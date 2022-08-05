Sign up for our Books newsletter for the latest reviews, author interviews, industry news and more.
- 📚 Hardcover Fiction
- 📚 Hardcover Non-Fiction
- 📚 Paperback Fiction
- 📚 Canadian Fiction
- 📚 Canadian Non-Fiction
- 📚 Juvenile
- 📚 Self-improvement
- 📚 Historical Fiction
- 📚 Previous Bestsellers Lists
Bestsellers Lists for August 6, 2022
Hardcover Fiction: August 6, 2022
Hardcover Non-Fiction: August 6, 2022
Paperback Fiction: August 6, 2022
Canadian Fiction: August 6, 2022
Canadian Non-Fiction: August 6, 2022
Juvenile: August 6, 2022
Self-Improvement: August 6, 2022
Historical Fiction: August 6, 2022
Previous Bestsellers Lists
- Bestsellers for the week of July 30: Fiction, Non-Fiction and Romance/Erotica
- Bestsellers for the week of July 23: Fiction, Non-Fiction and Biography
- Bestsellers for the week of July 16: Fiction, Non-Fiction and Mystery
- Bestsellers for the week of July 9: Fiction, Non-Fiction and Cooking