The Globe and Mail Bestsellers for the week of August 28, 2021

Hardcover Fiction: August 28, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last week's rank
|Weeks on List
|1
|Billy Summers
|Stephen King
|Scribner
|$39.99
|1
|3
|2
|Not a Happy Family
|Shari Lapena
|Doubleday Canada
|$24.95
|2
|4
|3
|The Last Thing He Told Me
|Laura Dave
|Simon & Schuster
|$24.99
|7
|16
|4
|People We Meet on Vacation
|Emily Henry
|Berkley
|$22.00
|3
|5
|5
|Complications
|Danielle Steel
|Delacorte Press
|$38.99
|-
|1
|6
|It Ends with Us
|Colleen Hoover
|Atria Books
|$22.99
|6
|3
|7
|Malibu Rising
|Taylor Jenkins Reid
|Doubleday Canada
|$24.95
|8
|12
|8
|The Midnight Library
|Matt Haig
|Harper Avenue
|$21.99
|9
|3
|9
|The Perfect Family
|Robyn Harding
|Simon & Schuster
|$24.99
|5
|2
|10
|Five Little Indians
|Michelle Good
|HarperCollins Canada
|$22.99
|4
|7
Hardcover Non-Fiction: August 28, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week's rank
|1
|The Body Keeps the Score
|Bessel Van Der Kolk
|Penguin Books
|$25.00
|1
|2
|Braiding Sweetgrass
|Robin Wall Kimmerer
|Milkweed Editions
|$26.95
|2
|3
|The Reckoning
|Mary L. Trump
|St. Martin's Press
|$38.50
|-
|4
|What Happened to You?
|Oprah Winfrey; Bruce D. Perry
|Flatiron Books
|$36.99
|3
|5
|How to Do the Work
|Nicole LePera
|Harper Wave
|$23.99
|5
|6
|Seven Fallen Feathers
|Tanya Talaga
|House of Anansi Press
|$22.95
|-
|7
|Sisters and Spies: Two Remarkable Sisters Who Risked Everything As WWII Special Agents
|Susan Ottaway
|HarperElement
|$12.99
|4
|8
|Untamed
|Glennon Doyle
|The Dial
|$37.00
|10
|9
|Between Two Kingdoms
|Suleika Jaouad
|Random House
|$24.00
|8
|10
|The Menopause Manifesto
|Jen Gunter
|Random House Canada
|$26.95
|9
Paperback Fiction: August 28, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week's rank
|1
|A Time for Mercy
|John Grisham
|Dell
|$12.99
|1
|2
|Blindside
|James Patterson and James O. Born
|Grand Central
|$12.99
|2
|3
|Deliver Us from Evil
|David Baldacci
|Grand Central Publishing
|$22.99
|4
|4
|Royal
|Danielle Steel
|Dell
|$11.99
|3
|5
|The Return
|Nicholas Sparks
|Grand Central Publishing
|$22.99
|-
|6
|Where the Crawdads Sing
|Delia Owens
|G.P. Putnam's Sons
|$24.00
|6
|7
|You Betrayed Me
|Lisa Jackson
|Zebra Books
|$12.99
|7
|8
|Fair Warning
|Michael Connelly
|Grand Central
|$12.99
|5
|9
|Faithless in Death
|J.D. Robb
|Saint Martin's Paperbacks
|$12.99
|8
|10
|The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo
|Taylor Jenkins Reid
|Washington Square Press
|$23.00
|10
Canadian Fiction: August 28, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week's rank
|1
|Not a Happy Family
|Shari Lapena
|Doubleday Canada
|$24.95
|1
|2
|The Perfect Family
|Robyn Harding
|Simon & Schuster
|$24.99
|3
|3
|Five Little Indians
|Michelle Good
|HarperCollins Canada
|$22.99
|2
|4
|Dark Roads
|Chevy Stevens
|St. Martin's Press
|$24.99
|4
|5
|Tuscan Daughter
|Lisa Rochon
|Harper Avenue
|$24.99
|5
|6
|Cul-De-sac
|Joy Fielding
|Doubleday Canada
|$23.95
|6
|7
|Every Step She Takes
|K. L. Armstrong
|Seal Books
|$11.99
|7
|8
|Fight Night
|Miriam Toews
|Knopf Canada
|$29.95
|-
|9
|All the Devils Are Here
|Louise Penny
|Minotaur Books
|$12.99
|9
|10
|The Winter Wives
|Linden MacIntyre
|Random House Canada
|$34.95
|8
Canadian Non-Fiction: August 28, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week's rank
|1
|Seven Fallen Feathers
|Tanya Talaga
|House of Anansi Press
|$22.95
|-
|2
|The Menopause Manifesto
|Jen Gunter
|Random House Canada
|$26.95
|1
|3
|The Bomber Mafia
|Malcolm Gladwell
|Little Brown
|$34.00
|2
|4
|12 Rules for Life
|Jordan B. Peterson
|Random House Canada
|$34.95
|3
|5
|Yearbook
|Seth Rogen
|Viking
|$35.00
|5
|6
|From the Ashes
|Jesse Thistle
|Simon & Schuster
|$24.99
|4
|7
|The Inconvenient Indian
|Thomas King
|Anchor Canada
|$22.00
|-
|8
|Beyond Order
|Jordan B. Peterson
|Random House Canada
|$39.95
|9
|9
|Finding the Mother Tree
|Suzanne Simard
|Allen Lane
|$34.95
|6
|10
|Call Me Indian
|Fred Sasakamoose; Bryan Trottier
|Viking
|$32.00
|7
Juvenile: August 28, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week's rank
|1
|Dog man: Mothering Heights
|Dav Pilkey
|Graphix
|$15.99
|2
|2
|Baby-Sitters Little Sister: Karen's Kittycat Club
|Ann M. Martin; Katy Farina
|Graphix
|$13.99
|1
|3
|They Both Die at the End
|Adam Silvera
|Quill Tree
|$14.99
|3
|4
|We Were Liars
|E. Lockhart
|Ember
|$14.99
|5
|5
|I Survived Graphic Novel: I Survived the Attacks of September 11th, 2001
|Lauren Tarshis; Corey Egbert
|Graphix
|$13.99
|-
|6
|Big Nate: Top Dog
|Lincoln Peirce
|Andrews McMeel Publishing
|$19.99
|8
|7
|The Very Hungry Caterpillar
|Eric Carle
|Penguin Young Readers Group
|$14.99
|6
|8
|The Cruel Prince
|Holly Black
|Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
|$16.99
|7
|9
|Six of Crows
|Leigh Bardugo
|Square Fish
|$16.50
|9
|10
|Wave of the Sea Dragon: A Branches Book
|Tracey West; Matt Loveridge
|Scholastic
|$7.99
|-
Self-Improvement: August 28, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week's rank
|1
|The 48 Laws of Power
|Robert Greene; Joost Elffers
|Penguin
|$35.00
|3
|2
|The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck
|Mark Manson
|HarperCollins Canada
|$23.99
|1
|3
|Rich Dad Poor Dad
|Robert T. Kiyosaki
|Plata
|$11.99
|2
|4
|How to Win Friends and Influence People
|Dale Carnegie
|Pocket
|$22.99
|4
|5
|The Four Agreements
|Don Miguel Ruiz and Janet Mills
|Amber-Allen Publishing
|$18.95
|-
|6
|Think Like a Monk
|Jay Shetty
|Simon & Schuster
|$34.99
|5
|7
|The Intelligent Investor Rev Ed.
|Benjamin Graham
|Harper
|$31.00
|-
|8
|The Power of Now
|Eckhart Tolle
|New World Library
|$23.95
|6
|9
|The Untethered Soul
|Michael A. Singer
|New Harbinger Publications
|$18.95
|-
|10
|The Comfort Book
|Matt Haig
|Harper Avenue
|$24.99
|7
Mystery: August 28, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|1
|Billy Summers
|Stephen King
|Scribner
|$39.99
|2
|Not a Happy Family
|Shari Lapena
|Doubleday Canada
|$24.95
|3
|A Time for Mercy
|John Grisham
|Dell
|$12.99
|4
|Blindside
|James Patterson and James O. Born
|Grand Central Publishing
|$12.99
|5
|Deliver Us from Evil
|David Baldacci
|Grand Central Publishing
|$22.99
|6
|The Perfect Family
|Robyn Harding
|Simon & Schuster
|$24.99
|7
|You Betrayed Me
|Lisa Jackson
|Zebra Books
|$12.99
|8
|Fair Warning
|Michael Connelly
|Grand Central
|$12.99
|9
|False Witness
|Karin Slaughter
|William Morrow
|$23.99
|10
|Faithless in Death
|J.D. Robb
|Saint Martin's Paperbacks
|$12.99
