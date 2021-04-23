The Globe and Mail Bestsellers for the week of April 24, 2021

Build your reading list with the Globe Books newsletter. Sign up today.
Hardcover Fiction: April 24, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last week
|Weeks on List
|1
|The Rose Code
|Kate Quinn
|William Morrow Paperbacks
|$24.99
|1
|7
|2
|The Midnight Library
|Matt Haig
|Harper Avenue
|$21.99
|2
|6
|3
|Turn a Blind Eye
|Jeffrey Archer
|St. Martin's Press
|$38.50
|-
|1
|4
|The Lost Apothecary
|Sarah Penner
|Park Row Books
|$24.99
|3
|6
|5
|The Paris Library
|Janet Skeslien Charles
|Simon & Schuster
|$24.99
|4
|11
|6
|The Last Bookshop in London
|Madeline Martin
|Hanover Square Press
|$23.99
|6
|2
|7
|The Push
|Ashley Audrain
|Viking
|$24.95
|10
|15
|8
|The Vanishing Half
|Brit Bennett
|Riverhead Books
|$36.00
|-
|1
|9
|The Four Winds
|Kristin Hannah
|St. Martin's Press
|$37.99
|8
|11
|10
|Second First Impressions
|Sally Thorne
|William Morrow Paperbacks
|$19.99
|-
|1
Hardcover Non-Fiction: April 24, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|Crossroads
|Kaleb Dahlgren
|Collins
|$32.99
|1
|2
|How to Do the Work
|Nicole LePera
|Harper Wave
|$23.99
|3
|3
|Beyond Order
|Jordan B. Peterson
|Random House Canada
|$39.95
|5
|4
|Values
|Mark Carney
|Signal
|$39.95
|4
|5
|Braiding Sweetgrass
|Robin Wall Kimmerer
|Milkweed Editions
|$26.95
|10
|6
|Untamed
|Glennon Doyle
|The Dial
|$37.00
|-
|7
|The Light of Days
|Judy Batalion
|William Morrow
|$24.99
|6
|8
|The Code Breaker
|Walter Isaacson
|Simon & Schuster
|$40.00
|7
|9
|Broken (in the Best Possible Way)
|Jenny Lawson
|Henry Holt
|$34.99
|2
|10
|How to Avoid a Climate Disaster
|Bill Gates
|Knopf Canada
|$34.00
|-
Paperback Fiction: April 24, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|Where the Crawdads Sing
|Delia Owens
|G.P. Putnam's Sons
|$24.00
|3
|2
|Under Currents
|Nora Roberts
|Saint Martin's Paperbacks
|$11.99
|2
|3
|The Wedding Dress
|Danielle Steel
|Dell
|$11.99
|1
|4
|Camino Winds
|John Grisham
|Dell
|$12.99
|5
|5
|Killer Instinct
|James Patterson; Howard Roughan
|Grand Central
|$12.99
|4
|6
|The Windsor Knot
|S.J. Bennett
|William Morrow & Co.
|$23.99
|-
|7
|Hidden in Plain Sight
|Jeffrey Archer
|Saint Martin's Paperbacks
|$12.99
|7
|8
|The Song of Achilles
|Madeline Miller
|Ecco
|$21.00
|10
|9
|Masked Prey
|John Sandford
|G.P. Putnam's Sons
|$12.99
|6
|10
|Catch My Heart
|Nora Roberts
|Silhouette
|$12.99
|8
Canadian Fiction: April 24, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|The Push
|Ashley Audrain
|Viking
|$24.95
|1
|2
|Jonny Appleseed
|Joshua Whitehead
|Arsenal Pulp Press
|$19.95
|5
|3
|Home Body
|Rupi Kaur
|Simon & Schuster
|$22.00
|3
|4
|The Girls Are All So Nice Here
|Laurie Elizabeth Flynn
|Simon & Schuster
|$24.99
|4
|5
|Search for Her
|Rick Mofina
|Mira
|$12.99
|2
|6
|Six Weeks to Live
|Catherine McKenzie
|Simon & Schuster
|$22.00
|-
|7
|The Handmaid's Tale
|Margaret Atwood
|McClelland & Stewart
|$19.95
|10
|8
|How to Pronounce Knife
|Souvankham Thammavongsa
|McClelland & Stewart
|$24.95
|8
|9
|Butter Honey Pig Bread
|Francesca Ekwuyasi
|Arsenal Pulp Press
|$23.95
|-
|10
|Milk and Honey
|Rupi Kaur
|Andrews McMeel
|$19.99
|-
Canadian Non-Fiction: April 24, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|Crossroads
|Kaleb Dahlgren
|Collins
|$32.99
|1
|2
|Beyond Order
|Jordan B. Peterson
|Random House Canada
|$39.95
|3
|3
|Values
|Mark Carney
|Signal
|$39.95
|2
|4
|The Light of Days
|Judy Batalion
|William Morrow & Co.
|$24.99
|-
|5
|From the Ashes
|Jesse Thistle
|Simon & Schuster
|$24.99
|4
|6
|21 Things You May Not Know about the Indian Act
|Bob Joseph
|Indigenous Relations
|$19.95
|9
|7
|Murder on the Inside
|Catherine Fogarty
|Biblioasis
|$24.95
|-
|8
|When the Body Says No
|Gabor Maté
|Vintage Canada
|$22.95
|-
|9
|Imagine it!
|Heather Reisman; Laurie David
|IndigoPress
|$25.99
|-
|10
|Neglected No More
|Andre Picard
|Random House Canada
|$19.95
|-
Juvenile: April 24, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|Dog Man: Mothering Heights
|Dav Pilkey
|Graphix
|$15.99
|1
|2
|Diary of an Awesome Friendly Kid: Rowley Jefferson's Awesome Spooky Stories
|Jeff Kinney
|Amulet Books
|$17.99
|2
|3
|They Both Die at the End
|Adam Silvera
|Quill Tree
|$14.99
|5
|4
|Shadow and Bone
|Leigh Bardugo
|Square Fish
|$12.99
|6
|5
|We Were Liars
|E. Lockhart
|Ember
|$14.99
|4
|6
|Captain Underpants and the Tyrannical Retaliation of the Turbo Toilet 2000: Colour Edition (Captain Underpants #11)
|Dav Pilkey
|Scholastic
|$15.99
|3
|7
|I Love You to the Moon and Back
|Amelia Hepworth and Tim Warnes
|Tiger Tales
|$10.99
|7
|8
|The Very Hungry Caterpillar
|Eric Carle
|Penguin Young Readers Group
|$14.99
|-
|9
|Siege and Storm
|Leigh Bardugo
|Square Fish
|$12.99
|-
|10
|The Baby-Sitters Club Graphic Novel: Claudia and the New Girl
|Ann M. Martin and Gabriela Epstein
|Graphix
|$16.99
|8
Self-Improvement: April 24, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|Ask Iwata: Words of Wisdom from Satoru Iwata, Nintendo's Legendary CEO
|Sam Bett; Hobonichi
|Viz Media
|$32.00
|-
|2
|Rich Dad Poor Dad
|Robert T. Kiyosaki
|Plata
|$11.99
|1
|3
|The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck
|Mark Manson
|HarperCollins Canada
|$23.99
|3
|4
|How to Win Friends and Influence People
|Dale Carnegie
|Pocket
|$22.99
|7
|5
|Little Book of Mindfulness
|Patricia Collard
|Gaia
|$10.99
|-
|6
|Think Again
|Adam Grant
|Viking
|$37.00
|4
|7
|The Power of Now
|Eckhart Tolle
|New World Library
|$23.95
|8
|8
|Think Like a Monk
|Jay Shetty
|Simon & Schuster
|$34.99
|6
|9
|The 48 Laws of Power
|Robert Greene
|Penguin
|$34.00
|-
|10
|Fast Burn!
|Ian K. Smith
|St. Martin's Press
|$35.99
|-
Romance/Erotica: April 24, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|1
|Catch My Heart
|Nora Roberts
|Silhouette
|$12.99
|2
|A Walk along the Beach
|Debbie Macomber
|Ballantine Books
|$11.99
|3
|Red, White and Royal Blue
|Casey McQuiston
|Saint Martin's Griffin
|$22.50
|4
|The Viscount Who Loved Me
|Julia Quinn
|Avon
|$11.99
|5
|An Offer from a Gentleman
|Julia Quinn
|Avon
|$11.99
|6
|Romancing Mister Bridgerton
|Julia Quinn
|Avon
|$11.99
|7
|To Sir Phillip, with Love
|Julia Quinn
|Avon
|$11.99
|8
|When He Was Wicked
|Julia Quinn
|Avon
|$11.99
|9
|The Hating Game
|Sally Thorne
|William Morrow & Co.
|$12.99
|10
|Cottage by the Sea
|Debbie Macomber
|Ballantine Books
|$20.00
