The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData

Hardcover Fiction: April 2, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast weekWeeks on List
1The Diamond EyeKate QuinnWilliam Morrow$24.99-1
2It Ends with UsColleen HooverAtria Books$22.99219
3The Paris ApartmentLucy FoleyWilliam Morrow$24.9935
4Run, Rose, RunJames Patterson; Dolly PartonLittle Brown$38.0043
5Looking for JaneHeather MarshallSimon & Schuster$24.9954
6One Italian SummerRebecca SerleAtria Books$24.9984
7The Love HypothesisAli HazelwoodBerkley$22.00613
8The War of Two QueensJennifer L. ArmentroutBlue Box Press$23.6713
9Five Little IndiansMichelle GoodHarperCollins Canada$22.99-1
10Reminders of HimColleen HooverMontlake Romance$22.9572

Hardcover Non-Fiction: April 2, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Atlas of the HeartBrené BrownRandom House$40.001
2Run Towards the DangerSarah PolleyHamish Hamilton$35.002
3The Betrayal of Anne FrankRosemary SullivanHarperCollins Canada$34.993
4From The AshesJesse ThistleSimon & Schuster$24.99-
5Life in the City of Dirty WaterClayton Thomas-MullerAllen Lane$29.9510
6Braiding SweetgrassRobin Wall KimmererMilkweed Editions$26.956
7Finding the Mother TreeSuzanne SimardAllen Lane$34.959
8Burning QuestionsMargaret AtwoodMcClelland & Stewart$36.958
9Principles for Dealing with the Changing World OrderRay Dalio Avid Reader Press$45.007
10CrossroadsKaleb DahlgrenCollins$21.00-

Paperback Fiction: April 2, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1VerityColleen HooverGrand Central Publishing$22.991
2Where the Crawdads SingDelia OwensG.P. Putnam's Sons$24.00-
3Ugly LoveColleen HooverAtria Books$22.998
4SooleyJohn GrishamAnchor$12.993
5The Seven Husbands of Evelyn HugoTaylor Jenkins ReidWashington Square Press$23.004
6DaylightDavid BaldacciGrand Central Publishing$22.995
721st BirthdayJames Patterson; Maxine PaetroGrand Central Publishing$22.997
8Regretting YouColleen HooverMontlake Romance$20.95-
9The Alice NetworkKate QuinnWilliam Morrow$12.999
10November 9Colleen HooverAtria Books$22.99-

Canadian Fiction: April 2, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Looking for JaneHeather MarshallSimon & Schuster$24.991
2Five Little IndiansMichelle GoodHarperCollins Canada$22.993
3The MaidNita ProseViking$24.952
4The Circus TrainAmita ParikhHarperCollins Canada$24.99-
5Daughters of the DeerDanielle DanielRandom House Canada$24.005
6ScarboroughCatherine HernandezArsenal Pulp Press$19.956
7Her Last GoodbyeRick MofinaMira$12.994
8State of TerrorHillary Rodham Clinton; Louise PennySimon & Schuster$24.998
9Good Girl ComplexElle KennedySaint Martin's Griffin$22.997
10What Strange ParadiseOmar El AkkadMcClelland & Stewart$29.95-

Canadian Non-Fiction: April 2, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1If I Knew ThenJann ArdenRandom House Canada$19.951
2Run Towards the DangerSarah PolleyHamish Hamilton$35.002
3The Betrayal of Anne FrankRosemary SullivanHarperCollins Canada$34.993
4From the AshesJesse ThistleSimon & Schuster$24.99-
5Life in the City of Dirty WaterClayton Thomas-MullerAllen Lane$29.958
6Finding the Mother TreeSuzanne SimardAllen Lane$34.957
7Burning QuestionsMargaret AtwoodMcClelland & Stewart$36.956
8CrossroadsKaleb DahlgrenCollins$21.00-
9305 Lost Buildings of CanadaRaymond Biesinger; Alex BozikovicGoose Lane Editions$22.95-
1021 Things You May Not Know about the Indian ActBob JosephIndigenous Relations$19.95-

Juvenile: April 2, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The Good Egg Presents: the Great Eggscape!Jory John; Pete OswaldHarperCollins Canada$13.502
2The Baby-Sitters's Club: Good-Bye Stacey, Good-ByeAnn M. Martin; Gabriela EpsteinGraphix$16.991
3Cat Kid Comic Club PerspectivesDav PilkeyGraphix$15.993
4A Good Girl's Guide to MurderHolly JacksonEmber$14.994
5Those Who Run in the SkyAviaq Johnston; Toma Feizo GasInhabit Media$15.95-
6Baby-Sitters Little Sister: Karen's School PictureAnn M. Martin; Katy FarinaGraphix$13.996
7Big Nate: Beware of Low-Flying Corn MuffinsLincoln PeirceAndrews McMeel Publishing$15.999
8InvestiGators: Braver and BoulderJohn Patrick GreenFirst Second Books$14.995
9They Both Die at the EndAdam SilveraQuill Tree$15.998
10The Inheritance GamesJennifer Lynn BarnesLittle, Brown Books for Young Readers$14.99-

Self-Improvement: April 2, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1101 Essays That Will Change the Way You ThinkBrianna WiestThought Catalog Books$18.691
2The Gifts of ImperfectionBrené BrownHazelden$22.953
3The Science of NutritionRhiannon LambertDK$39.002
4Life ForceTony Robbins; Peter H. Diamandis; Robert HaririSimon & Schuster$39.994
5Super GutWilliam DavisCollins$24.996
6The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ckMark MansonHarperCollins Canada$23.997
7The Secret to Love, Health, and MoneyRhonda ByrneAtria Books$25.005
8Think Like a MonkJay ShettySimon & Schuster$34.998
9You Are the MedicineAsha FrostHay House$23.9910
10When You're Ready, This Is How You HealBrianna WiestThought Catalog Books$22.439

Mystery: April 2, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList Price
1The Paris ApartmentLucy FoleyWilliam Morrow$24.99
2VerityColleen HooverGrand Central Publishing$22.99
3Run, Rose, RunJames Patterson; Dolly PartonLittle Brown$38.00
4DaylightDavid BaldacciGrand Central$12.99
521st BirthdayJames Patterson; Maxine PaetroLittle Brown$22.99
6The Alice NetworkKate QuinnWilliam Morrow$12.99
7The MaidNita ProseViking$24.95
8Nine LivesPeter SwansonWilliam Morrow$23.99
9The Recovery AgentJanet EvanovichAtria Books$24.99
10Her Last GoodbyeRick MofinaMira$12.99

Previous Bestsellers Lists

