The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData

Hardcover Fiction: August 6, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast weekWeeks on List
1It Ends with UsColleen HooverAtria Books$22.99137
2The It GirlRuth WareSimon & Schuster$26.9923
3Reminders of HimColleen HooverMontlake Romance$22.9549
4Portrait of an Unknown WomanDaniel SilvaHarper$24.9932
5Book LoversEmily HenryBerkley$23.00513
6The Last to VanishMegan MirandaScribner$24.99-1
7The 6:20 ManDavid BaldacciGrand Central Publishing$37.0063
8The House Across the LakeRiley SagerDutton$25.0072
9The Scum Villain's Self-Saving System: Ren Zha Fanpai Zijiu Xitong (Novel) Vol. 3Mo Xiang Tong Xiu, Mo Xiang; Xiao Tong Kong (Velinxi), Xiao TongSeven Seas Entertainment$24.99-1
10Cold, Cold BonesKathy ReichsSimon & Schuster$24.9984

Hardcover Non-Fiction: August 6, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The Freedom Convoy: The Inside Story of Three Weeks that Shook the WorldAndrew LawtonThe Sutherland House$21.991
2Atlas of the HeartBrené BrownRandom House$40.002
3Finding the Mother TreeSuzanne SimardAllen Lane$23.004
4Braiding SweetgrassRobin Wall KimmererMilkweed Editions$26.953
5The Psychology of MoneyMorgan HouselHarriman House Publishing$24.99-
612 Rules for LifeJordan B. PetersonRandom House Canada$36.956
7MeditationsMarcus Aurelius; Gregory HaysModern Library$13.005
8The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the HorseCharlie MackesyHarperOne$28.507
9Freezing OrderBill BrowderSimon & Schuster$36.998
10We Were DreamersSimu LiuHarperCollins Canada$34.9910

Paperback Fiction: August 6, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The Seven Husbands of Evelyn HugoTaylor Jenkins ReidWashington Square Press$23.002
2Where the Crawdads SingDelia OwensG.P. Putnam's Sons$24.001
3Ugly LoveColleen HooverAtria Books$22.993
4VerityColleen HooverGrand Central Publishing$22.994
5November 9Colleen HooverAtria Books$22.995
6The ButlerDanielle SteelDell$11.99-
7Apples Never FallLiane MoriartyHolt Paperback$23.997
8Over My Dead BodyJeffrey ArcherHarperCollins$12.99-
9Abandoned in DeathJ.D. RobbSaint Martin's Paperbacks$12.99-
10The Silent PatientAlex MichaelidesCeladon Books$21.996

Canadian Fiction: August 6, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Every Summer AfterCarley FortuneViking$24.951
2Five Little IndiansMichelle GoodHarperCollins Canada$22.992
3Things We Do in the DarkJennifer HillierMinotaur Books$23.993
4Nosy ParkerLesley CreweNimbus Publishing$24.954
5The Apothecary's GardenJeanette LynesHarper Avenue$24.995
6The Life She HadK. L. ArmstrongDoubleday Canada$22.956
7A Town Called SolaceMary LawsonVintage Canada$21.009
8The Orphan GirlKurt PalkaMcClelland & Stewart$22.00-
9The Handmaid's TaleMargaret AtwoodMcClelland & Stewart$19.9510
10The MaidNita ProseViking$24.957

Canadian Non-Fiction: August 6, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The Freedom Convoy: The Inside Story of Three Weeks that Shook the WorldAndrew LawtonThe Sutherland House$21.991
2Finding the Mother TreeSuzanne SimardAllen Lane$23.002
312 Rules for LifeJordan B. PetersonRandom House Canada$36.953
4We Were DreamersSimu LiuHarperCollins Canada$34.994
521 Things You May Not Know about the Indian ActBob JosephIndigenous Relations$19.956
6Where You End and I BeginLeah McLarenRandom House Canada$32.00-
7EmbersRichard WagameseDouglas and McIntyre (2013)$18.95-
8How the World Really WorksVaclav SmilViking$37.009
9The Castleton MassacreSharon Anne Cook; Margaret CarsonDundurn Press$24.99-
10Our Voice of FireBrandi MorinHouse of Anansi Press$22.99-

Juvenile: August 6, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The Summer I Turned PrettyJenny HanSimon & Schuster Children's Publishing$15.992
2It's Not Summer Without YouJenny HanSimon & Schuster Children's Publishing$14.993
3What MattersAlison Hughes; Holly HatamOrca Book Publishers$12.95-
4The Bad Guys in Open Wide and Say Arrrgh!Aaron BlabeyScholastic Paperbacks$8.991
5We'll Always Have SummerJenny HanSimon & Schuster Children's Publishing$14.994
6A Good Girl's Guide to MurderHolly JacksonEmber$14.995
7Heartstopper: Volume OneAlice OsemanGraphix$19.996
8Sharon, Lois and Bram's SkinnamarinkSharon Hampson; Lois Lillienstein; Bram Morrison; Qin LengTundra Books$12.999
9The Inheritance GamesJennifer Lynn BarnesLittle, Brown Books for Young Readers$14.9910
10Heartstopper: Volume TwoAlice OsemanGraphix$19.998

Self-Improvement: August 6, 2022

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1101 Essays That Will Change the Way You ThinkBrianna WiestThought Catalog Books$21.001
2The 48 Laws of PowerRobert Greene; Joost ElffersPenguin$35.003
3The Mountain Is YouBrianna WiestThought Catalog Books$22.994
4Rich Dad Poor DadRobert T. KiyosakiPlata$11.996
5The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ckMark MansonHarperCollins Canada$23.992
6How to Win Friends and Influence PeopleDale CarnegiePocket Books$24.997
7Little Book of MindfulnessPatricia CollardGaia$10.99-
8The Silva Mind Control MethodJose Silva; Philip MieleGallery Books$22.995
9Living UntetheredMichael A. SingerNew Harbinger Publications$27.958
10When You're Ready, This Is How You HealBrianna WiestThought Catalog Books$22.99-

Historical Fiction: August 6, 2022

RankTitleContributorImprint List Price
1The Librarian SpyMadeline MartinHanover Square Press$24.99
2The German WifeKelly RimmerGraydon House Books$24.99
3The Lost ChildrenShirley DicksonForever$16.99
4CirceMadeline MillerBack Bay Books$22.99
5The Orphan GirlKurt PalkaMcClelland & Stewart$22.00
6Looking for JaneHeather MarshallSimon & Schuster$24.99
7The Dictionary of Lost WordsPip WilliamsBallantine Books$23.00
8The Song of AchillesMadeline MillerEcco$21.99
9The Polish GirlMalka AdlerOne More Chapter$24.99
10The Secret MessengerMandy RobothamAvon Books$12.99

