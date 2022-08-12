Skip to main content

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData

Hardcover Fiction: August 13, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast weekWeeks on List
1It Ends with UsColleen HooverAtria Books$22.99138
2The It GirlRuth WareSimon & Schuster$26.9924
3Reminders of HimColleen HooverMontlake Romance$22.95310
4Portrait of an Unknown WomanDaniel SilvaHarper$24.9943
5Book LoversEmily HenryBerkley$23.00514
6Every Summer AfterCarley FortuneViking$24.95-1
7The Last to VanishMegan MirandaScribner$24.9962
8The House Across the LakeRiley SagerDutton$25.0083
9The Love HypothesisAli HazelwoodBerkley$22.00-1
10Beach ReadEmily HenryBerkley$22.00-1

Hardcover Non-Fiction: August 13, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The Freedom Convoy: The Inside Story of Three Weeks that Shook the WorldAndrew LawtonThe Sutherland House$21.991
2Braiding SweetgrassRobin Wall KimmererMilkweed Editions$26.954
3Atlas of the HeartBrené BrownRandom House$40.002
4Our Voice of FireBrandi MorinHouse of Anansi Press$22.99-
5The Psychology of MoneyMorgan HouselHarriman House Publishing$24.995
612 Rules for LifeJordan B. PetersonRandom House Canada$36.956
7Finding the Mother TreeSuzanne SimardAllen Lane$23.003
8MeditationsMarcus Aurelius; Gregory HaysModern Library$13.007
9The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the HorseCharlie MackesyHarperOne$28.508
10Freezing OrderBill BrowderSimon & Schuster$36.999

Paperback Fiction: August 13, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Ugly LoveColleen HooverAtria Books$22.993
2Where the Crawdads SingDelia OwensG.P. Putnam's Sons$24.002
3The Seven Husbands of Evelyn HugoTaylor Jenkins ReidWashington Square Press$23.001
4VerityColleen HooverGrand Central Publishing$22.994
5Wrong Place Wrong TimeGillian McAllisterWilliam Morrow$24.99-
6November 9Colleen HooverAtria Books$22.995
7The ButlerDanielle SteelDell$11.996
8Three Women DisappearJames Patterson; Shan SerafinGrand Central Publishing$12.99-
9Abandoned in DeathJ.D. RobbSaint Martin's Paperbacks$12.999
10The President's DaughterJames Patterson; Bill ClintonGrand Central Publishing$22.99-

Canadian Fiction: August 13, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Every Summer AfterCarley FortuneViking$24.951
2Things We Do in the DarkJennifer HillierMinotaur Books$23.993
3Five Little IndiansMichelle GoodHarperCollins Canada$22.992
4The Life She HadK. L. ArmstrongDoubleday Canada$22.956
5The Apothecary's GardenJeanette LynesHarper Avenue$24.995
6Nosy ParkerLesley CreweNimbus Publishing$24.954
7The MaidNita ProseViking$24.9510
8The Orphan GirlKurt PalkaMcClelland & Stewart$22.008
9The DealElle KennedyBloom Books$24.99-
10A Town Called SolaceMary LawsonVintage Canada$21.007

Canadian Non-Fiction: August 13, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The Freedom Convoy: The Inside Story of Three Weeks that Shook the WorldAndrew LawtonThe Sutherland House$21.991
2Our Voice of FireBrandi MorinHouse of Anansi Press$22.99-
312 Rules for LifeJordan B. PetersonRandom House Canada$36.953
4Finding the Mother TreeSuzanne SimardAllen Lane$23.002
5We Were DreamersSimu LiuHarperCollins Canada$34.994
6The Boy in the WoodsMaxwell SmartHarperCollins Canada$21.99-
721 Things You May Not Know about the Indian ActBob JosephIndigenous Relations$19.955
8Big Book of DinosaursMathieu Fortin; Ann Marie Boulanger; Katie Moore Shoebox Media$19.95-
9The Next Age of UncertaintyStephen PolozAllen Lane$36.00-
10When the Body Says NoGabor MatéVintage Canada$24.00-

Juvenile: August 13, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The Summer I Turned PrettyJenny HanSimon & Schuster Books For Young Readers$15.991
2It's Not Summer Without YouJenny HanSimon & Schuster Children's Publishing$14.992
3The Hawthorne LegacyJennifer Lynn BarnesLittle, Brown Books for Young Readers$14.99-
4The Bad Guys in Open Wide and Say Arrrgh!Aaron BlabeyScholastic Paperbacks$8.994
5The Inheritance GamesJennifer Lynn BarnesLittle, Brown Books for Young Readers$14.999
6A Good Girl's Guide to MurderHolly JacksonEmber$14.996
7We'll Always Have SummerJenny HanSimon & Schuster Children's Publishing$14.995
8Heartstopper: Volume OneAlice OsemanGraphix$19.997
9Sharon, Lois and Bram's SkinnamarinkSharon Hampson; Lois Lillienstein; Bram Morrison; Qin LengTundra Books$12.998
10They Both Die at the EndAdam SilveraQuill Tree$15.99-

Self-Improvement: August 13, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The 48 Laws of PowerRobert Greene; Joost ElffersPenguin$35.002
2101 Essays That Will Change the Way You ThinkBrianna WiestThought Catalog Books$21.001
3The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ckMark MansonHarperCollins Canada$23.995
4The Mountain Is YouBrianna WiestThought Catalog Books$22.993
5How to Win Friends and Influence PeopleDale CarnegiePocket Books$24.996
6Rich Dad Poor DadRobert T. KiyosakiPlata$11.994
7The Silva Mind Control MethodJose Silva; Philip MieleGallery Books$22.998
8Living UntetheredMichael A. SingerNew Harbinger Publications$27.959
9The Untethered SoulMichael A. SingerNew Harbinger Publications$18.95-
10Becoming SupernaturalJoe DispenzaHay House$25.99-

Cooking: August 13, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList Price
1Half Baked Harvest Every DayTieghan GerardClarkson Potter$39.99
2The Unofficial Disney Parks CookbookAshley CraftAdams Media$29.99
3Half Baked Harvest Super SimpleTieghan GerardClarkson Potter$39.99
4PlantYouCarleigh Bodrug; Will BulsiewiczHachette GO$38.00
5Mandy's Gourmet SaladsRebecca Wolfe; Meredith Erickson; Mandy WolfeAppetite by Random House$35.00
6Bernardin Complete Book of Home PreservingJudi Kingry; Lauren Devine; Sarah PageRobert Rose$29.95
7Yum and YummerGreta PodleskiOne Spoon Media$34.95
8Magnolia Table, Volume 2Joanna GainesWiillam Morrow Cookbooks$43.50
9As Cooked on TikTokTikTok; Gordon RamsayClarkson Potter$25.99
10Earls the CookbookJim SutherlandAppetite by Random House$35.00

