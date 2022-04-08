Skip to main content

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData

Hardcover Fiction: April 9, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast weekWeeks on List
1The Diamond EyeKate QuinnWilliam Morrow$24.9912
2It Ends with UsColleen HooverAtria Books$22.99220
3Five Little IndiansMichelle GoodHarperCollins Canada$22.9992
4The Paris ApartmentLucy FoleyWilliam Morrow$24.9936
5The Long WeekendGilly MacmillanWilliam Morrow$24.99-1
6Run, Rose, RunJames Patterson; Dolly PartonLittle Brown$38.0044
7Sea of TranquilityEmily St. John MandelHarperCollins Canada$29.99-1
8Looking for JaneHeather MarshallSimon & Schuster$24.9955
9Nine LivesDanielle SteelDelacorte Press$11.99-1
10Reminders of HimColleen HooverMontlake Romance$22.95103

Hardcover Non-Fiction: April 9, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Atlas of the HeartBrené BrownRandom House$40.001
2Cat and Nat's Mom SecretsCatherine Belknap; Natalie TelferPenguin Canada$24.95-
3This Is Assisted DyingStefanie GreenScribner$24.99-
4Life in the City of Dirty WaterClayton Thomas-MullerAllen Lane$29.955
5Run Towards the DangerSarah PolleyHamish Hamilton$35.002
6The Betrayal of Anne FrankRosemary SullivanHarperCollins Canada$34.993
7The Psychology of MoneyMorgan HouselHarriman House Publishing$23.67-
8Braiding SweetgrassRobin Wall KimmererMilkweed Editions$26.956
9Finding the Mother TreeSuzanne SimardAllen Lane$34.957
10The StorytellerDave GrohlDey Street Books$36.99-

Paperback Fiction: April 9, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Where the Crawdads SingDelia OwensG.P. Putnam's Sons$24.002
2The Seven Husbands of Evelyn HugoTaylor Jenkins ReidWashington Square Press$23.005
3VerityColleen HooverGrand Central Publishing$22.991
4Ugly LoveColleen HooverAtria Books$22.993
5ScarboroughCatherine HernandezArsenal Pulp Press$19.95-
6SooleyJohn GrishamAnchor$12.994
7Chainsaw Man, Vol. 10Tatsuki FujimotoViz Media$12.99-
8DaylightDavid BaldacciGrand Central Publishing$22.996
9Jujutsu Kaisen, Vol. 15Gege AkutamiViz Media$12.99-
101st CaseJames Patterson; Chris TebbettsGrand Central Publishing$12.99-

Canadian Fiction: April 9, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Five Little IndiansMichelle GoodHarperCollins Canada$22.992
2Sea of TranquilityEmily St. John MandelHarperCollins Canada$29.99-
3Looking for JaneHeather MarshallSimon & Schuster$24.991
4ScarboroughCatherine HernandezArsenal Pulp Press$19.956
5The MaidNita ProseViking$24.953
6The Circus TrainAmita ParikhHarperCollins Canada$24.994
7Daughters of the DeerDanielle DanielRandom House Canada$24.005
8BluebirdGenevieve GrahamSimon & Schuster$24.99-
9Her Last GoodbyeRick MofinaMira$12.997
10State of TerrorHillary Rodham Clinton; Louise PennySimon & Schuster$24.998

Canadian Non-Fiction: April 9, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1If I Knew ThenJann ArdenRandom House Canada$19.951
2Cat and Nat's Mom SecretsCatherine Belknap; Natalie TelferPenguin Canada$24.95-
3This Is Assisted DyingStefanie GreenScribner$24.99-
4Life in the City of Dirty WaterClayton Thomas-MullerAllen Lane$29.955
5Run Towards the DangerSarah PolleyHamish Hamilton$35.002
6The Betrayal of Anne FrankRosemary SullivanHarperCollins Canada$34.993
7Finding the Mother TreeSuzanne SimardAllen Lane$34.956
8Langdon HallJason Bangerter; Chris JohnsPenguin Canada$50.00-
9Burning QuestionsMargaret AtwoodMcClelland & Stewart$36.957
1021 Things You May Not Know about the Indian ActBob JosephIndigenous Relations$19.9510

Juvenile: April 9, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Wings Of Fire: The Flames of HopeTui T. SutherlandScholastic Press$22.99-
2The Good Egg Presents: the Great Eggscape!Jory John; Pete OswaldHarperCollins Canada$13.501
3Captain Underpants and the Sensational Saga of Sir Stinks-A-Lot: Color Edition (Captain Underpants #12)Dav PilkeyScholastic$15.99-
4The Baby-Sitters's Club: Good-Bye Stacey, Good-ByeAnn M. Martin; Gabriela EpsteinGraphix$16.992
5A Good Girl's Guide to MurderHolly JacksonEmber$14.994
6Cat Kid Comic Club PerspectivesDav PilkeyGraphix$15.993
7Realm of the Blue MistAmy Kim Kibuishi Graphix$16.99-
8Nana Loves You MoreJimmy Fallon; Miguel OrdóñezFeiwel & Friends$23.99-
9Dog Man UnleashedDav PilkeyGraphix$15.99-
10Girl in PiecesKathleen GlasgowEmber$14.99-

Self-Improvement: April 9, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1101 Essays That Will Change the Way You ThinkBrianna WiestThought Catalog Books$18.691
2The Gifts of ImperfectionBrené BrownHazelden$22.952
3The Science of NutritionRhiannon LambertDK$39.003
4The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ckMark MansonHarperCollins Canada$23.996
5Life ForceTony Robbins; Peter H. Diamandis; Robert HaririSimon & Schuster$39.994
6Super GutWilliam DavisCollins$24.995
7The Secret to Love, Health, and MoneyRhonda ByrneAtria Books$25.007
8Little Book of MindfulnessPatricia CollardGaia$10.99-
9Think Like a MonkJay ShettySimon & Schuster$34.998
10The 48 Laws of PowerRobert Greene; Joost ElffersPenguin$35.00-

Biography: April 9, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList Price
1If I Knew ThenJann ArdenRandom House Canada$32.00
2Life in the City of Dirty WaterClayton Thomas-MullerAllen Lane$29.95
3Run Towards the DangerSarah PolleyHamish Hamilton$35.00
4Stories I Might Regret Telling YouMartha WainwrightRandom House Canada$34.95
5Ten Steps to NanetteHannah GadsbyBallantine Books$37.00
6Who by FireMatti FriedmanSignal$32.95
7The Auschwitz PhotographerLuca Crippa; Maurizio OnnisTransworld Ireland$16.99
8WillWill Smith; Mark MansonPenguin Press$40.00
9Indian in the CabinetJody Wilson-RaybouldHarperCollins Canada$34.99
10UntamedGlennon DoyleDial$37.00

