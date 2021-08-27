 Skip to main content
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week for 24 weeks
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Bestsellers

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

The Globe and Mail Bestsellers for the week of August 28, 2021

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData

For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Sign up for our Books newsletter for the latest reviews, author interviews, industry news and more.

Hardcover Fiction: August 28, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast week's rankWeeks on List
1Billy SummersStephen KingScribner$39.9913
2Not a Happy FamilyShari LapenaDoubleday Canada$24.9524
3The Last Thing He Told MeLaura DaveSimon & Schuster$24.99716
4People We Meet on VacationEmily HenryBerkley$22.0035
5ComplicationsDanielle SteelDelacorte Press$38.99-1
6It Ends with UsColleen HooverAtria Books$22.9963
7Malibu RisingTaylor Jenkins ReidDoubleday Canada$24.95812
8The Midnight LibraryMatt HaigHarper Avenue$21.9993
9The Perfect FamilyRobyn HardingSimon & Schuster$24.9952
10Five Little IndiansMichelle GoodHarperCollins Canada$22.9947

(Return to top)


Hardcover Non-Fiction: August 28, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week's rank
1The Body Keeps the ScoreBessel Van Der KolkPenguin Books$25.001
2Braiding SweetgrassRobin Wall KimmererMilkweed Editions$26.952
3The ReckoningMary L. TrumpSt. Martin's Press$38.50-
4What Happened to You?Oprah Winfrey; Bruce D. PerryFlatiron Books$36.993
5How to Do the WorkNicole LePeraHarper Wave$23.995
6Seven Fallen FeathersTanya TalagaHouse of Anansi Press$22.95-
7Sisters and Spies: Two Remarkable Sisters Who Risked Everything As WWII Special AgentsSusan OttawayHarperElement$12.994
8UntamedGlennon DoyleThe Dial$37.0010
9Between Two KingdomsSuleika JaouadRandom House$24.008
10The Menopause ManifestoJen GunterRandom House Canada$26.959

(Return to top)


Paperback Fiction: August 28, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week's rank
1A Time for MercyJohn GrishamDell$12.991
2BlindsideJames Patterson and James O. BornGrand Central$12.992
3Deliver Us from EvilDavid BaldacciGrand Central Publishing$22.994
4RoyalDanielle SteelDell$11.993
5The ReturnNicholas SparksGrand Central Publishing$22.99-
6Where the Crawdads SingDelia OwensG.P. Putnam's Sons$24.006
7You Betrayed MeLisa JacksonZebra Books$12.997
8Fair WarningMichael ConnellyGrand Central$12.995
9Faithless in DeathJ.D. RobbSaint Martin's Paperbacks$12.998
10The Seven Husbands of Evelyn HugoTaylor Jenkins ReidWashington Square Press$23.0010

(Return to top)


Canadian Fiction: August 28, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week's rank
1Not a Happy FamilyShari LapenaDoubleday Canada$24.951
2The Perfect FamilyRobyn HardingSimon & Schuster$24.993
3Five Little IndiansMichelle GoodHarperCollins Canada$22.992
4Dark RoadsChevy StevensSt. Martin's Press$24.994
5Tuscan DaughterLisa RochonHarper Avenue$24.995
6Cul-De-sacJoy FieldingDoubleday Canada$23.956
7Every Step She TakesK. L. ArmstrongSeal Books$11.997
8Fight NightMiriam ToewsKnopf Canada$29.95-
9All the Devils Are HereLouise PennyMinotaur Books$12.999
10The Winter WivesLinden MacIntyreRandom House Canada$34.958

(Return to top)


Canadian Non-Fiction: August 28, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week's rank
1Seven Fallen FeathersTanya TalagaHouse of Anansi Press$22.95-
2The Menopause ManifestoJen GunterRandom House Canada$26.951
3The Bomber MafiaMalcolm GladwellLittle Brown$34.002
412 Rules for LifeJordan B. PetersonRandom House Canada$34.953
5YearbookSeth RogenViking$35.005
6From the AshesJesse ThistleSimon & Schuster$24.994
7The Inconvenient IndianThomas KingAnchor Canada$22.00-
8Beyond OrderJordan B. PetersonRandom House Canada$39.959
9Finding the Mother TreeSuzanne SimardAllen Lane$34.956
10Call Me IndianFred Sasakamoose; Bryan TrottierViking$32.007

(Return to top)


Juvenile: August 28, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week's rank
1Dog man: Mothering HeightsDav PilkeyGraphix$15.992
2Baby-Sitters Little Sister: Karen's Kittycat ClubAnn M. Martin; Katy FarinaGraphix$13.991
3They Both Die at the EndAdam SilveraQuill Tree$14.993
4We Were LiarsE. LockhartEmber$14.995
5I Survived Graphic Novel: I Survived the Attacks of September 11th, 2001Lauren Tarshis; Corey EgbertGraphix$13.99-
6Big Nate: Top DogLincoln PeirceAndrews McMeel Publishing$19.998
7The Very Hungry CaterpillarEric CarlePenguin Young Readers Group$14.996
8The Cruel PrinceHolly BlackLittle, Brown Books for Young Readers$16.997
9Six of CrowsLeigh BardugoSquare Fish$16.509
10Wave of the Sea Dragon: A Branches BookTracey West; Matt LoveridgeScholastic$7.99-

(Return to top)


Self-Improvement: August 28, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week's rank
1The 48 Laws of PowerRobert Greene; Joost ElffersPenguin$35.003
2The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ckMark MansonHarperCollins Canada$23.991
3Rich Dad Poor DadRobert T. KiyosakiPlata$11.992
4How to Win Friends and Influence PeopleDale CarnegiePocket$22.994
5The Four AgreementsDon Miguel Ruiz and Janet MillsAmber-Allen Publishing$18.95-
6Think Like a MonkJay ShettySimon & Schuster$34.995
7The Intelligent Investor Rev Ed.Benjamin GrahamHarper$31.00-
8The Power of NowEckhart TolleNew World Library$23.956
9The Untethered SoulMichael A. SingerNew Harbinger Publications$18.95-
10The Comfort BookMatt HaigHarper Avenue$24.997

(Return to top)


Mystery: August 28, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList Price
1Billy SummersStephen KingScribner$39.99
2Not a Happy FamilyShari LapenaDoubleday Canada$24.95
3A Time for MercyJohn GrishamDell$12.99
4BlindsideJames Patterson and James O. BornGrand Central Publishing$12.99
5Deliver Us from EvilDavid BaldacciGrand Central Publishing$22.99
6The Perfect FamilyRobyn HardingSimon & Schuster$24.99
7You Betrayed MeLisa JacksonZebra Books$12.99
8Fair WarningMichael ConnellyGrand Central $12.99
9False WitnessKarin SlaughterWilliam Morrow$23.99
10Faithless in DeathJ.D. RobbSaint Martin's Paperbacks$12.99

(Return to top)


Previous Bestsellers Lists

(Return to top)

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies