The Globe and Mail Bestsellers for the week of August 21, 2021

Hardcover Fiction: August 21, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last week's rank
|Weeks on List
|1
|Billy Summers
|Stephen King
|Scribner
|$39.99
|1
|2
|2
|Not a Happy Family
|Shari Lapena
|Doubleday Canada
|$24.95
|2
|3
|3
|People We Meet on Vacation
|Emily Henry
|Berkley
|$22.00
|4
|4
|4
|Five Little Indians
|Michelle Good
|HarperCollins Canada
|$22.99
|3
|6
|5
|The Perfect Family
|Robyn Harding
|Simon & Schuster
|$24.99
|-
|1
|6
|It Ends with Us
|Colleen Hoover
|Atria Books
|$22.99
|9
|2
|7
|The Last Thing He Told Me
|Laura Dave
|Simon & Schuster
|$24.99
|6
|15
|8
|Malibu Rising
|Taylor Jenkins Reid
|Doubleday Canada
|$24.95
|5
|11
|9
|The Midnight Library
|Matt Haig
|Harper Avenue
|$21.99
|10
|2
|10
|The Paper Palace
|Miranda Cowley Heller
|Riverhead Books
|$24.00
|7
|6
Hardcover Non-Fiction: August 21, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week's rank
|1
|The Body Keeps the Score
|Bessel Van Der Kolk
|Penguin Books
|$25.00
|2
|2
|Braiding Sweetgrass
|Robin Wall Kimmerer
|Milkweed Editions
|$26.95
|1
|3
|What Happened to You?
|Oprah Winfrey; Bruce D. Perry
|Flatiron Books
|$36.99
|4
|4
|Sisters and Spies: Two Remarkable Sisters Who Risked Everything As WWII Special Agents
|Susan Ottaway
|HarperElement
|$12.99
|5
|5
|How to Do the Work
|Nicole LePera
|Harper Wave
|$23.99
|6
|6
|On Hitler's Mountain
|Irmgard A. Hunt
|William Morrow
|$12.99
|8
|7
|I Alone Can Fix It
|Carol Leonnig; Philip Rucker
|Penguin Press
|$40.00
|3
|8
|Between Two Kingdoms
|Suleika Jaouad
|Random House
|$24.00
|9
|9
|The Menopause Manifesto
|Jen Gunter
|Random House Canada
|$26.95
|10
|10
|Untamed
|Glennon Doyle
|The Dial
|$37.00
|7
Paperback Fiction: August 21, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week's rank
|1
|A Time for Mercy
|John Grisham
|Dell
|$12.99
|2
|2
|Blindside
|James Patterson and James O. Born
|Grand Central
|$12.99
|3
|3
|Royal
|Danielle Steel
|Dell
|$11.99
|1
|4
|Deliver Us from Evil
|David Baldacci
|Grand Central Publishing
|$22.99
|6
|5
|Fair Warning
|Michael Connelly
|Grand Central
|$12.99
|4
|6
|Where the Crawdads Sing
|Delia Owens
|G.P. Putnam's Sons
|$24.00
|8
|7
|You Betrayed Me
|Lisa Jackson
|Zebra Books
|$12.99
|7
|8
|Faithless in Death
|J.D. Robb
|Saint Martin's Paperbacks
|$12.99
|5
|9
|Loved You First
|Nora Roberts
|Silhouette
|$11.99
|9
|10
|The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo
|Taylor Jenkins Reid
|Washington Square Press
|$23.00
|-
Canadian Fiction: August 21, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week's rank
|1
|Not a Happy Family
|Shari Lapena
|Doubleday Canada
|$24.95
|1
|2
|Five Little Indians
|Michelle Good
|HarperCollins Canada
|$22.99
|2
|3
|The Perfect Family
|Robyn Harding
|Simon & Schuster
|$24.99
|10
|4
|Dark Roads
|Chevy Stevens
|St. Martin's Press
|$24.99
|3
|5
|Tuscan Daughter
|Lisa Rochon
|Harper Avenue
|$24.99
|6
|6
|Cul-De-sac
|Joy Fielding
|Doubleday Canada
|$23.95
|-
|7
|Every Step She Takes
|K. L. Armstrong
|Seal Books
|$11.99
|4
|8
|The Winter Wives
|Linden MacIntyre
|Random House Canada
|$34.95
|-
|9
|All the Devils Are Here
|Louise Penny
|Minotaur Books
|$12.99
|5
|10
|The Push
|Ashley Audrain
|Viking
|$24.95
|7
Canadian Non-Fiction: August 21, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week's rank
|1
|The Menopause Manifesto
|Jen Gunter
|Random House Canada
|$26.95
|1
|2
|The Bomber Mafia
|Malcolm Gladwell
|Little Brown
|$34.00
|2
|3
|12 Rules for Life
|Jordan B. Peterson
|Random House Canada
|$34.95
|4
|4
|From the Ashes
|Jesse Thistle
|Simon & Schuster
|$24.99
|5
|5
|Yearbook
|Seth Rogen
|Viking
|$35.00
|3
|6
|Finding the Mother Tree
|Suzanne Simard
|Allen Lane
|$34.95
|6
|7
|Call Me Indian
|Fred Sasakamoose; Bryan Trottier
|Viking
|$32.00
|7
|8
|The Crochet Crowd
|Michael Sellick; Daniel Zondervan
|MacIntyre Purcell Publishing
|$22.95
|-
|9
|Beyond Order
|Jordan B. Peterson
|Random House Canada
|$39.95
|10
|10
|Wilful Blindness
|Sam Cooper; Charles Burton; Teng Biao
|Optimum Publishing International
|$28.95
|8
Juvenile: August 21, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week's rank
|1
|Baby-Sitters Little Sister: Karen's Kittycat Club
|Ann M. Martin; Katy Farina
|Graphix
|$13.99
|1
|2
|Dog man: Mothering Heights
|Dav Pilkey
|Graphix
|$15.99
|2
|3
|They Both Die at the End
|Adam Silvera
|Quill Tree
|$14.99
|3
|4
|The Night Before Kindergarten
|Natasha Wing; Julie Durrell
|Grosset & Dunlap
|$6.99
|-
|5
|We Were Liars
|E. Lockhart
|Ember
|$14.99
|5
|6
|The Very Hungry Caterpillar
|Eric Carle
|Penguin Young Readers Group
|$14.99
|9
|7
|The Cruel Prince
|Holly Black
|Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
|$16.99
|-
|8
|Big Nate: Top Dog
|Lincoln Peirce
|Andrews McMeel Publishing
|$19.99
|-
|9
|Six of Crows
|Leigh Bardugo
|Square Fish
|$16.50
|-
|10
|On the Night You Were Born
|Nancy Tillman
|Feiwel & Friends
|$9.99
|-
Self-Improvement: August 21, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week's rank
|1
|The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck
|Mark Manson
|HarperCollins Canada
|$23.99
|1
|2
|Rich Dad Poor Dad
|Robert T. Kiyosaki
|Plata
|$11.99
|2
|3
|The 48 Laws of Power
|Robert Greene; Joost Elffers
|Penguin
|$35.00
|3
|4
|How to Win Friends and Influence People
|Dale Carnegie
|Pocket
|$22.99
|5
|5
|Think Like a Monk
|Jay Shetty
|Simon & Schuster
|$34.99
|9
|6
|The Power of Now
|Eckhart Tolle
|New World Library
|$23.95
|8
|7
|The Comfort Book
|Matt Haig
|Harper Avenue
|$24.99
|7
|8
|The Gifts of Imperfection
|Brené Brown
|Hazelden
|$22.95
|10
|9
|What to Expect When You're Expecting
|Heidi Murkoff
|Workman Publishing
|$22.95
|-
|10
|Mind over Mood, Second Edition
|Dennis Greenberger; Christine A. Padesky; Aaron T. Beck
|The Guilford Press
|$33.60
|-
Cooking: August 21, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|1
|Mandy's Gourmet Salads
|Rebecca Wolfe; Meredith Erickson; Mandy Wolfe
|Appetite by Random House
|$35.00
|2
|Whitewater Cooks Together Again
|Shelley Adams
|Alicon Holdings
|$37.34
|3
|Bernardin Complete Book of Home Preserving
|Judi Kingry; Lauren Devine
|Robert Rose
|$29.95
|4
|Yum and Yummer
|Greta Podleski
|One Spoon Media
|$34.95
|5
|Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat
|Samin Nosrat and Wendy MacNaughton
|Simon & Schuster
|$50.50
|6
|Sheet Pan Everything
|Ricardo Larrivee
|Appetite by Random House
|$30.00
|7
|Half Baked Harvest Super Simple
|Tieghan Gerard
|Clarkson Potter
|$39.99
|8
|The Oh She Glows Cookbook
|Angela Liddon
|Penguin Canada
|$32.00
|9
|Cook This Book
|Molly Baz
|Clarkson Potter
|$42.50
|10
|The New Mediterranean Diet Cookbook
|Martina Slajerova; Thomas DeLauer; Nicolas Norwitz; Rohan Kashid
|Fair Winds Press
|$35.99
