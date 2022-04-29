Skip to main content

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData

Sign up for our Books newsletter for the latest reviews, author interviews, industry news and more.

Hardcover Fiction: April 30, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast weekWeeks on List
1The Diamond EyeKate QuinnWilliam Morrow$24.9915
2It Ends with UsColleen HooverAtria Books$22.99223
3Dream TownDavid BaldacciGrand Central Publishing$37.00-1
4Death of the Black WidowJames Patterson; J. D. BarkerGrand Central Publishing$22.99-1
5The Paris ApartmentLucy FoleyWilliam Morrow$24.9939
6Kingdom of BonesJames RollinsWilliam Morrow$23.99-1
7BeautifulDanielle SteelDelacorte Press$38.99-1
8Five Little IndiansMichelle GoodHarperCollins Canada$22.9945
9Lessons in ChemistryBonnie GarmusDoubleday Canada$24.9553
10The Scum Villain's Self-Saving System: Ren Zha Fanpai Zijiu Xitong (Novel) Vol. 2Mo Xiang Tong Xiu, Mo Xiang; Xiao Tong Kong (Velinxi), Xiao TongSeven Seas Entertainment$24.99-1

(Return to top)


Hardcover Non-Fiction: April 30, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Freezing OrderBill BrowderSimon & Schuster$36.991
222 MurdersPaul PalangoRandom House Canada$26.952
3Atlas of the HeartBrené BrownRandom House$40.003
4Braiding SweetgrassRobin Wall KimmererMilkweed Editions$26.956
5My Mother's WarEva TaylorHanover Square Press$21.994
6This Is Assisted DyingStefanie GreenScribner$24.995
7The Art of the BatmanJames FieldAbrams$57.00-
8The Psychology of MoneyMorgan HouselHarriman House Publishing$24.99-
9The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the HorseCharlie MackesyHarperOne$28.50-
10Red NoticeBill BrowderSimon & Schuster$25.00-

(Return to top)


Paperback Fiction: April 30, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The Seven Husbands of Evelyn HugoTaylor Jenkins ReidWashington Square Press$23.001
2VerityColleen HooverGrand Central Publishing$22.993
3Ugly LoveColleen HooverAtria Books$22.997
4Where the Crawdads SingDelia OwensG.P. Putnam's Sons$24.008
5The Dark HoursMichael ConnellyLittle Brown$22.995
61st CaseJames Patterson; Chris TebbettsGrand Central Publishing$12.994
7Nine LivesDanielle SteelDelacorte Press$11.996
8Better off DeadLee Child; Andrew ChildDell$12.99-
9November 9Colleen HooverAtria Books$22.99-
10SooleyJohn GrishamAnchor$12.9910

(Return to top)


Canadian Fiction: April 30, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Five Little IndiansMichelle GoodHarperCollins Canada$22.991
2Sea of TranquilityEmily St. John MandelHarperCollins Canada$29.994
3Looking for JaneHeather MarshallSimon & Schuster$24.992
4BluebirdGenevieve GrahamSimon & Schuster$24.993
5The MaidNita ProseViking$24.956
6ScarboroughCatherine HernandezArsenal Pulp Press$19.955
7Daughters of the OccupationShelly SandersPatrick Crean Editions$24.99-
8Watch Out for HerSamantha M. BaileySimon & Schuster$24.99-
9Daughters of the DeerDanielle DanielRandom House Canada$24.007
10Good Girl ComplexElle KennedySaint Martin's Griffin$22.99-

(Return to top)


Canadian Non-Fiction: April 30, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
122 MurdersPaul PalangoRandom House Canada$26.951
2This Is Assisted DyingStefanie GreenScribner$24.992
312 Rules for LifeJordan B. PetersonRandom House Canada$34.958
4If I Knew ThenJann ArdenRandom House Canada$19.953
5Run Towards the DangerSarah PolleyHamish Hamilton$35.004
6When the Body Says NoGabor MatéVintage Canada$22.95-
7The Betrayal of Anne FrankRosemary SullivanHarperCollins Canada$34.995
8Cat and Nat's Mom SecretsCatherine Belknap; Natalie TelferPenguin Canada$24.957
9Permanent AstonishmentTomson HighwayDoubleday Canada$32.95-
10The Power of TeamworkBrian GoldmanCollins$32.99-

(Return to top)


Juvenile: April 30, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Cat Kid Comic Club On PurposeDav PilkeyGraphix$15.991
2Wings Of Fire: The Flames of HopeTui T. SutherlandScholastic Press$22.993
3Heartstopper: Volume OneAlice OsemanGraphix$19.99-
4A Good Girl's Guide to MurderHolly JacksonEmber$14.996
5Heartstopper: Volume TwoAlice OsemanGraphix$19.99-
6Fairy Tale Pop up Bks - GoldilocksNorth Parade PublishingNorth Parade Publishing$14.99-
7Heartstopper: Volume ThreeAlice OsemanGraphix$19.99-
8Oh, the Places You'll Go!Dr. SeussRandom House Books for Young Readers$24.99-
9Girl in PiecesKathleen GlasgowEmber$14.99-
10The Bad Guys Movie NovelizationKate HowardScholastic$8.995

(Return to top)


Self-Improvement: April 30, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1101 Essays That Will Change the Way You ThinkBrianna WiestThought Catalog Books$18.691
2The Mountain Is YouBrianna WiestThought Catalog Books$22.432
3The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ckMark MansonHarperCollins Canada$23.993
4The 48 Laws of PowerRobert Greene; Joost ElffersPenguin$35.007
5Life ForceTony Robbins; Peter H. Diamandis; Robert HaririSimon & Schuster$39.996
6Rich Dad Poor DadRobert T. KiyosakiPlata$11.9910
7The Gifts of ImperfectionBrené BrownHazelden$22.954
8Things That MatterJoshua BeckerWaterBrook$34.00-
9How to Win Friends and Influence PeopleDale CarnegiePocket$22.99-
10Think Like a MonkJay ShettySimon & Schuster$34.99-

(Return to top)


Cooking: April 30, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList Price
1Half Baked Harvest Every DayTieghan GerardClarkson Potter$39.99
2Cake and LoafNickey Miller; Josie RudderhamPenguin Canada$29.95
3Half Baked Harvest Super SimpleTieghan GerardClarkson Potter$39.99
4From Crook to Cook: Platinum Recipes from Tha Boss Dogg's Kitchen (Snoop Dogg Cookbook, Celebrity Cookbook with Soul Food Recipes)Snoop Dogg; Ryan FordChronicle Books$35.95
5Mandy's Gourmet SaladsRebecca Wolfe; Meredith Erickson; Mandy WolfeAppetite by Random House$35.00
7The WokJ. Kenji López-AltW. W. Norton$66.00
8The Simple Comforts Step-By-Step Instant Pot CookbookJeffrey EisnerVoracious$27.99
9Eat Your Heart OutDaphne OzWiillam Morrow Cookbooks$37.00
10Half Baked Harvest CookbookTieghan GerardClarkson Potter$39.99

(Return to top)


Previous Bestsellers Lists

(Return to top)

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

Follow topics related to this article:

Check Following for new articles

Take a Break

Switch gears. Give your brain a workout and do today’s Daily Cryptic Crossword.

Cryptic Crossword

Scoop a new vibe in the numbers and do today’s Daily Sudoku.

Daily Sudoku

Kick back with the Daily Universal Crossword.

Daily Universal Crossword