The Globe and Mail Bestsellers for the week of April 10, 2021

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData

Hardcover Fiction: April 10, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast weekWeeks on List
1The Hill We ClimbAmanda Gorman; Oprah WinfreyPenguin Publishing$21.99-1
2The Rose CodeKate QuinnWilliam Morrow Paperbacks$24.9915
3LaterStephen KingHard Case Crime$19.9525
4The Paris LibraryJanet Skeslien CharlesSimon & Schuster$24.9939
5The Midnight LibraryMatt HaigHarper Avenue$21.9964
6The Lost ApothecarySarah PennerPark Row Books$24.9954
7The PushAshley AudrainViking$24.95813
8We Begin at the EndChris WhitakerHenry Holt & Co.$24.9943
9The Vanishing HalfBrit BennettRiverhead Books$36.0092
10The Four WindsKristin HannahSt. Martin's Press$37.9979

(Return to top)


Hardcover Non-Fiction: April 10, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week's Rank
1CrossroadsKaleb DahlgrenCollins$32.991
2Beyond OrderJordan B. PetersonRandom House Canada$39.953
3How to Do the WorkNicole LePeraHarper Wave$23.992
4ValuesMark CarneySignal$39.954
5The Code BreakerWalter IsaacsonSimon & Schuster$40.005
6Between Two KingdomsSuleika JaouadRandom House$24.00-
7A Promised LandBarack ObamaCrown$55.006
8GreenlightsMatthew McConaugheyCrown$40.008
9Keep SharpSanjay GuptaSimon & Schuster$37.007
10UntamedGlennon DoyleThe Dial$37.00-

(Return to top)


Paperback Fiction: April 10, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week's Rank
1The Wedding DressDanielle SteelDell$11.99-
2Camino WindsJohn GrishamDell$12.991
3Where the Crawdads SingDelia OwensG.P. Putnam's Sons$24.00-
4Under CurrentsNora RobertsSaint Martin's Paperbacks$11.99-
5Killer InstinctJames Patterson; Howard RoughanGrand Central$12.99-
6Masked PreyJohn SandfordG.P. Putnam's Sons$12.99-
7HushJames Patterson; Candice FoxGrand Central$12.992
8Hidden in Plain SightJeffrey ArcherSaint Martin's Paperbacks$12.99-
9The Palm Beach MurdersJames PattersonGrand Central$22.994
10The Numbers GameDanielle SteelDell$11.998

(Return to top)


Canadian Fiction: April 10, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week's Rank
1The PushAshley AudrainViking$24.952
2Search for HerRick MofinaMira$12.991
3Jonny AppleseedJoshua WhiteheadArsenal Pulp Press$19.955
4The Girls Are All So Nice HereLaurie Elizabeth FlynnSimon & Schuster$24.994
5Home BodyRupi KaurSimon & Schuster$22.003
6Butter Honey Pig BreadFrancesca EkwuyasiArsenal Pulp Press$23.9510
7Gutter ChildJael RichardsonHarper Avenue$24.99-
8The Handmaid's TaleMargaret AtwoodMcClelland & Stewart$19.95-
9A Town Called SolaceMary LawsonKnopf Canada$32.006
10The Marrow ThievesCherie DimalineDancing Cat Books$14.95-

(Return to top)


Canadian Non-Fiction: April 10, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week's Rank
1CrossroadsKaleb DahlgrenCollins$32.991
2Beyond OrderJordan B. PetersonRandom House Canada$39.952
3ValuesMark CarneySignal$39.953
4My Mother's DaughterPerdita FelicienDoubleday Canada$32.95-
5The Bedside Book of BirdsGraeme Gibson; Margaret AtwoodDoubleday Canada$48.00-
6From the AshesJesse ThistleSimon & Schuster$24.996
7Be Kind, Be Calm, Be SafeBonnie Henry; Lynn HenryAllen Lane$26.954
8Not on My WatchAlexandra MortonRandom House Canada$35.00-
9The Skin We're InDesmond ColeDoubleday Canada$29.958
1021 Things You May Not Know about the Indian ActBob JosephIndigenous Relations$19.957

(Return to top)


Juvenile: April 10, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week's Rank
1Dog man: Mothering HeightsDav PilkeyGraphix$15.991
2Diary of an Awesome Friendly Kid: Rowley Jefferson's Awesome Spooky StoriesJeff KinneyAmulet Books$17.992
3Captain Underpants and the Tyrannical Retaliation of the Turbo Toilet 2000: Colour Edition (Captain Underpants #11)Dav PilkeyScholastic$15.996
4The Baby-Sitters Club Graphic Novel: Claudia and the New GirlAnn M. Martin and Gabriela EpsteinGraphix$16.994
5The Good Egg Presents: the Great Eggscape!Jory John; Pete OswaldHarperCollins Canada$13.503
6Cat Kid Comic ClubDav PilkeyGraphix$15.995
7They Both Die at the EndAdam SilveraQuill Tree$14.99-
8Diary of an Awesome Friendly Kid: Rowley Jefferson's Awesome Friendly AdventureJeff KinneyAbrams $17.99-
9Baby-Sitters Little Sister: Karen's Worst DayAnn. M. Martin and Katy FarinaGraphix$13.997
10That's Not My BunnyFiona WattUsborne Publishing$12.95-

(Return to top)


Self Improvement: April 10, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week's Rank
1Rich Dad Poor DadRobert T. KiyosakiPlata$11.994
2The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ckMark MansonHarperCollins Canada$23.993
3Think AgainAdam GrantViking$37.005
4Think Like a MonkJay ShettySimon & Schuster$34.996
5The Power of NowEckhart TolleNew World Library$23.957
6How to Win Friends and Influence PeopleDale CarnegiePocket$22.9910
7Mind over Mood, Second EditionDennis Greenberger; Christine A. Padesky; Aaron T. BeckThe Guilford Press$33.729
8The Untethered SoulMichael A. SingerNew Harbinger Publications$18.95-
9The 48 Laws of PowerRobert GreenePenguin$34.00-
10The Intelligent InvestorBenjamin GrahamHarper$31.002

(Return to top)


Mystery: April 10, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList Price
1Camino WindsJohn GrishamDell$12.99
2LaterStephen KingHard Case Crime$19.95
3Killer InstinctJames Patterson; Howard RoughanGrand Central$12.99
4HushJames Patterson; Candice FoxGrand Central $12.99
5The Palm Beach MurdersJames PattersonGrand Central$22.99
6The PushAshley AudrainViking$24.95
7The Goodbye ManJeffery DeaverG.P. Putnam's Sons$12.99
8Search for HerRick MofinaMIRA$12.99
9Flesh and BloodPatricia CornwellWilliam Morrow$12.99
10The Red BookJames Patterson; David EllisLittle Brown$35.00

(Return to top)


(Return to top)

