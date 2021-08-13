 Skip to main content


The Globe and Mail Bestsellers for the week of August 14, 2021

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData

Hardcover Fiction: August 14, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast week's rankWeeks on List
1Billy SummersStephen KingScribner$39.99-1
2Not a Happy FamilyShari LapenaDoubleday Canada$24.9512
3Five Little IndiansMichelle GoodHarperCollins Canada$22.9985
4People We Meet on VacationEmily HenryBerkley$22.0053
5Malibu RisingTaylor Jenkins ReidDoubleday Canada$24.95610
6The Last Thing He Told MeLaura DaveSimon & Schuster$24.99314
7The Paper PalaceMiranda Cowley HellerRiverhead Books$24.0075
8False WitnessKarin SlaughterWilliam Morrow$23.99103
9It Ends with UsColleen HooverAtria Books$22.99-1
10The Midnight LibraryMatt HaigHarper Avenue$21.99-1

(Return to top)


Hardcover Non-Fiction: August 14, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week's rank
1Braiding SweetgrassRobin Wall KimmererMilkweed Editions$26.951
2The Body Keeps the ScoreBessel Van Der KolkPenguin Books$25.009
3I Alone Can Fix ItCarol Leonnig; Philip RuckerPenguin Press$40.002
4What Happened to You?Oprah Winfrey; Bruce D. PerryFlatiron Books$36.996
5Sisters and Spies: Two Remarkable Sisters Who Risked Everything As WWII Special AgentsSusan OttawayHarperElement$12.993
6How to Do the WorkNicole LePeraHarper Wave$23.99-
7UntamedGlennon DoyleThe Dial$37.00-
8On Hitler's MountainIrmgard A. HuntWilliam Morrow$12.995
9Between Two KingdomsSuleika JaouadRandom House$24.004
10The Menopause ManifestoJen GunterRandom House Canada$26.957

(Return to top)


Paperback Fiction: August 14, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week's rank
1RoyalDanielle SteelDell$11.992
2A Time for MercyJohn GrishamDell$12.991
3BlindsideJames Patterson and James O. BornGrand Central$12.993
4Fair WarningMichael ConnellyGrand Central$12.994
5Faithless in DeathJ.D. RobbSaint Martin's Paperbacks$12.998
6Deliver Us from EvilDavid BaldacciGrand Central Publishing$22.99-
7You Betrayed MeLisa JacksonZebra Books$12.999
8Where the Crawdads SingDelia OwensG.P. Putnam's Sons$24.007
9Loved You FirstNora RobertsSilhouette$11.99-
10The Song of AchillesMadeline MillerEcco$21.005

(Return to top)


Canadian Fiction: August 14, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week's rank
1Not a Happy FamilyShari LapenaDoubleday Canada$24.951
2Five Little IndiansMichelle GoodHarperCollins Canada$22.992
3Dark RoadsChevy StevensSt. Martin's Press$24.99-
4Every Step She TakesK. L. ArmstrongSeal Books$11.994
5All the Devils Are HereLouise PennyMinotaur Books$12.993
6Tuscan DaughterLisa RochonHarper Avenue$24.996
7The PushAshley AudrainViking$24.957
8You Will Remember MeHannah Mary McKinnonMira$21.99-
9Indians on VacationThomas KingHarperCollins Canada$32.99-
10The Perfect FamilyRobyn HardingSimon & Schuster$24.99-

(Return to top)


Canadian Non-Fiction: August 14, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week's rank
1The Menopause ManifestoJen GunterRandom House Canada$26.951
2The Bomber MafiaMalcolm GladwellLittle Brown$34.002
3YearbookSeth RogenViking$35.004
412 Rules for LifeJordan B. PetersonRandom House Canada$34.95-
5From the AshesJesse ThistleSimon & Schuster$24.996
6Finding the Mother TreeSuzanne SimardAllen Lane$34.955
7Call Me IndianFred Sasakamoose; Bryan TrottierViking$32.007
8Wilful BlindnessSam Cooper; Charles Burton; Teng BiaoOptimum Publishing International$28.95-
9ValuesMark CarneySignal$39.959
10Beyond OrderJordan B. PetersonRandom House Canada$39.95-

(Return to top)


Juvenile: August 14, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week's rank
1Baby-Sitters Little Sister: Karen's Kittycat ClubAnn M. Martin; Katy FarinaGraphix$13.992
2Dog man: Mothering HeightsDav PilkeyGraphix$15.991
3They Both Die at the EndAdam SilveraQuill Tree$14.996
4The Inheritance GamesJennifer Lynn BarnesLittle, Brown Books for Young Readers$14.993
5We Were LiarsE. LockhartEmber$14.997
6Diary of an Awesome Friendly Kid: Rowley Jefferson's Awesome Spooky StoriesJeff KinneyAmulet Books$17.995
7Wave of the Sea Dragon: A Branches BookTracey West; Matt LoveridgeScholastic$7.99-
8Time for School, Little Blue TruckAlice Schertle; Jill McElmurryHMH Books For Young Readers$24.998
9The Very Hungry CaterpillarEric CarlePenguin Young Readers Group$14.99-
10The Unofficial Ultimate Harry Potter SpellbookMedia Lab BooksTopix Media Lab$19.50-

(Return to top)


Self-Improvement: August 14, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week's rank
1The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ckMark MansonHarperCollins Canada$23.991
2Rich Dad Poor DadRobert T. KiyosakiPlata$11.993
3The 48 Laws of PowerRobert Greene; Joost ElffersPenguin$35.004
4The Truth About COVID-19Joseph Mercola; Ronnie CumminsChelsea Green Publishing$30.28-
5How to Win Friends and Influence PeopleDale CarnegiePocket$22.99-
6The Four AgreementsDon Miguel Ruiz and Janet MillsAmber-Allen Publishing$18.957
7The Comfort BookMatt HaigHarper Avenue$24.992
8The Power of NowEckhart TolleNew World Library$23.9510
9Think Like a MonkJay ShettySimon & Schuster$34.995
10The Gifts of ImperfectionBrené BrownHazelden$22.959

(Return to top)


Historical Fiction: August 14, 2021

RankTitleContributorImprint List Price
1RoyalDanielle SteelDell$11.99
2The Song of AchillesMadeline MillerEcco$21.00
3The Forest of Vanishing StarsKristin HarmelGallery Books$24.99
4The Rose CodeKate QuinnWilliam Morrow Paperbacks$24.99
5The Secret Keeper of JaipurAlka JoshiMira$23.99
6The Evening and the MorningKen FollettPenguin$27.00
7The German NurseM. J. HollowsHQ Digital$24.99
8CirceMadeline MillerBack Bay Books$22.99
9Tuscan DaughterLisa RochonHarper Avenue$24.99
10The Warsaw OrphanKelly RimmerGraydon House$22.99

(Return to top)


Previous Bestsellers Lists

(Return to top)

