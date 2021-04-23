 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail Bestsellers for the week of April 24, 2021

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData

Hardcover Fiction: April 24, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast weekWeeks on List
1The Rose CodeKate QuinnWilliam Morrow Paperbacks$24.9917
2The Midnight LibraryMatt HaigHarper Avenue$21.9926
3Turn a Blind EyeJeffrey ArcherSt. Martin's Press$38.50-1
4The Lost ApothecarySarah PennerPark Row Books$24.9936
5The Paris LibraryJanet Skeslien CharlesSimon & Schuster$24.99411
6The Last Bookshop in LondonMadeline MartinHanover Square Press$23.9962
7The PushAshley AudrainViking$24.951015
8The Vanishing HalfBrit BennettRiverhead Books$36.00-1
9The Four WindsKristin HannahSt. Martin's Press$37.99811
10Second First ImpressionsSally ThorneWilliam Morrow Paperbacks$19.99-1

Hardcover Non-Fiction: April 24, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1CrossroadsKaleb DahlgrenCollins$32.991
2How to Do the WorkNicole LePeraHarper Wave$23.993
3Beyond OrderJordan B. PetersonRandom House Canada$39.955
4ValuesMark CarneySignal$39.954
5Braiding SweetgrassRobin Wall KimmererMilkweed Editions$26.9510
6UntamedGlennon DoyleThe Dial$37.00-
7The Light of DaysJudy BatalionWilliam Morrow$24.996
8The Code BreakerWalter IsaacsonSimon & Schuster$40.007
9Broken (in the Best Possible Way)Jenny LawsonHenry Holt$34.992
10How to Avoid a Climate DisasterBill GatesKnopf Canada$34.00-

Paperback Fiction: April 24, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Where the Crawdads SingDelia OwensG.P. Putnam's Sons$24.003
2Under CurrentsNora RobertsSaint Martin's Paperbacks$11.992
3The Wedding DressDanielle SteelDell$11.991
4Camino WindsJohn GrishamDell$12.995
5Killer InstinctJames Patterson; Howard RoughanGrand Central$12.994
6The Windsor KnotS.J. BennettWilliam Morrow & Co.$23.99-
7Hidden in Plain SightJeffrey ArcherSaint Martin's Paperbacks$12.997
8The Song of AchillesMadeline MillerEcco$21.0010
9Masked PreyJohn SandfordG.P. Putnam's Sons$12.996
10Catch My HeartNora RobertsSilhouette$12.998

Canadian Fiction: April 24, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The PushAshley AudrainViking$24.951
2Jonny AppleseedJoshua WhiteheadArsenal Pulp Press$19.955
3Home BodyRupi KaurSimon & Schuster$22.003
4The Girls Are All So Nice HereLaurie Elizabeth FlynnSimon & Schuster$24.994
5Search for HerRick MofinaMira$12.992
6Six Weeks to LiveCatherine McKenzieSimon & Schuster$22.00-
7The Handmaid's TaleMargaret AtwoodMcClelland & Stewart$19.9510
8How to Pronounce KnifeSouvankham ThammavongsaMcClelland & Stewart$24.958
9Butter Honey Pig BreadFrancesca EkwuyasiArsenal Pulp Press$23.95-
10Milk and HoneyRupi KaurAndrews McMeel$19.99-

Canadian Non-Fiction: April 24, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1CrossroadsKaleb DahlgrenCollins$32.991
2Beyond OrderJordan B. PetersonRandom House Canada$39.953
3ValuesMark CarneySignal$39.952
4The Light of DaysJudy BatalionWilliam Morrow & Co.$24.99-
5From the AshesJesse ThistleSimon & Schuster$24.994
621 Things You May Not Know about the Indian ActBob JosephIndigenous Relations$19.959
7Murder on the InsideCatherine FogartyBiblioasis$24.95-
8When the Body Says NoGabor MatéVintage Canada$22.95-
9Imagine it!Heather Reisman; Laurie DavidIndigoPress$25.99-
10Neglected No MoreAndre PicardRandom House Canada$19.95-

Juvenile: April 24, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Dog Man: Mothering HeightsDav PilkeyGraphix$15.991
2Diary of an Awesome Friendly Kid: Rowley Jefferson's Awesome Spooky StoriesJeff KinneyAmulet Books$17.992
3They Both Die at the EndAdam SilveraQuill Tree$14.995
4Shadow and BoneLeigh BardugoSquare Fish$12.996
5We Were LiarsE. LockhartEmber$14.994
6Captain Underpants and the Tyrannical Retaliation of the Turbo Toilet 2000: Colour Edition (Captain Underpants #11)Dav PilkeyScholastic$15.993
7I Love You to the Moon and BackAmelia Hepworth and Tim WarnesTiger Tales$10.997
8The Very Hungry CaterpillarEric CarlePenguin Young Readers Group$14.99-
9Siege and StormLeigh BardugoSquare Fish$12.99-
10The Baby-Sitters Club Graphic Novel: Claudia and the New GirlAnn M. Martin and Gabriela EpsteinGraphix$16.998

Self-Improvement: April 24, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Ask Iwata: Words of Wisdom from Satoru Iwata, Nintendo's Legendary CEOSam Bett; HobonichiViz Media$32.00-
2Rich Dad Poor DadRobert T. KiyosakiPlata$11.991
3The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ckMark MansonHarperCollins Canada$23.993
4How to Win Friends and Influence PeopleDale CarnegiePocket$22.997
5Little Book of MindfulnessPatricia CollardGaia$10.99-
6Think AgainAdam GrantViking$37.004
7The Power of NowEckhart TolleNew World Library$23.958
8Think Like a MonkJay ShettySimon & Schuster$34.996
9The 48 Laws of PowerRobert GreenePenguin$34.00-
10Fast Burn!Ian K. SmithSt. Martin's Press$35.99-

Romance/Erotica: April 24, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList Price
1Catch My HeartNora RobertsSilhouette$12.99
2A Walk along the BeachDebbie MacomberBallantine Books$11.99
3Red, White and Royal BlueCasey McQuistonSaint Martin's Griffin$22.50
4The Viscount Who Loved MeJulia QuinnAvon$11.99
5An Offer from a GentlemanJulia QuinnAvon$11.99
6Romancing Mister BridgertonJulia QuinnAvon$11.99
7To Sir Phillip, with LoveJulia QuinnAvon$11.99
8When He Was WickedJulia QuinnAvon$11.99
9The Hating GameSally ThorneWilliam Morrow & Co.$12.99
10Cottage by the SeaDebbie MacomberBallantine Books$20.00

Previous Bestsellers Lists

