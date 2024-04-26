Skip to main content
NewslettersWatchlist
The Globe and Mail Bestsellers for the week of April 27, 2024

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData

Sign up for our Books newsletter for the latest reviews, author interviews, industry news and more.

Hardcover Fiction: April 27, 2024

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast weekWeeks on List
1A Calamity of SoulsDavid BaldacciGrand Central$39.00-1
2The WomenKristin HannahSt. Martin's Press$40.00211
3Iron FlameRebecca YarrosRed Tower Books$39.99323
4Fourth WingRebecca YarrosRed Tower Books$34.99445
5The Murder InnJames Patterson; Candice FoxGrand Central$25.99-1
6Just for the SummerAbby JimenezForever$23.9952
7Funny StoryEmily HenryBerkley$39.00-1
8Desert StarMichael ConnellyGrand Central$13.99-1
9Daughter of MineMegan MirandaMarysue Rucci$24.9962
10Close to DeathAnthony HorowitzHarper Collins Canada$24.99-1

(Return to top)


Hardcover Non-Fiction: April 27, 2024

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast week
1KnifeSalman RushdieKnopf Canada$34.95-
2The House of Hidden MeaningsRuPaulDey Street Books$36.99-
3Think RemarkableGuy Kawasaki; Madisun Nuismer; Jane GoodallJohn Wiley & Sons Canada$33.99-
4The Anxious GenerationJonathan HaidtPenguin Press$39.996
5The Psychology of MoneyMorgan HouselHarriman House$24.992
6The Body Keeps the ScoreBessel van der KolkPenguin Books$25.00-
7OutlivePeter Attia; Bill GiffordHarmony$42.004
8Health for AllJane PhilpottSignal$34.951
9Age of RevolutionsFareed ZakariaW. W. Norton & Co.$39.993
10The Light We CarryMichelle ObamaCrown$26.99-

(Return to top)


Paperback Fiction: April 27, 2024

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1A Court of Thorns and RosesSarah J. MaasBloomsbury$25.002
2Wild LoveElsie SilverBloom Books$26.991
3Happy PlaceEmily HenryBerkley$25.993
4IcebreakerHannah GraceAtria Books$24.995
5The WinnerDavid BaldacciGrand Central$13.994
6The HousemaidFreida McFaddenGrand Central Publishing$16.997
7A Court of Mist and FurySarah J. MaasBloomsbury Publishing Plc$25.0010
8The Seven Husbands of Evelyn HugoTaylor Jenkins ReidWashington Square$23.008
9PalazzoDanielle SteelDell$13.509
10A Little LifeHanya YanagiharaAnchor$24.00-

(Return to top)


Canadian Fiction: April 27, 2024

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Wild LoveElsie SilverBloom Books$26.991
2The Secret KeeperGenevieve GrahamSimon & Schuster$24.992
3A Great CountryShilpi Somaya GowdaDoubleday Canada$26.953
4The Phoenix CrownKate Quinn; Janie ChangWilliam Morrow$25.994
5The InheritanceJoanna GoodmanHarperCollins$24.995
6A Fate Inked in BloodDanielle L. JensenDel Ray$39.996
7Butcher and BlackbirdBrynne WeaverZando$23.997
8Meet Me at the LakeCarley FortunePenguin Canada$12.998
9The Berry PickersAmanda PetersHarper Perennial$25.9910
10Consider MeBecka MackSimon & Schuster$24.99-

(Return to top)


Canadian Non-Fiction: April 27, 2024

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1OutlivePeter Attia; Bill GiffordHarmony$42.002
2Health for AllJane PhilpottSignal$34.951
3The PeaceRomeo DallaireRandom House Canada$34.003
4The Wisdom of NursesAmie Archibald-Varley; Sara FungHarper Collins Canada$24.994
5The Myth of NormalGabor Maté; Daniel MatéKnopf Canada$39.955
6The Heart of a SuperfanNav Bhatia; Tamara BalujaDoubleday Canada$36.956
7When the Body Says NoGabor MatéVintage Canada$24.007
8Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible ThingMatthew PerryFlatiron Books$39.998
9Rough MagicMiranda NewmanMcClelland & Stewart$24.95-
10Scattered MindsGabor MatéVintage Canada$26.959

(Return to top)


Juvenile: April 27, 2024

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Dog Man #12: the Scarlet ShedderDav PilkeyScholastic$19.991
2Taming 7Chloe WalshBloom Books$22.50-
3Oh, the Places You'll Go!SeussRandom House$24.994
4The Reappearance of Rachel PriceHolly JacksonDelacorte Press$28.992
5PowerlessLauren RobertsSimon & Schuster$24.993
6A Good Girl's Guide to MurderHolly JacksonEmber$14.99-
7Little Blue Truck Feeling Happy: A Touch-and-Feel BookAlice SchertleHarper Collins$18.505
8Cave of the Crystal Dragon #26: a Branches BookTracey West; Graham HowellsScholastic$8.997
9Taylor Swift: a Little Golden Book BiographyWendy Loggia; Elisa ChavarriGolden Books$7.99-
10Who Is Taylor Swift?Kirsten Anderson; Who HQ; Gregory CopelandPenguin Workshop$9.50-

(Return to top)


Self-Improvement: April 27, 2024

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Think RemarkableGuy Kawasaki; Madisun Nuismer; Jane GoodallJohn Wiley & Sons Canada$33.99
2The 48 Laws of PowerRobert Greene; Joost ElffersPenguin$35.002
3The Wealth Money Can't BuyRobin SharmaHarperCollins Canada$36.991
4OutlivePeter Attia; Bill GiffordHarmony$42.003
5The Mountain Is YouBrianna WiestThought Catalog $22.995
6101 Essays That Will Change the Way You ThinkBrianna WiestThought Catalog $20.997
7The Creative ActRick RubinPenguin Press$42.006
8WorthyJamie Kern LimaHay House$36.009
9The Four AgreementsDon Miguel Ruiz; Janet MillsAmber-Allen $17.50
10The Pivot YearBrianna WiestThought Catalog $23.99

(Return to top)


Biography: April 27, 2024

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList Price
1KnifeSalman RushdieKnopf Canada$34.95
2The House of Hidden MeaningsRuPaulHarperCollins$36.99
3The Light We CarryMichelle ObamaCrown$26.99
4An Unfinished Love StoryDoris Kearns GoodwinSimon & Schuster$47.00
5The Heart of a SuperfanNav Bhatia; Tamara BalujaDoubleday Canada$36.95
6Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible ThingMatthew PerryFlatiron Books$39.99
7I'm Glad My Mom DiedJennette McCurdySimon & Schuster$36.99
8Rebel RisingRebel WilsonSimon & Schuster$38.00
9Shakespeare: the Man Who Pays the RentJudi Dench; Brendan O'HeaSt. Martin's Press$42.00
10Out of DarknessDenise ChongRandom House Canada$24.95

(Return to top)


Previous Bestsellers Lists

(Return to top)

Interact with The Globe

Trending

Opinion

The Leafs can learn something from Brad Marchand. He is enjoying himself

Cathal Kelly
Opinion

Foreign landlord fails to pay taxes, CRA goes after tenant

Kerry Gold

Civil liberties association presses for action after Toronto police chief comments on Umar Zameer acquittal

Federal government and Ontario announce $15-billion Honda EV deal

Canada’s supermarkets are losing the battle for your grocery bill

Opinion

After another playoff loss, it’s time for the Maple Leafs to pull a switcheroo

Cathal Kelly

Israeli protesters hold up convoys transporting aid to Palestinians in Gaza

Montreal tenant forced to pay his landlord’s taxes offers advice to other renters