The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData

Hardcover Fiction: April 23, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast weekWeeks on List
1The Diamond EyeKate QuinnWilliam Morrow$24.9914
2It Ends with UsColleen HooverAtria Books$22.99222
3The Paris ApartmentLucy FoleyWilliam Morrow$24.9948
4Five Little IndiansMichelle GoodHarperCollins Canada$22.9934
5Lessons in ChemistryBonnie GarmusDoubleday Canada$24.9562
6The Long WeekendGilly MacmillanWilliam Morrow$24.99103
7Looking for JaneHeather MarshallSimon & Schuster$24.9977
8BluebirdGenevieve GrahamSimon & Schuster$24.9952
9Sea of TranquilityEmily St. John MandelHarperCollins Canada$29.9993
10One Italian SummerRebecca SerleAtria Books$24.99-1

Hardcover Non-Fiction: April 23, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Freezing OrderBill BrowderSimon & Schuster$36.999
222 MurdersPaul PalangoRandom House Canada$26.95-
3Atlas of the HeartBrené BrownRandom House$40.001
4My Mother's WarEva TaylorHanover Square Press$21.992
5This Is Assisted DyingStefanie GreenScribner$24.994
6Braiding SweetgrassRobin Wall KimmererMilkweed Editions$26.956
7BittersweetSusan CainCrown$37.003
8Run Towards the DangerSarah PolleyHamish Hamilton$35.007
9Love That StoryJonathan Van NessHarperOne$34.99-
10The Betrayal of Anne FrankRosemary SullivanHarperCollins Canada$34.995

Paperback Fiction: April 23, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The Seven Husbands of Evelyn HugoTaylor Jenkins ReidWashington Square Press$23.004
2Spy X Family, Vol. 1Tatsuya EndoViz Media$12.99-
3VerityColleen HooverGrand Central Publishing$22.995
41st CaseJames Patterson; Chris TebbettsGrand Central Publishing$12.992
5The Dark HoursMichael ConnellyLittle Brown$22.993
6Nine LivesDanielle SteelDelacorte Press$11.991
7Ugly LoveColleen HooverAtria Books$22.996
8Where the Crawdads SingDelia OwensG.P. Putnam's Sons$24.007
9Spy X Family, Vol. 2Tatsuya EndoViz Media$12.99-
10SooleyJohn GrishamAnchor$12.99-

Canadian Fiction: April 23, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Five Little IndiansMichelle GoodHarperCollins Canada$22.991
2Looking for JaneHeather MarshallSimon & Schuster$24.993
3BluebirdGenevieve GrahamSimon & Schuster$24.992
4Sea of TranquilityEmily St. John MandelHarperCollins Canada$29.994
5ScarboroughCatherine HernandezArsenal Pulp Press$19.955
6The MaidNita ProseViking$24.956
7Daughters of the DeerDanielle DanielRandom House Canada$24.008
8Sari, Not SariSonya SinghSimon & Schuster$22.007
9The Circus TrainAmita ParikhHarperCollins Canada$24.9910
10Framed in FireIona WhishawTouchWood Editions$16.95-

Canadian Non-Fiction: April 23, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
122 MurdersPaul PalangoRandom House Canada$26.95-
2This Is Assisted DyingStefanie GreenScribner$24.992
3If I Knew ThenJann ArdenRandom House Canada$19.951
4Run Towards the DangerSarah PolleyHamish Hamilton$35.004
5The Betrayal of Anne FrankRosemary SullivanHarperCollins Canada$34.993
6Finding the Mother TreeSuzanne SimardAllen Lane$34.957
7Cat and Nat's Mom SecretsCatherine Belknap; Natalie TelferPenguin Canada$24.955
812 Rules for LifeJordan B. PetersonRandom House Canada$34.959
9Life in the City of Dirty WaterClayton Thomas-MullerAllen Lane$29.956
1021 Things You May Not Know about the Indian ActBob JosephIndigenous Relations$19.95-

Juvenile: April 23, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Cat Kid Comic Club On PurposeDav PilkeyGraphix$15.99-
2Burt the Beetle Doesn't Bite!Ashley SpiresKids Can Press$14.99-
3Wings Of Fire: The Flames of HopeTui T. SutherlandScholastic Press$22.991
4The Good Egg Presents: the Great Eggscape!Jory John; Pete OswaldHarperCollins Canada$13.502
5Movie NovelizationKate HowardScholastic$8.9910
6A Good Girl's Guide to MurderHolly JacksonEmber$14.993
7Captain Underpants and the Sensational Saga of Sir Stinks-A-Lot: Color Edition (Captain Underpants #12)Dav PilkeyScholastic$15.998
8The Baby-Sitters's Club: Good-Bye Stacey, Good-ByeAnn M. Martin; Gabriela EpsteinGraphix$16.995
9Pop-Up Peekaboo! Things That GoDKDK Children$16.994
10Cat Kid Comic Club PerspectivesDav PilkeyGraphix$15.996

Self-Improvement: April 23, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1101 Essays That Will Change the Way You ThinkBrianna WiestThought Catalog Books$18.692
2The Mountain Is YouBrianna WiestThought Catalog Books$22.435
3The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ckMark MansonHarperCollins Canada$23.994
4The Gifts of ImperfectionBrené BrownHazelden$22.953
5Be a TriangleLilly SinghDoubleday Canada$24.951
6Life ForceTony Robbins; Peter H. Diamandis; Robert HaririSimon & Schuster$39.997
7The 48 Laws of PowerRobert Greene; Joost ElffersPenguin$35.00-
8Super GutWilliam DavisCollins$24.999
9When You're Ready, This Is How You HealBrianna WiestThought Catalog Books$22.43-
10Rich Dad Poor DadRobert T. KiyosakiPlata$24.99-

Historical Fiction: April 23, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList Price
1Looking for JaneHeather Marshall Simon & Schuster$24.99
2BluebirdGenevieve GrahamSimon & Schuster$24.99
3CirceMadeline MillerBack Bay Books$22.99
4Daughters of the DeerDanielle DanielRandom House Canada$24.00
5The Song of AchillesMadeline MillerEcco$21.99
6The Christie AffairNina de GramontSt. Martin's Press$24.99
7The Mayfair BookshopEliza KnightWilliam Morrow Paperbacks$23.99
8The Vanished DaysSusanna KearsleySimon & Schuster$24.99
9The Resistance GirlMandy RobothamAvon Books$24.99
10The Last Grand DuchessBryn TurnbullMira$21.99

