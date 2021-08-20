 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail Bestsellers for the week of August 21, 2021

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData

Hardcover Fiction: August 21, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast week's rankWeeks on List
1Billy SummersStephen KingScribner$39.9912
2Not a Happy FamilyShari LapenaDoubleday Canada$24.9523
3People We Meet on VacationEmily HenryBerkley$22.0044
4Five Little IndiansMichelle GoodHarperCollins Canada$22.9936
5The Perfect FamilyRobyn HardingSimon & Schuster$24.99-1
6It Ends with UsColleen HooverAtria Books$22.9992
7The Last Thing He Told MeLaura DaveSimon & Schuster$24.99615
8Malibu RisingTaylor Jenkins ReidDoubleday Canada$24.95511
9The Midnight LibraryMatt HaigHarper Avenue$21.99102
10The Paper PalaceMiranda Cowley HellerRiverhead Books$24.0076

Hardcover Non-Fiction: August 21, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week's rank
1The Body Keeps the ScoreBessel Van Der KolkPenguin Books$25.002
2Braiding SweetgrassRobin Wall KimmererMilkweed Editions$26.951
3What Happened to You?Oprah Winfrey; Bruce D. PerryFlatiron Books$36.994
4Sisters and Spies: Two Remarkable Sisters Who Risked Everything As WWII Special AgentsSusan OttawayHarperElement$12.995
5How to Do the WorkNicole LePeraHarper Wave$23.996
6On Hitler's MountainIrmgard A. HuntWilliam Morrow$12.998
7I Alone Can Fix ItCarol Leonnig; Philip RuckerPenguin Press$40.003
8Between Two KingdomsSuleika JaouadRandom House$24.009
9The Menopause ManifestoJen GunterRandom House Canada$26.9510
10UntamedGlennon DoyleThe Dial$37.007

Paperback Fiction: August 21, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week's rank
1A Time for MercyJohn GrishamDell$12.992
2BlindsideJames Patterson and James O. BornGrand Central$12.993
3RoyalDanielle SteelDell$11.991
4Deliver Us from EvilDavid BaldacciGrand Central Publishing$22.996
5Fair WarningMichael ConnellyGrand Central$12.994
6Where the Crawdads SingDelia OwensG.P. Putnam's Sons$24.008
7You Betrayed MeLisa JacksonZebra Books$12.997
8Faithless in DeathJ.D. RobbSaint Martin's Paperbacks$12.995
9Loved You FirstNora RobertsSilhouette$11.999
10The Seven Husbands of Evelyn HugoTaylor Jenkins ReidWashington Square Press$23.00-

Canadian Fiction: August 21, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week's rank
1Not a Happy FamilyShari LapenaDoubleday Canada$24.951
2Five Little IndiansMichelle GoodHarperCollins Canada$22.992
3The Perfect FamilyRobyn HardingSimon & Schuster$24.9910
4Dark RoadsChevy StevensSt. Martin's Press$24.993
5Tuscan DaughterLisa RochonHarper Avenue$24.996
6Cul-De-sacJoy FieldingDoubleday Canada$23.95-
7Every Step She TakesK. L. ArmstrongSeal Books$11.994
8The Winter WivesLinden MacIntyreRandom House Canada$34.95-
9All the Devils Are HereLouise PennyMinotaur Books$12.995
10The PushAshley AudrainViking$24.957

Canadian Non-Fiction: August 21, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week's rank
1The Menopause ManifestoJen GunterRandom House Canada$26.951
2The Bomber MafiaMalcolm GladwellLittle Brown$34.002
312 Rules for LifeJordan B. PetersonRandom House Canada$34.954
4From the AshesJesse ThistleSimon & Schuster$24.995
5YearbookSeth RogenViking$35.003
6Finding the Mother TreeSuzanne SimardAllen Lane$34.956
7Call Me IndianFred Sasakamoose; Bryan TrottierViking$32.007
8The Crochet CrowdMichael Sellick; Daniel ZondervanMacIntyre Purcell Publishing$22.95-
9Beyond OrderJordan B. PetersonRandom House Canada$39.9510
10Wilful BlindnessSam Cooper; Charles Burton; Teng BiaoOptimum Publishing International$28.958

Juvenile: August 21, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week's rank
1Baby-Sitters Little Sister: Karen's Kittycat ClubAnn M. Martin; Katy FarinaGraphix$13.991
2Dog man: Mothering HeightsDav PilkeyGraphix$15.992
3They Both Die at the EndAdam SilveraQuill Tree$14.993
4The Night Before KindergartenNatasha Wing; Julie DurrellGrosset & Dunlap$6.99-
5We Were LiarsE. LockhartEmber$14.995
6The Very Hungry CaterpillarEric CarlePenguin Young Readers Group$14.999
7The Cruel PrinceHolly BlackLittle, Brown Books for Young Readers$16.99-
8Big Nate: Top DogLincoln PeirceAndrews McMeel Publishing$19.99-
9Six of CrowsLeigh BardugoSquare Fish$16.50-
10On the Night You Were BornNancy TillmanFeiwel & Friends$9.99-

Self-Improvement: August 21, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week's rank
1The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ckMark MansonHarperCollins Canada$23.991
2Rich Dad Poor DadRobert T. KiyosakiPlata$11.992
3The 48 Laws of PowerRobert Greene; Joost ElffersPenguin$35.003
4How to Win Friends and Influence PeopleDale CarnegiePocket$22.995
5Think Like a MonkJay ShettySimon & Schuster$34.999
6The Power of NowEckhart TolleNew World Library$23.958
7The Comfort BookMatt HaigHarper Avenue$24.997
8The Gifts of ImperfectionBrené BrownHazelden$22.9510
9What to Expect When You're ExpectingHeidi MurkoffWorkman Publishing$22.95-
10Mind over Mood, Second EditionDennis Greenberger; Christine A. Padesky; Aaron T. BeckThe Guilford Press$33.60-

Cooking: August 21, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList Price
1Mandy's Gourmet SaladsRebecca Wolfe; Meredith Erickson; Mandy WolfeAppetite by Random House$35.00
2Whitewater Cooks Together AgainShelley AdamsAlicon Holdings$37.34
3Bernardin Complete Book of Home PreservingJudi Kingry; Lauren DevineRobert Rose$29.95
4Yum and YummerGreta PodleskiOne Spoon Media$34.95
5Salt, Fat, Acid, HeatSamin Nosrat and Wendy MacNaughtonSimon & Schuster$50.50
6Sheet Pan EverythingRicardo LarriveeAppetite by Random House$30.00
7Half Baked Harvest Super SimpleTieghan GerardClarkson Potter$39.99
8The Oh She Glows CookbookAngela LiddonPenguin Canada$32.00
9Cook This BookMolly BazClarkson Potter$42.50
10The New Mediterranean Diet CookbookMartina Slajerova; Thomas DeLauer; Nicolas Norwitz; Rohan KashidFair Winds Press$35.99

Previous Bestsellers Lists

