubleday Canada
|$48.00
|-
|6
|From the Ashes
|Jesse Thistle
|Simon & Schuster
|$24.99
|6
|7
|Be Kind, Be Calm, Be Safe
|Bonnie Henry; Lynn Henry
|Allen Lane
|$26.95
|4
|8
|Not on My Watch
|Alexandra Morton
|Random House Canada
|$35.00
|-
|9
|The Skin We're In
|Desmond Cole
|Doubleday Canada
|$29.95
|8
|10
|21 Things You May Not Know about the Indian Act
|Bob Joseph
|Indigenous Relations
|$19.95
|7
Juvenile: April 10, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week's Rank
|1
|Dog man: Mothering Heights
|Dav Pilkey
|Graphix
|$15.99
|1
|2
|Diary of an Awesome Friendly Kid: Rowley Jefferson's Awesome Spooky Stories
|Jeff Kinney
|Amulet Books
|$17.99
|2
|3
|Captain Underpants and the Tyrannical Retaliation of the Turbo Toilet 2000: Colour Edition (Captain Underpants #11)
|Dav Pilkey
|Scholastic
|$15.99
|6
|4
|The Baby-Sitters Club Graphic Novel: Claudia and the New Girl
|Ann M. Martin and Gabriela Epstein
|Graphix
|$16.99
|4
|5
|The Good Egg Presents: the Great Eggscape!
|Jory John; Pete Oswald
|HarperCollins Canada
|$13.50
|3
|6
|Cat Kid Comic Club
|Dav Pilkey
|Graphix
|$15.99
|5
|7
|They Both Die at the End
|Adam Silvera
|Quill Tree
|$14.99
|-
|8
|Diary of an Awesome Friendly Kid: Rowley Jefferson's Awesome Friendly Adventure
|Jeff Kinney
|Abrams
|$17.99
|-
|9
|Baby-Sitters Little Sister: Karen's Worst Day
|Ann. M. Martin and Katy Farina
|Graphix
|$13.99
|7
|10
|That's Not My Bunny
|Fiona Watt
|Usborne Publishing
|$12.95
|-
Self Improvement: April 10, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week's Rank
|1
|Rich Dad Poor Dad
|Robert T. Kiyosaki
|Plata
|$11.99
|4
|2
|The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck
|Mark Manson
|HarperCollins Canada
|$23.99
|3
|3
|Think Again
|Adam Grant
|Viking
|$37.00
|5
|4
|Think Like a Monk
|Jay Shetty
|Simon & Schuster
|$34.99
|6
|5
|The Power of Now
|Eckhart Tolle
|New World Library
|$23.95
|7
|6
|How to Win Friends and Influence People
|Dale Carnegie
|Pocket
|$22.99
|10
|7
|Mind over Mood, Second Edition
|Dennis Greenberger; Christine A. Padesky; Aaron T. Beck
|The Guilford Press
|$33.72
|9
|8
|The Untethered Soul
|Michael A. Singer
|New Harbinger Publications
|$18.95
|-
|9
|The 48 Laws of Power
|Robert Greene
|Penguin
|$34.00
|-
|10
|The Intelligent Investor
|Benjamin Graham
|Harper
|$31.00
|2
Mystery: April 10, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|1
|Camino Winds
|John Grisham
|Dell
|$12.99
|2
|Later
|Stephen King
|Hard Case Crime
|$19.95
|3
|Killer Instinct
|James Patterson; Howard Roughan
|Grand Central
|$12.99
|4
|Hush
|James Patterson; Candice Fox
|Grand Central
|$12.99
|5
|The Palm Beach Murders
|James Patterson
|Grand Central
|$22.99
|6
|The Push
|Ashley Audrain
|Viking
|$24.95
|7
|The Goodbye Man
|Jeffery Deaver
|G.P. Putnam's Sons
|$12.99
|8
|Search for Her
|Rick Mofina
|MIRA
|$12.99
|9
|Flesh and Blood
|Patricia Cornwell
|William Morrow
|$12.99
|10
|The Red Book
|James Patterson; David Ellis
|Little Brown
|$35.00
