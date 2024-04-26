The Globe and Mail Bestsellers for the week of April 27, 2024

Sign up for our Books newsletter for the latest reviews, author interviews, industry news and more.
Hardcover Fiction: April 27, 2024
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last week
|Weeks on List
|1
|A Calamity of Souls
|David Baldacci
|Grand Central
|$39.00
|-
|1
|2
|The Women
|Kristin Hannah
|St. Martin's Press
|$40.00
|2
|11
|3
|Iron Flame
|Rebecca Yarros
|Red Tower Books
|$39.99
|3
|23
|4
|Fourth Wing
|Rebecca Yarros
|Red Tower Books
|$34.99
|4
|45
|5
|The Murder Inn
|James Patterson; Candice Fox
|Grand Central
|$25.99
|-
|1
|6
|Just for the Summer
|Abby Jimenez
|Forever
|$23.99
|5
|2
|7
|Funny Story
|Emily Henry
|Berkley
|$39.00
|-
|1
|8
|Desert Star
|Michael Connelly
|Grand Central
|$13.99
|-
|1
|9
|Daughter of Mine
|Megan Miranda
|Marysue Rucci
|$24.99
|6
|2
|10
|Close to Death
|Anthony Horowitz
|Harper Collins Canada
|$24.99
|-
|1
Hardcover Non-Fiction: April 27, 2024
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last week
|1
|Knife
|Salman Rushdie
|Knopf Canada
|$34.95
|-
|2
|The House of Hidden Meanings
|RuPaul
|Dey Street Books
|$36.99
|-
|3
|Think Remarkable
|Guy Kawasaki; Madisun Nuismer; Jane Goodall
|John Wiley & Sons Canada
|$33.99
|-
|4
|The Anxious Generation
|Jonathan Haidt
|Penguin Press
|$39.99
|6
|5
|The Psychology of Money
|Morgan Housel
|Harriman House
|$24.99
|2
|6
|The Body Keeps the Score
|Bessel van der Kolk
|Penguin Books
|$25.00
|-
|7
|Outlive
|Peter Attia; Bill Gifford
|Harmony
|$42.00
|4
|8
|Health for All
|Jane Philpott
|Signal
|$34.95
|1
|9
|Age of Revolutions
|Fareed Zakaria
|W. W. Norton & Co.
|$39.99
|3
|10
|The Light We Carry
|Michelle Obama
|Crown
|$26.99
|-
Paperback Fiction: April 27, 2024
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|A Court of Thorns and Roses
|Sarah J. Maas
|Bloomsbury
|$25.00
|2
|2
|Wild Love
|Elsie Silver
|Bloom Books
|$26.99
|1
|3
|Happy Place
|Emily Henry
|Berkley
|$25.99
|3
|4
|Icebreaker
|Hannah Grace
|Atria Books
|$24.99
|5
|5
|The Winner
|David Baldacci
|Grand Central
|$13.99
|4
|6
|The Housemaid
|Freida McFadden
|Grand Central Publishing
|$16.99
|7
|7
|A Court of Mist and Fury
|Sarah J. Maas
|Bloomsbury Publishing Plc
|$25.00
|10
|8
|The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo
|Taylor Jenkins Reid
|Washington Square
|$23.00
|8
|9
|Palazzo
|Danielle Steel
|Dell
|$13.50
|9
|10
|A Little Life
|Hanya Yanagihara
|Anchor
|$24.00
|-
Canadian Fiction: April 27, 2024
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|Wild Love
|Elsie Silver
|Bloom Books
|$26.99
|1
|2
|The Secret Keeper
|Genevieve Graham
|Simon & Schuster
|$24.99
|2
|3
|A Great Country
|Shilpi Somaya Gowda
|Doubleday Canada
|$26.95
|3
|4
|The Phoenix Crown
|Kate Quinn; Janie Chang
|William Morrow
|$25.99
|4
|5
|The Inheritance
|Joanna Goodman
|HarperCollins
|$24.99
|5
|6
|A Fate Inked in Blood
|Danielle L. Jensen
|Del Ray
|$39.99
|6
|7
|Butcher and Blackbird
|Brynne Weaver
|Zando
|$23.99
|7
|8
|Meet Me at the Lake
|Carley Fortune
|Penguin Canada
|$12.99
|8
|9
|The Berry Pickers
|Amanda Peters
|Harper Perennial
|$25.99
|10
|10
|Consider Me
|Becka Mack
|Simon & Schuster
|$24.99
|-
Canadian Non-Fiction: April 27, 2024
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|Outlive
|Peter Attia; Bill Gifford
|Harmony
|$42.00
|2
|2
|Health for All
|Jane Philpott
|Signal
|$34.95
|1
|3
|The Peace
|Romeo Dallaire
|Random House Canada
|$34.00
|3
|4
|The Wisdom of Nurses
|Amie Archibald-Varley; Sara Fung
|Harper Collins Canada
|$24.99
|4
|5
|The Myth of Normal
|Gabor Maté; Daniel Maté
|Knopf Canada
|$39.95
|5
|6
|The Heart of a Superfan
|Nav Bhatia; Tamara Baluja
|Doubleday Canada
|$36.95
|6
|7
|When the Body Says No
|Gabor Maté
|Vintage Canada
|$24.00
|7
|8
|Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing
|Matthew Perry
|Flatiron Books
|$39.99
|8
|9
|Rough Magic
|Miranda Newman
|McClelland & Stewart
|$24.95
|-
|10
|Scattered Minds
|Gabor Maté
|Vintage Canada
|$26.95
|9
Juvenile: April 27, 2024
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|Dog Man #12: the Scarlet Shedder
|Dav Pilkey
|Scholastic
|$19.99
|1
|2
|Taming 7
|Chloe Walsh
|Bloom Books
|$22.50
|-
|3
|Oh, the Places You'll Go!
|Seuss
|Random House
|$24.99
|4
|4
|The Reappearance of Rachel Price
|Holly Jackson
|Delacorte Press
|$28.99
|2
|5
|Powerless
|Lauren Roberts
|Simon & Schuster
|$24.99
|3
|6
|A Good Girl's Guide to Murder
|Holly Jackson
|Ember
|$14.99
|-
|7
|Little Blue Truck Feeling Happy: A Touch-and-Feel Book
|Alice Schertle
|Harper Collins
|$18.50
|5
|8
|Cave of the Crystal Dragon #26: a Branches Book
|Tracey West; Graham Howells
|Scholastic
|$8.99
|7
|9
|Taylor Swift: a Little Golden Book Biography
|Wendy Loggia; Elisa Chavarri
|Golden Books
|$7.99
|-
|10
|Who Is Taylor Swift?
|Kirsten Anderson; Who HQ; Gregory Copeland
|Penguin Workshop
|$9.50
|-
Self-Improvement: April 27, 2024
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|Think Remarkable
|Guy Kawasaki; Madisun Nuismer; Jane Goodall
|John Wiley & Sons Canada
|$33.99
|2
|The 48 Laws of Power
|Robert Greene; Joost Elffers
|Penguin
|$35.00
|2
|3
|The Wealth Money Can't Buy
|Robin Sharma
|HarperCollins Canada
|$36.99
|1
|4
|Outlive
|Peter Attia; Bill Gifford
|Harmony
|$42.00
|3
|5
|The Mountain Is You
|Brianna Wiest
|Thought Catalog
|$22.99
|5
|6
|101 Essays That Will Change the Way You Think
|Brianna Wiest
|Thought Catalog
|$20.99
|7
|7
|The Creative Act
|Rick Rubin
|Penguin Press
|$42.00
|6
|8
|Worthy
|Jamie Kern Lima
|Hay House
|$36.00
|9
|9
|The Four Agreements
|Don Miguel Ruiz; Janet Mills
|Amber-Allen
|$17.50
|10
|The Pivot Year
|Brianna Wiest
|Thought Catalog
|$23.99
Biography: April 27, 2024
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|1
|Knife
|Salman Rushdie
|Knopf Canada
|$34.95
|2
|The House of Hidden Meanings
|RuPaul
|HarperCollins
|$36.99
|3
|The Light We Carry
|Michelle Obama
|Crown
|$26.99
|4
|An Unfinished Love Story
|Doris Kearns Goodwin
|Simon & Schuster
|$47.00
|5
|The Heart of a Superfan
|Nav Bhatia; Tamara Baluja
|Doubleday Canada
|$36.95
|6
|Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing
|Matthew Perry
|Flatiron Books
|$39.99
|7
|I'm Glad My Mom Died
|Jennette McCurdy
|Simon & Schuster
|$36.99
|8
|Rebel Rising
|Rebel Wilson
|Simon & Schuster
|$38.00
|9
|Shakespeare: the Man Who Pays the Rent
|Judi Dench; Brendan O'Hea
|St. Martin's Press
|$42.00
|10
|Out of Darkness
|Denise Chong
|Random House Canada
|$24.95
Previous Bestsellers Lists