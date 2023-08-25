Skip to main content

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData

Sign up for our Books newsletter for the latest reviews, author interviews, industry news and more.

Hardcover Fiction: Aug. 26, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast weekWeeks on List
1Fourth WingRebecca YarrosRed Tower Books$34.99113
2Lion and LambJames Patterson; Duane SwierczynskiLittle Brown & Company$38.00-1
3HappinessDanielle SteelDelacorte Press$38.9922
4The Covenant of WaterAbraham VergheseGrove/Atlantic$39.95315
5Happy PlaceEmily HenryBerkley$37.00417
6Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and TomorrowGabrielle ZevinViking$34.95724
7Lolth's WarriorR. A. SalvatoreHarper Voyager$39.50-1
8Out of NowhereSandra BrownGrand Central Publishing$38.0053
9ObsessedJames Patterson; James O. BornLittle Brown & Company$38.0066
10Tides of FireJames RollinsWilliam Morrow & Company$39.50-1

(Return to top)


Hardcover Non-Fiction: Aug. 26, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1OutlivePeter Attia; Bill GiffordHarmony$42.003
2Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse: the Art of the MovieRamin Zahed; Sony PicturesAbrams$50.00-
3The WagerDavid GrannDoubleday$39.952
4The Myth of NormalGabor Maté; Daniel MatéKnopf Canada$39.954
5The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the HorseCharlie MackesyHarperOne$28.5010
6SparePrince Harry, The Duke of SussexRandom House Canada$47.006
7Fast Like a GirlMindy PelzHay House$33.99-
8I'm Glad My Mom DiedJennette McCurdySimon & Schuster$36.999
9Beyond the StoryBTS; Myeongseok Kang; Anton HurFlatiron Books$60.005
10PageboyElliot PageHarperCollins Canada$36.997

(Return to top)


Paperback Fiction: Aug. 26, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1None of This Is TrueLisa JewellAtria Books$26.991
2Everyone Here Is LyingShari LapenaDoubleday Canada$26.004
3Tom LakeAnn PatchettHarper$25.992
4Too LateColleen HooverGrand Central Publishing$24.997
5Total ControlDavid BaldacciGrand Central Publishing$12.993
6IcebreakerHannah GraceAtria Books$24.999
7The Bone HackerKathy ReichsSimon & Schuster$24.996
8It Ends with UsColleen HooverAtria Books$22.9910
9DreamlandNicholas SparksAnchor Canada$23.00-
10It Starts with UsColleen HooverAtria Books$22.99-

(Return to top)


Canadian Fiction: Aug. 26, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Everyone Here Is LyingShari LapenaDoubleday Canada$26.001
2Meet Me at the LakeCarley FortuneViking$24.952
3The AccidentLinwood BarclayAnchor Canada$19.953
4The WhispersAshley AudrainViking$24.954
5I Only Read MurderIan Ferguson; Will FergusonHarperCollins Canada$24.996
6Recipe for a Good LifeLesley CreweVagrant Press$24.955
7A World of CuriositiesLouise PennyMinotaur Books$39.998
8Every Summer AfterCarley FortunePenguin Canada$12.997
9The Drowning WomanRobyn HardingGrand Central Publishing$24.999
10The MaidNita ProsePenguin Canada$12.9910

(Return to top)


Canadian Non-Fiction: Aug. 26, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1OutlivePeter Attia; Bill GiffordHarmony$42.001
2The Myth of NormalGabor Maté; Daniel MatéKnopf Canada$39.952
3OutsiderBrett PopplewellHarperCollins Canada$25.99-
4PageboyElliot PageHarperCollins Canada$36.993
5When the Body Says NoGabor MatéVintage Canada$24.004
612 Rules for LifeJordan B. PetersonRandom House Canada$39.006
7The Book of AwesomeNeil PasrichaG.P. Putnam's Sons$22.00-
8Fire WeatherJohn VaillantKnopf Canada$38.00-
9What I Wish I SaidJaime Watt; Andre Pratte; Michael Cooke; Breen WilkinsonOptimum Publishing$26.95-
10Scattered MindsGabor MatéVintage Canada$24.007

(Return to top)


Juvenile: Aug. 26, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1We'll Always Have SummerJenny HanSimon & Schuster Children's Publishing$14.993
2The Summer I Turned PrettyJenny HanSimon & Schuster Children's Publishing$15.996
3Dog Man: Twenty Thousand Fleas under the Sea: a Graphic Novel (Dog Man #11)Dav PilkeyGraphix$19.991
4Karen's Haircut: a Graphic Novel (Baby-Sitters Little Sister #7)Ann M. Martin; Katy FarinaGraphix$16.992
5It's Not Summer Without YouJenny HanSimon & Schuster Children's Publishing$14.998
6The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes (a Hunger Games Novel)Suzanne CollinsScholastic Press$22.994
7A Good Girl's Guide to MurderHolly JacksonEmber$14.997
8A Super Scary Narwhalloween (a Narwhal and Jelly Book #8)Ben ClantonTundra Books$16.999
9Dawn of the Light Dragon: a Branches Book (Dragon Masters #24)Tracey West; Matt LoveridgeScholastic$7.99-
10Time for School, Little Blue TruckAlice Schertle; Jill McElmurryClarion Books$24.99-

(Return to top)


Self-Improvement: Aug. 26, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1OutlivePeter Attia; Bill GiffordHarmony$42.007
2The 48 Laws of PowerRobert Greene; Joost ElffersPenguin$35.001
3The Creative ActRick RubinPenguin Press$42.0010
4The Four AgreementsDon Miguel Ruiz; Janet MillsAmber-Allen Publishing$17.50-
5The Mountain Is YouBrianna WiestThought Catalog Books$22.994
6101 Essays That Will Change the Way You ThinkBrianna WiestThought Catalog Books$20.996
7The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ckMark MansonHarper$23.995
8Rich Dad Poor DadRobert T. KiyosakiPlata$12.999
9Fast Like a GirlMindy PelzHay House$33.99-
10How to Win Friends and Influence PeopleDale CarnegiePocket Books$25.99-

(Return to top)


Romance/Erotica: Aug. 26, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList Price
1IcebreakerHannah GraceAtria Books$24.99
2It Ends with UsColleen HooverAtria Books$22.99
3DreamlandNicholas SparksAnchor Canada$23.00
4It Starts with UsColleen HooverAtria Books$22.99
5Meet Me at the LakeCarley FortuneViking$24.95
6Weather the StormNora RobertsSilhouette$12.99
7Red, White and Royal BlueCasey McQuistonSaint Martin's Griffin$22.50
8People We Meet on VacationEmily HenryBerkley$22.00
9Twisted LoveAna HuangBloom Books$26.99
10Happy PlaceEmily HenryBerkley$37.00

(Return to top)


Previous Bestsellers Lists

(Return to top)

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

Follow topics related to this article:

Check Following for new articles