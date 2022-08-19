Skip to main content

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData

Hardcover Fiction: August 20, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast weekWeeks on List
1It Ends with UsColleen HooverAtria Books$22.99139
2The Family RemainsLisa JewellAtria Books$24.99-1
3Wrong Place Wrong TimeGillian McAllisterWilliam Morrow$24.99-1
4The It GirlRuth WareSimon & Schuster$26.9925
5Reminders of HimColleen HooverMontlake Romance$22.95311
6Portrait of an Unknown WomanDaniel SilvaHarper$24.9944
7Every Summer AfterCarley FortuneViking$24.9562
8Book LoversEmily HenryBerkley$23.00515
9The Love HypothesisAli HazelwoodBerkley$22.0092
10The House Across the LakeRiley SagerDutton$25.0084

Hardcover Non-Fiction: August 20, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1I'm Glad My Mom DiedJennette McCurdySimon & Schuster$36.99-
2Atlas of the HeartBrené BrownRandom House$40.003
3The Freedom Convoy: The Inside Story of Three Weeks that Shook the WorldAndrew LawtonThe Sutherland House$21.991
4Braiding SweetgrassRobin Wall KimmererMilkweed Editions$26.952
512 Rules for LifeJordan B. PetersonRandom House Canada$36.956
6The Psychology of MoneyMorgan HouselHarriman House Publishing$24.995
7There Are Moms Way Worse Than YouGlenn Boozan; Priscilla WitteWorkman Publishing$19.95-
8MeditationsMarcus Aurelius; Gregory HaysModern Library$13.008
9Finding the Mother TreeSuzanne SimardAllen Lane$23.007
10AttachedAmir Levine; Rachel HellerTarcherPerigee$23.00-

Paperback Fiction: August 20, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Ugly LoveColleen HooverAtria Books$22.991
2Where the Crawdads SingDelia OwensG.P. Putnam's Sons$24.002
3VerityColleen HooverGrand Central Publishing$22.994
4The Seven Husbands of Evelyn HugoTaylor Jenkins ReidWashington Square Press$23.003
5November 9Colleen HooverAtria Books$22.996
6The WishNicholas SparksGrand Central Publishing$22.99-
7Three Women DisappearJames Patterson; Shan SerafinGrand Central Publishing$12.998
8The UnhoneymoonersChristina LaurenGallery Books$22.99-
9Abandoned in DeathJ.D. RobbSaint Martin's Paperbacks$12.999
10Regretting YouColleen HooverMontlake Romance$20.95-

Canadian Fiction: August 20, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Every Summer AfterCarley FortuneViking$24.951
2Things We Do in the DarkJennifer HillierMinotaur Books$23.992
3Five Little IndiansMichelle GoodHarperCollins Canada$22.993
4Nosy ParkerLesley CreweNimbus Publishing$24.956
5The Apothecary's GardenJeanette LynesHarper Avenue$24.995
6The Life She HadK. L. ArmstrongDoubleday Canada$22.954
7The Last ResortMarissa StapleySimon & Schuster$22.00-
8Indian HorseRichard WagameseDouglas and McIntyre$21.95-
9The DealElle KennedyBloom Books$24.999
10The Handmaid's TaleMargaret AtwoodMcClelland & Stewart$19.95-

Canadian Non-Fiction: August 20, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The Freedom Convoy: The Inside Story of Three Weeks that Shook the WorldAndrew LawtonThe Sutherland House$21.991
212 Rules for LifeJordan B. PetersonRandom House Canada$36.953
3Finding the Mother TreeSuzanne SimardAllen Lane$23.004
421 Things You May Not Know about the Indian ActBob JosephIndigenous Relations$19.957
5EmbersRichard WagameseDouglas and McIntyre (2013)$18.95-
6The Shortest History of WarGwynne DyerCormorant Books$22.95-
7Our Voice of FireBrandi MorinHouse of Anansi Press$22.992
8We Were DreamersSimu LiuHarperCollins Canada$34.995
9Big Book of DinosaursMathieu Fortin; Ann Marie Boulanger; Katie Moore Shoebox Media$19.958
10Edible and Medicinal Plants of CanadaAndy MacKinnon; John Arnason; Linda KershawLone Pine Publishing$29.95-

Juvenile: August 20, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The Summer I Turned PrettyJenny HanSimon & Schuster Books For Young Readers$15.991
2Ruby Finds a WorryTom PercivalBloomsbury Children's Books$10.99-
3The Inheritance GamesJennifer Lynn BarnesLittle, Brown Books for Young Readers$14.995
4It's Not Summer Without YouJenny HanSimon & Schuster Children's Publishing$14.992
5The Hawthorne LegacyJennifer Lynn BarnesLittle, Brown Books for Young Readers$14.993
6A Good Girl's Guide to MurderHolly JacksonEmber$14.996
7The Bad Guys in Open Wide and Say Arrrgh!Aaron BlabeyScholastic Paperbacks$8.994
8Heartstopper: Volume OneAlice OsemanGraphix$19.998
9Sharon, Lois and Bram's SkinnamarinkSharon Hampson; Lois Lillienstein; Bram Morrison; Qin LengTundra Books$12.999
10Girl in PiecesKathleen GlasgowEmber$14.99-

Self-Improvement: August 20, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The 48 Laws of PowerRobert Greene; Joost ElffersPenguin$35.001
2101 Essays That Will Change the Way You ThinkBrianna WiestThought Catalog Books$21.002
3The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ckMark MansonHarperCollins Canada$23.993
4The Mountain Is YouBrianna WiestThought Catalog Books$22.994
5How to Win Friends and Influence PeopleDale CarnegiePocket Books$24.995
6Rich Dad Poor DadRobert T. KiyosakiPlata$11.996
7Living UntetheredMichael A. SingerNew Harbinger Publications$27.958
8When You're Ready, This Is How You HealBrianna WiestThought Catalog Books$22.99-
9The Silva Mind Control MethodJose Silva; Philip MieleGallery Books$22.997
10EmbersRichard WagameseDouglas and McIntyre$18.95-

Mystery: August 20, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList Price
1The Family RemainsLisa JewellAtria Books$24.99
2VerityColleen HooverGrand Central Publishing$22.99
3The It GirlRuth WareSimon & Schuster$26.99
4Portrait of an Unknown WomanDaniel SilvaHarper$24.99
5Three Women DisappearJames Patterson; Shan SerafinGrand Central Publishing$12.99
6Abandoned in DeathJ.D. RobbSt. Martin's Press$12.99
7The House Across the LakeRiley SagerDutton$25.00
8The Silent PatientAlex MichaelidesCeladon Books$21.99
9The President's DaughterJames Patterson; Bill ClintonLittle Brown$38.00
10The Last to VanishMegan MirandaScribner$24.99

