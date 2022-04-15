Skip to main content

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData

Hardcover Fiction: April 16, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast weekWeeks on List
1The Diamond EyeKate QuinnWilliam Morrow$24.9913
2It Ends with UsColleen HooverAtria Books$22.99221
3Five Little IndiansMichelle GoodHarperCollins Canada$22.9933
4The Paris ApartmentLucy FoleyWilliam Morrow$24.9947
5BluebirdGenevieve GrahamSimon & Schuster$24.99-1
6Lessons in ChemistryBonnie GarmusDoubleday Canada$24.95-1
7Looking for JaneHeather MarshallSimon & Schuster$24.9986
8Again, RachelMarian KeyesDoubleday Canada$24.00-1
9Sea of TranquilityEmily St. John MandelHarperCollins Canada$29.9972
10The Long WeekendGilly MacmillanWilliam Morrow$24.9952

Hardcover Non-Fiction: April 16, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Atlas of the HeartBrené BrownRandom House$40.001
2My Mother's WarEva TaylorHanover Square Press$21.99-
3BittersweetSusan CainCrown$37.00-
4This Is Assisted DyingStefanie GreenScribner$24.993
5The Betrayal of Anne FrankRosemary SullivanHarperCollins Canada$34.996
6Braiding SweetgrassRobin Wall KimmererMilkweed Editions$26.958
7Run Towards the DangerSarah PolleyHamish Hamilton$35.005
8IdiotsLaura CleryGallery Books$36.00-
9Freezing OrderBill BrowderSimon & Schuster$36.99-
10The StorytellerDave GrohlDey Street Books$36.9910

Paperback Fiction: April 16, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Nine LivesDanielle SteelDelacorte Press$11.99-
21st CaseJames Patterson; Chris TebbettsGrand Central Publishing$12.9910
3The Dark HoursMichael ConnellyLittle Brown$22.99-
4The Seven Husbands of Evelyn HugoTaylor Jenkins ReidWashington Square Press$23.002
5VerityColleen HooverGrand Central Publishing$22.993
6Ugly LoveColleen HooverAtria Books$22.994
7Where the Crawdads SingDelia OwensG.P. Putnam's Sons$24.001
8Ocean PreyJohn SandfordG.P. Putnam's Sons$12.99-
9HideawayNora RobertsSaint Martin's Paperbacks$12.99-
10Chainsaw Man, Vol. 10Tatsuki FujimotoViz Media$12.997

Canadian Fiction: April 16, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Five Little IndiansMichelle GoodHarperCollins Canada$22.991
2BluebirdGenevieve GrahamSimon & Schuster$24.998
3Looking for JaneHeather MarshallSimon & Schuster$24.993
4Sea of TranquilityEmily St. John MandelHarperCollins Canada$29.992
5ScarboroughCatherine HernandezArsenal Pulp Press$19.954
6The MaidNita ProseViking$24.955
7Sari, Not SariSonya SinghSimon & Schuster$22.00-
8Daughters of the DeerDanielle DanielRandom House Canada$24.007
9Her Last GoodbyeRick MofinaMira$12.999
10The Circus TrainAmita ParikhHarperCollins Canada$24.996

Canadian Non-Fiction: April 16, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1If I Knew ThenJann ArdenRandom House Canada$19.951
2This Is Assisted DyingStefanie GreenScribner$24.993
3The Betrayal of Anne FrankRosemary SullivanHarperCollins Canada$34.996
4Run Towards the DangerSarah PolleyHamish Hamilton$35.005
5Cat and Nat's Mom SecretsCatherine Belknap; Natalie TelferPenguin Canada$24.952
6Life in the City of Dirty WaterClayton Thomas-MullerAllen Lane$29.954
7Finding the Mother TreeSuzanne SimardAllen Lane$34.957
8Stories I Might Regret Telling YouMartha WainwrightRandom House Canada$34.9510
912 Rules for LifeJordan B. PetersonRandom House Canada$34.95-
10Burning QuestionsMargaret AtwoodMcClelland & Stewart$36.958

Juvenile: April 16, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Wings Of Fire: The Flames of HopeTui T. SutherlandScholastic Press$22.991
2The Good Egg Presents: the Great Eggscape!Jory John; Pete OswaldHarperCollins Canada$13.502
3A Good Girl's Guide to MurderHolly JacksonEmber$14.995
4Pop-Up Peekaboo! Things That GoDKDK Children$16.99-
5The Baby-Sitters's Club: Good-Bye Stacey, Good-ByeAnn M. Martin; Gabriela EpsteinGraphix$16.994
6Cat Kid Comic Club PerspectivesDav PilkeyGraphix$15.996
7Realm of the Blue MistAmy Kim Kibuishi Graphix$16.997
8Captain Underpants and the Sensational Saga of Sir Stinks-A-Lot: Color Edition (Captain Underpants #12)Dav PilkeyScholastic$15.993
9Dog Man UnleashedDav PilkeyGraphix$15.999
10Movie NovelizationKate HowardScholastic$8.99-

Self-Improvement: April 16, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Be a TriangleLilly SinghDoubleday Canada$24.95-
2101 Essays That Will Change the Way You ThinkBrianna WiestThought Catalog Books$18.691
3The Gifts of ImperfectionBrené BrownHazelden$22.952
4The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ckMark MansonHarperCollins Canada$23.994
5The Mountain Is YouBrianna WiestThought Catalog Books$22.43-
6Chicken Soup for the Soul: Believe in AngelsAmy NewmarkChicken Soup for the Soul Publishing$17.95-
7Life ForceTony Robbins; Peter H. Diamandis; Robert HaririSimon & Schuster$39.995
8The Secret to Love, Health, and MoneyRhonda ByrneAtria Books$25.007
9Super GutWilliam DavisCollins$24.996
10The Science of NutritionRhiannon LambertDK$39.003

Romance/Erotica: April 16, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList Price
1It Ends with UsColleen HooverAtria Books$22.99
2Again, RachelMarian KeyesDoubleday Canada$24.00
3Ugly LoveColleen HooverAtria Books$22.99
4Reminders of HimColleen HooverMontlake Romance$22.95
5The Love HypothesisAli HazelwoodBerkley$22.00
6ConfessColleen HooverAtria Books$22.99
7Sari, Not SariSonya SinghSimon & Schuster$22.00
8The Spanish Love DeceptionElena ArmasAtria Books$24.99
9People We Meet on VacationEmily HenryBerkley$22.00
10November 9Colleen HooverAtria Books$22.99

Previous Bestsellers Lists

