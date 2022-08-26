Skip to main content

Hardcover Fiction: August 27, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast weekWeeks on List
1It Ends with UsColleen HooverAtria Books$22.99140
2The Family RemainsLisa JewellAtria Books$24.9922
3Wrong Place Wrong TimeGillian McAllisterWilliam Morrow$24.9932
4Reminders of HimColleen HooverMontlake Romance$22.95512
5The It GirlRuth WareSimon & Schuster$26.9946
6The ChallengeDanielle SteelDelacorte Press$38.99-1
7Grandmaster of Demonic Cultivation: Mo Dao Zu Shi (Novel) Vol. 3Mo Xiang Tong Xiu, Mo Xiang; Marina Privalova; Jin FangSeven Seas Entertainment$24.99-1
8Every Summer AfterCarley FortuneViking$24.9573
9The Love HypothesisAli HazelwoodBerkley$22.0093
10Portrait of an Unknown WomanDaniel SilvaHarper$24.9965

Hardcover Non-Fiction: August 27, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Braiding SweetgrassRobin Wall KimmererMilkweed Editions$26.954
2Atlas of the HeartBrené BrownRandom House$40.002
3The Psychology of MoneyMorgan HouselHarriman House Publishing$24.996
4The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the HorseCharlie MackesyHarperOne$28.50-
5The Freedom Convoy: The Inside Story of Three Weeks that Shook the WorldAndrew LawtonThe Sutherland House$21.993
612 Rules for LifeJordan B. PetersonRandom House Canada$36.955
7AttachedAmir Levine; Rachel HellerTarcherPerigee$23.0010
8Diana, William, and HarryJames Patterson; Chris MooneyLittle Brown$38.00-
9Finding the Mother TreeSuzanne SimardAllen Lane$23.009
10For the Love of LearningKristin PhillipsSimon & Schuster$24.99-

Paperback Fiction: August 27, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Ugly LoveColleen HooverAtria Books$22.991
2VerityColleen HooverGrand Central Publishing$22.993
3Where the Crawdads SingDelia OwensG.P. Putnam's Sons$24.002
4The Seven Husbands of Evelyn HugoTaylor Jenkins ReidWashington Square Press$23.004
5November 9Colleen HooverAtria Books$22.995
6The WishNicholas SparksGrand Central Publishing$22.996
7Three Women DisappearJames Patterson; Shan SerafinGrand Central Publishing$12.997
8The UnhoneymoonersChristina LaurenGallery Books$22.998
9All Your PerfectsColleen HooverAtria Books$22.99-
10The Silent PatientAlex MichaelidesCeladon Books$21.99-

Canadian Fiction: August 27, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Every Summer AfterCarley FortuneViking$24.951
2HavenEmma DonoghueHarper Avenue$32.99-
3Things We Do in the DarkJennifer HillierMinotaur Books$23.992
4Five Little IndiansMichelle GoodHarperCollins Canada$22.993
5The HousekeeperJoy FieldingDoubleday Canada$24.00-
6The Handmaid's TaleMargaret AtwoodMcClelland & Stewart$19.9510
7The Life She HadK. L. ArmstrongDoubleday Canada$22.956
8The DealElle KennedyBloom Books$24.999
9Nosy ParkerLesley CreweNimbus Publishing$24.954
10The Last ResortMarissa StapleySimon & Schuster$22.007

Canadian Non-Fiction: August 27, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The Freedom Convoy: The Inside Story of Three Weeks that Shook the WorldAndrew LawtonThe Sutherland House$21.991
212 Rules for LifeJordan B. PetersonRandom House Canada$36.952
3Finding the Mother TreeSuzanne SimardAllen Lane$23.003
4For the Love of LearningKristin PhillipsSimon & Schuster$24.99-
5We Were DreamersSimu LiuHarperCollins Canada$34.998
6The Shortest History of WarGwynne DyerCormorant Books$22.956
721 Things You May Not Know about the Indian ActBob JosephIndigenous Relations$19.954
8Rehearsals for LivingRobyn Maynard; Leanne Betasamosake SimpsonKnopf Canada$32.00-
9Edible and Medicinal Plants of CanadaAndy MacKinnon; John Arnason; Linda KershawLone Pine Publishing$29.9510
10Big Book of DinosaursMathieu Fortin; Ann Marie Boulanger; Katie Moore Shoebox Media$19.959

Juvenile: August 27, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The Summer I Turned PrettyJenny HanSimon & Schuster Books For Young Readers$15.991
2The Inheritance GamesJennifer Lynn BarnesLittle, Brown Books for Young Readers$14.993
3A Good Girl's Guide to MurderHolly JacksonEmber$14.996
4The Hawthorne LegacyJennifer Lynn BarnesLittle, Brown Books for Young Readers$14.995
5It's Not Summer Without YouJenny HanSimon & Schuster Children's Publishing$14.994
6SolitaireAlice OsemanHarperCollins Children's Books$12.99-
7The Bad Guys in Open Wide and Say Arrrgh!Aaron BlabeyScholastic Paperbacks$8.997
8Heartstopper: Volume OneAlice OsemanGraphix$19.998
9Girl in PiecesKathleen GlasgowEmber$14.9910
10Sharon, Lois and Bram's SkinnamarinkSharon Hampson; Lois Lillienstein; Bram Morrison; Qin LengTundra Books$12.999

Self-Improvement: August 27, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1101 Essays That Will Change the Way You ThinkBrianna WiestThought Catalog Books$21.002
2The 48 Laws of PowerRobert Greene; Joost ElffersPenguin$35.001
3The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ckMark MansonHarperCollins Canada$23.993
4The Mountain Is YouBrianna WiestThought Catalog Books$22.994
5Rich Dad Poor DadRobert T. KiyosakiPlata$11.996
6How to Win Friends and Influence PeopleDale CarnegiePocket Books$24.995
7Living UntetheredMichael A. SingerNew Harbinger Publications$27.957
8When You're Ready, This Is How You HealBrianna WiestThought Catalog Books$22.998
9The Silva Mind Control MethodJose Silva; Philip MieleGallery Books$22.999
10Think Like a MonkJay ShettySimon & Schuster$34.99-

Biography: August 27, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList Price
1Diana, William, and HarryJames Patterson; Chris MooneyLittle Brown$38.00
2For the Love of LearningKristin PhillipsSimon & Schuster$24.99
3Freezing OrderBill BrowderSimon & Schuster$36.99
4I'm Glad My Mom DiedJennette McCurdySimon & Schuster$36.99
5We Were DreamersSimu LiuHarperCollins Canada$34.99
6UntamedGlennon DoyleDial$37.00
7We Never DieMatt FraserGallery Books$36.99
8Our Voice of FireBrandi MorinHouse of Anansi Press$22.99
9EducatedTara WestoverHarperCollins Canada$22.99
10We Are Still HereNahid Shahalimi; Margaret AtwoodPenguin Canada$23.00

