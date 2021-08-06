 Skip to main content
Bestsellers

The Globe and Mail Bestsellers for the week of August 7, 2021

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData

Hardcover Fiction: August 7, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast week's rankWeeks on List
1Not a Happy FamilyShari LapenaDoubleday Canada$24.95-1
2The Other PassengerLouise CandlishSimon & Schuster$24.9962
3The Last Thing He Told MeLaura DaveSimon & Schuster$24.99313
4The CellistDaniel SilvaHarper$24.9913
5People We Meet on VacationEmily HenryBerkley$22.0072
6Malibu RisingTaylor Jenkins ReidDoubleday Canada$24.9549
7The Paper PalaceMiranda Cowley HellerRiverhead Books$24.0054
8Five Little IndiansMichelle GoodHarperCollins Canada$22.9924
9The Forest of Vanishing StarsKristin HarmelGallery Books$24.99104
10False WitnessKarin SlaughterWilliam Morrow$23.9982

Hardcover Non-Fiction: August 7, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week's rank
1Braiding SweetgrassRobin Wall KimmererMilkweed Editions$26.952
2I Alone Can Fix ItCarol Leonnig; Philip RuckerPenguin Press$40.001
3Sisters and Spies: Two Remarkable Sisters Who Risked Everything As WWII Special AgentsSusan OttawayHarperElement$12.99-
4Between Two KingdomsSuleika JaouadRandom House$24.005
5On Hitler's MountainIrmgard A. HuntWilliam Morrow$12.99-
6What Happened to You?Oprah Winfrey; Bruce D. PerryFlatiron Books$36.993
7The Menopause ManifestoJen GunterRandom House Canada$26.958
8The Bomber MafiaMalcolm GladwellLittle Brown$34.00-
9The Body Keeps the ScoreBessel Van Der KolkPenguin Books$25.004
1021 Things You May Not Know about the Indian ActBob JosephIndigenous Relations$19.959

Paperback Fiction: August 7, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week's rank
1A Time for MercyJohn GrishamDell$12.991
2RoyalDanielle SteelDell$11.99-
3BlindsideJames Patterson and James O. BornGrand Central$12.99-
4Fair WarningMichael ConnellyGrand Central$12.99-
5The Song of AchillesMadeline MillerEcco$21.006
6The Boy from the WoodsHarlan CobenGrand Central Publishing$12.992
7Where the Crawdads SingDelia OwensG.P. Putnam's Sons$24.004
8Faithless in DeathJ.D. RobbSaint Martin's Paperbacks$12.99-
9You Betrayed MeLisa JacksonZebra Books$12.99-
10NYPD Red 6James Patterson and Marshall KarpGrand Central$22.993

Canadian Fiction: August 7, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week's rank
1Not a Happy FamilyShari LapenaDoubleday Canada$24.95-
2Five Little IndiansMichelle GoodHarperCollins Canada$22.991
3All the Devils Are HereLouise PennyMinotaur Books$24.992
4Every Step She TakesK. L. ArmstrongSeal Books$11.99-
5Find You FirstLinwood BarclayWilliam Morrow$23.993
6Tuscan DaughterLisa RochonHarper Avenue$24.999
7The PushAshley AudrainViking$24.956
8The Almost WifeGail Anderson-DargatzHarper Avenue$24.9910
9Someone We KnowShari LapenaSeal Books$12.995
10Mexican GothicSilvia Moreno-GarciaDel Rey$23.00-

Canadian Non-Fiction: August 7, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week's rank
1The Menopause ManifestoJen GunterRandom House Canada$26.951
2The Bomber MafiaMalcolm GladwellLittle Brown$34.004
321 Things You May Not Know about the Indian ActBob JosephIndigenous Relations$19.952
4YearbookSeth RogenViking$35.007
5Finding the Mother TreeSuzanne SimardAllen Lane$34.955
6From the AshesJesse ThistleSimon & Schuster$24.993
7Call Me IndianFred Sasakamoose; Bryan TrottierViking$32.008
8The Inconvenient IndianThomas KingAnchor Canada$22.0010
9ValuesMark CarneySignal$39.959
10The Bushman's LairPaul McKendrickHarbour Publishing$22.95-

Juvenile: August 7, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week's rank
1Dog man: Mothering HeightsDav PilkeyGraphix$15.991
2Baby-Sitters Little Sister: Karen's Kittycat ClubAnn M. Martin; Katy FarinaGraphix$13.993
3The Inheritance GamesJennifer Lynn BarnesLittle, Brown Books for Young Readers$14.99-
4Gods and MonstersShelby MahurinHarperTeen$24.99-
5Diary of an Awesome Friendly Kid: Rowley Jefferson's Awesome Spooky StoriesJeff KinneyAmulet Books$17.995
6They Both Die at the EndAdam SilveraQuill Tree$14.998
7We Were LiarsE. LockhartEmber$14.996
8Time for School, Little Blue TruckAlice Schertle; Jill McElmurryHMH Books For Young Readers$24.997
9Peep Inside DinosaursAnna MilbourneUsborne Publishing$12.95-
10Peep Inside a FarmAnna MilbourneUsborne Publishing$13.95-

Self-Improvement: August 7, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week's rank
1The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ckMark MansonHarperCollins Canada$23.991
2The Comfort BookMatt HaigHarper Avenue$24.994
3Rich Dad Poor DadRobert T. KiyosakiPlata$11.992
4The 48 Laws of PowerRobert Greene; Joost ElffersPenguin$35.003
5Think Like a MonkJay ShettySimon & Schuster$34.998
6This Is Your Mind on PlantsMichael PollanPenguin Press$37.006
7The Four AgreementsDon Miguel Ruiz and Janet MillsAmber-Allen Publishing$18.95-
8Burn after Writing (Pink)Sharon JonesTarcherPerigee$19.00-
9The Gifts of ImperfectionBrené BrownHazelden$22.9510
10The Power of NowEckhart TolleNew World Library$23.957

Romance/Erotica: August 7, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList Price
1People We Meet on VacationEmily HenryBerkley$22.00
2Loved You FirstNora RobertsSilhouette$11.99
3The Third GraveLisa JacksonKensington Publishing$22.95
4Close to YouNora RobertsSilhouette$12.99
5It Ends with UsColleen HooverAtria Books$22.99
6Grown UpsMarian KeyesSeal Books$12.99
7Devil in DisguiseLisa KleypasAvon Books$11.99
8To Sir Phillip, with LoveJulia QuinnAvon$11.99
9The Girl Behind the WallMandy RobothamAvon Books$24.99
10Red, White and Royal BlueCasey McQuistonSaint Martin's Griffin$22.50

