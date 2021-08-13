The Globe and Mail Bestsellers for the week of August 14, 2021

Sign up for our Books newsletter for the latest reviews, author interviews, industry news and more.
Hardcover Fiction: August 14, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last week's rank
|Weeks on List
|1
|Billy Summers
|Stephen King
|Scribner
|$39.99
|-
|1
|2
|Not a Happy Family
|Shari Lapena
|Doubleday Canada
|$24.95
|1
|2
|3
|Five Little Indians
|Michelle Good
|HarperCollins Canada
|$22.99
|8
|5
|4
|People We Meet on Vacation
|Emily Henry
|Berkley
|$22.00
|5
|3
|5
|Malibu Rising
|Taylor Jenkins Reid
|Doubleday Canada
|$24.95
|6
|10
|6
|The Last Thing He Told Me
|Laura Dave
|Simon & Schuster
|$24.99
|3
|14
|7
|The Paper Palace
|Miranda Cowley Heller
|Riverhead Books
|$24.00
|7
|5
|8
|False Witness
|Karin Slaughter
|William Morrow
|$23.99
|10
|3
|9
|It Ends with Us
|Colleen Hoover
|Atria Books
|$22.99
|-
|1
|10
|The Midnight Library
|Matt Haig
|Harper Avenue
|$21.99
|-
|1
Hardcover Non-Fiction: August 14, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week's rank
|1
|Braiding Sweetgrass
|Robin Wall Kimmerer
|Milkweed Editions
|$26.95
|1
|2
|The Body Keeps the Score
|Bessel Van Der Kolk
|Penguin Books
|$25.00
|9
|3
|I Alone Can Fix It
|Carol Leonnig; Philip Rucker
|Penguin Press
|$40.00
|2
|4
|What Happened to You?
|Oprah Winfrey; Bruce D. Perry
|Flatiron Books
|$36.99
|6
|5
|Sisters and Spies: Two Remarkable Sisters Who Risked Everything As WWII Special Agents
|Susan Ottaway
|HarperElement
|$12.99
|3
|6
|How to Do the Work
|Nicole LePera
|Harper Wave
|$23.99
|-
|7
|Untamed
|Glennon Doyle
|The Dial
|$37.00
|-
|8
|On Hitler's Mountain
|Irmgard A. Hunt
|William Morrow
|$12.99
|5
|9
|Between Two Kingdoms
|Suleika Jaouad
|Random House
|$24.00
|4
|10
|The Menopause Manifesto
|Jen Gunter
|Random House Canada
|$26.95
|7
Paperback Fiction: August 14, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week's rank
|1
|Royal
|Danielle Steel
|Dell
|$11.99
|2
|2
|A Time for Mercy
|John Grisham
|Dell
|$12.99
|1
|3
|Blindside
|James Patterson and James O. Born
|Grand Central
|$12.99
|3
|4
|Fair Warning
|Michael Connelly
|Grand Central
|$12.99
|4
|5
|Faithless in Death
|J.D. Robb
|Saint Martin's Paperbacks
|$12.99
|8
|6
|Deliver Us from Evil
|David Baldacci
|Grand Central Publishing
|$22.99
|-
|7
|You Betrayed Me
|Lisa Jackson
|Zebra Books
|$12.99
|9
|8
|Where the Crawdads Sing
|Delia Owens
|G.P. Putnam's Sons
|$24.00
|7
|9
|Loved You First
|Nora Roberts
|Silhouette
|$11.99
|-
|10
|The Song of Achilles
|Madeline Miller
|Ecco
|$21.00
|5
Canadian Fiction: August 14, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week's rank
|1
|Not a Happy Family
|Shari Lapena
|Doubleday Canada
|$24.95
|1
|2
|Five Little Indians
|Michelle Good
|HarperCollins Canada
|$22.99
|2
|3
|Dark Roads
|Chevy Stevens
|St. Martin's Press
|$24.99
|-
|4
|Every Step She Takes
|K. L. Armstrong
|Seal Books
|$11.99
|4
|5
|All the Devils Are Here
|Louise Penny
|Minotaur Books
|$12.99
|3
|6
|Tuscan Daughter
|Lisa Rochon
|Harper Avenue
|$24.99
|6
|7
|The Push
|Ashley Audrain
|Viking
|$24.95
|7
|8
|You Will Remember Me
|Hannah Mary McKinnon
|Mira
|$21.99
|-
|9
|Indians on Vacation
|Thomas King
|HarperCollins Canada
|$32.99
|-
|10
|The Perfect Family
|Robyn Harding
|Simon & Schuster
|$24.99
|-
Canadian Non-Fiction: August 14, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week's rank
|1
|The Menopause Manifesto
|Jen Gunter
|Random House Canada
|$26.95
|1
|2
|The Bomber Mafia
|Malcolm Gladwell
|Little Brown
|$34.00
|2
|3
|Yearbook
|Seth Rogen
|Viking
|$35.00
|4
|4
|12 Rules for Life
|Jordan B. Peterson
|Random House Canada
|$34.95
|-
|5
|From the Ashes
|Jesse Thistle
|Simon & Schuster
|$24.99
|6
|6
|Finding the Mother Tree
|Suzanne Simard
|Allen Lane
|$34.95
|5
|7
|Call Me Indian
|Fred Sasakamoose; Bryan Trottier
|Viking
|$32.00
|7
|8
|Wilful Blindness
|Sam Cooper; Charles Burton; Teng Biao
|Optimum Publishing International
|$28.95
|-
|9
|Values
|Mark Carney
|Signal
|$39.95
|9
|10
|Beyond Order
|Jordan B. Peterson
|Random House Canada
|$39.95
|-
Juvenile: August 14, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week's rank
|1
|Baby-Sitters Little Sister: Karen's Kittycat Club
|Ann M. Martin; Katy Farina
|Graphix
|$13.99
|2
|2
|Dog man: Mothering Heights
|Dav Pilkey
|Graphix
|$15.99
|1
|3
|They Both Die at the End
|Adam Silvera
|Quill Tree
|$14.99
|6
|4
|The Inheritance Games
|Jennifer Lynn Barnes
|Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
|$14.99
|3
|5
|We Were Liars
|E. Lockhart
|Ember
|$14.99
|7
|6
|Diary of an Awesome Friendly Kid: Rowley Jefferson's Awesome Spooky Stories
|Jeff Kinney
|Amulet Books
|$17.99
|5
|7
|Wave of the Sea Dragon: A Branches Book
|Tracey West; Matt Loveridge
|Scholastic
|$7.99
|-
|8
|Time for School, Little Blue Truck
|Alice Schertle; Jill McElmurry
|HMH Books For Young Readers
|$24.99
|8
|9
|The Very Hungry Caterpillar
|Eric Carle
|Penguin Young Readers Group
|$14.99
|-
|10
|The Unofficial Ultimate Harry Potter Spellbook
|Media Lab Books
|Topix Media Lab
|$19.50
|-
Self-Improvement: August 14, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week's rank
|1
|The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck
|Mark Manson
|HarperCollins Canada
|$23.99
|1
|2
|Rich Dad Poor Dad
|Robert T. Kiyosaki
|Plata
|$11.99
|3
|3
|The 48 Laws of Power
|Robert Greene; Joost Elffers
|Penguin
|$35.00
|4
|4
|The Truth About COVID-19
|Joseph Mercola; Ronnie Cummins
|Chelsea Green Publishing
|$30.28
|-
|5
|How to Win Friends and Influence People
|Dale Carnegie
|Pocket
|$22.99
|-
|6
|The Four Agreements
|Don Miguel Ruiz and Janet Mills
|Amber-Allen Publishing
|$18.95
|7
|7
|The Comfort Book
|Matt Haig
|Harper Avenue
|$24.99
|2
|8
|The Power of Now
|Eckhart Tolle
|New World Library
|$23.95
|10
|9
|Think Like a Monk
|Jay Shetty
|Simon & Schuster
|$34.99
|5
|10
|The Gifts of Imperfection
|Brené Brown
|Hazelden
|$22.95
|9
Historical Fiction: August 14, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Contributor
|Imprint
|List Price
|1
|Royal
|Danielle Steel
|Dell
|$11.99
|2
|The Song of Achilles
|Madeline Miller
|Ecco
|$21.00
|3
|The Forest of Vanishing Stars
|Kristin Harmel
|Gallery Books
|$24.99
|4
|The Rose Code
|Kate Quinn
|William Morrow Paperbacks
|$24.99
|5
|The Secret Keeper of Jaipur
|Alka Joshi
|Mira
|$23.99
|6
|The Evening and the Morning
|Ken Follett
|Penguin
|$27.00
|7
|The German Nurse
|M. J. Hollows
|HQ Digital
|$24.99
|8
|Circe
|Madeline Miller
|Back Bay Books
|$22.99
|9
|Tuscan Daughter
|Lisa Rochon
|Harper Avenue
|$24.99
|10
|The Warsaw Orphan
|Kelly Rimmer
|Graydon House
|$22.99
