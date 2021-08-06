The Globe and Mail Bestsellers for the week of August 7, 2021

Sign up for our Books newsletter for the latest reviews, author interviews, industry news and more.
Hardcover Fiction: August 7, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last week's rank
|Weeks on List
|1
|Not a Happy Family
|Shari Lapena
|Doubleday Canada
|$24.95
|-
|1
|2
|The Other Passenger
|Louise Candlish
|Simon & Schuster
|$24.99
|6
|2
|3
|The Last Thing He Told Me
|Laura Dave
|Simon & Schuster
|$24.99
|3
|13
|4
|The Cellist
|Daniel Silva
|Harper
|$24.99
|1
|3
|5
|People We Meet on Vacation
|Emily Henry
|Berkley
|$22.00
|7
|2
|6
|Malibu Rising
|Taylor Jenkins Reid
|Doubleday Canada
|$24.95
|4
|9
|7
|The Paper Palace
|Miranda Cowley Heller
|Riverhead Books
|$24.00
|5
|4
|8
|Five Little Indians
|Michelle Good
|HarperCollins Canada
|$22.99
|2
|4
|9
|The Forest of Vanishing Stars
|Kristin Harmel
|Gallery Books
|$24.99
|10
|4
|10
|False Witness
|Karin Slaughter
|William Morrow
|$23.99
|8
|2
Hardcover Non-Fiction: August 7, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week's rank
|1
|Braiding Sweetgrass
|Robin Wall Kimmerer
|Milkweed Editions
|$26.95
|2
|2
|I Alone Can Fix It
|Carol Leonnig; Philip Rucker
|Penguin Press
|$40.00
|1
|3
|Sisters and Spies: Two Remarkable Sisters Who Risked Everything As WWII Special Agents
|Susan Ottaway
|HarperElement
|$12.99
|-
|4
|Between Two Kingdoms
|Suleika Jaouad
|Random House
|$24.00
|5
|5
|On Hitler's Mountain
|Irmgard A. Hunt
|William Morrow
|$12.99
|-
|6
|What Happened to You?
|Oprah Winfrey; Bruce D. Perry
|Flatiron Books
|$36.99
|3
|7
|The Menopause Manifesto
|Jen Gunter
|Random House Canada
|$26.95
|8
|8
|The Bomber Mafia
|Malcolm Gladwell
|Little Brown
|$34.00
|-
|9
|The Body Keeps the Score
|Bessel Van Der Kolk
|Penguin Books
|$25.00
|4
|10
|21 Things You May Not Know about the Indian Act
|Bob Joseph
|Indigenous Relations
|$19.95
|9
Paperback Fiction: August 7, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week's rank
|1
|A Time for Mercy
|John Grisham
|Dell
|$12.99
|1
|2
|Royal
|Danielle Steel
|Dell
|$11.99
|-
|3
|Blindside
|James Patterson and James O. Born
|Grand Central
|$12.99
|-
|4
|Fair Warning
|Michael Connelly
|Grand Central
|$12.99
|-
|5
|The Song of Achilles
|Madeline Miller
|Ecco
|$21.00
|6
|6
|The Boy from the Woods
|Harlan Coben
|Grand Central Publishing
|$12.99
|2
|7
|Where the Crawdads Sing
|Delia Owens
|G.P. Putnam's Sons
|$24.00
|4
|8
|Faithless in Death
|J.D. Robb
|Saint Martin's Paperbacks
|$12.99
|-
|9
|You Betrayed Me
|Lisa Jackson
|Zebra Books
|$12.99
|-
|10
|NYPD Red 6
|James Patterson and Marshall Karp
|Grand Central
|$22.99
|3
Canadian Fiction: August 7, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week's rank
|1
|Not a Happy Family
|Shari Lapena
|Doubleday Canada
|$24.95
|-
|2
|Five Little Indians
|Michelle Good
|HarperCollins Canada
|$22.99
|1
|3
|All the Devils Are Here
|Louise Penny
|Minotaur Books
|$24.99
|2
|4
|Every Step She Takes
|K. L. Armstrong
|Seal Books
|$11.99
|-
|5
|Find You First
|Linwood Barclay
|William Morrow
|$23.99
|3
|6
|Tuscan Daughter
|Lisa Rochon
|Harper Avenue
|$24.99
|9
|7
|The Push
|Ashley Audrain
|Viking
|$24.95
|6
|8
|The Almost Wife
|Gail Anderson-Dargatz
|Harper Avenue
|$24.99
|10
|9
|Someone We Know
|Shari Lapena
|Seal Books
|$12.99
|5
|10
|Mexican Gothic
|Silvia Moreno-Garcia
|Del Rey
|$23.00
|-
Canadian Non-Fiction: August 7, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week's rank
|1
|The Menopause Manifesto
|Jen Gunter
|Random House Canada
|$26.95
|1
|2
|The Bomber Mafia
|Malcolm Gladwell
|Little Brown
|$34.00
|4
|3
|21 Things You May Not Know about the Indian Act
|Bob Joseph
|Indigenous Relations
|$19.95
|2
|4
|Yearbook
|Seth Rogen
|Viking
|$35.00
|7
|5
|Finding the Mother Tree
|Suzanne Simard
|Allen Lane
|$34.95
|5
|6
|From the Ashes
|Jesse Thistle
|Simon & Schuster
|$24.99
|3
|7
|Call Me Indian
|Fred Sasakamoose; Bryan Trottier
|Viking
|$32.00
|8
|8
|The Inconvenient Indian
|Thomas King
|Anchor Canada
|$22.00
|10
|9
|Values
|Mark Carney
|Signal
|$39.95
|9
|10
|The Bushman's Lair
|Paul McKendrick
|Harbour Publishing
|$22.95
|-
Juvenile: August 7, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week's rank
|1
|Dog man: Mothering Heights
|Dav Pilkey
|Graphix
|$15.99
|1
|2
|Baby-Sitters Little Sister: Karen's Kittycat Club
|Ann M. Martin; Katy Farina
|Graphix
|$13.99
|3
|3
|The Inheritance Games
|Jennifer Lynn Barnes
|Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
|$14.99
|-
|4
|Gods and Monsters
|Shelby Mahurin
|HarperTeen
|$24.99
|-
|5
|Diary of an Awesome Friendly Kid: Rowley Jefferson's Awesome Spooky Stories
|Jeff Kinney
|Amulet Books
|$17.99
|5
|6
|They Both Die at the End
|Adam Silvera
|Quill Tree
|$14.99
|8
|7
|We Were Liars
|E. Lockhart
|Ember
|$14.99
|6
|8
|Time for School, Little Blue Truck
|Alice Schertle; Jill McElmurry
|HMH Books For Young Readers
|$24.99
|7
|9
|Peep Inside Dinosaurs
|Anna Milbourne
|Usborne Publishing
|$12.95
|-
|10
|Peep Inside a Farm
|Anna Milbourne
|Usborne Publishing
|$13.95
|-
Self-Improvement: August 7, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week's rank
|1
|The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck
|Mark Manson
|HarperCollins Canada
|$23.99
|1
|2
|The Comfort Book
|Matt Haig
|Harper Avenue
|$24.99
|4
|3
|Rich Dad Poor Dad
|Robert T. Kiyosaki
|Plata
|$11.99
|2
|4
|The 48 Laws of Power
|Robert Greene; Joost Elffers
|Penguin
|$35.00
|3
|5
|Think Like a Monk
|Jay Shetty
|Simon & Schuster
|$34.99
|8
|6
|This Is Your Mind on Plants
|Michael Pollan
|Penguin Press
|$37.00
|6
|7
|The Four Agreements
|Don Miguel Ruiz and Janet Mills
|Amber-Allen Publishing
|$18.95
|-
|8
|Burn after Writing (Pink)
|Sharon Jones
|TarcherPerigee
|$19.00
|-
|9
|The Gifts of Imperfection
|Brené Brown
|Hazelden
|$22.95
|10
|10
|The Power of Now
|Eckhart Tolle
|New World Library
|$23.95
|7
Romance/Erotica: August 7, 2021
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|1
|People We Meet on Vacation
|Emily Henry
|Berkley
|$22.00
|2
|Loved You First
|Nora Roberts
|Silhouette
|$11.99
|3
|The Third Grave
|Lisa Jackson
|Kensington Publishing
|$22.95
|4
|Close to You
|Nora Roberts
|Silhouette
|$12.99
|5
|It Ends with Us
|Colleen Hoover
|Atria Books
|$22.99
|6
|Grown Ups
|Marian Keyes
|Seal Books
|$12.99
|7
|Devil in Disguise
|Lisa Kleypas
|Avon Books
|$11.99
|8
|To Sir Phillip, with Love
|Julia Quinn
|Avon
|$11.99
|9
|The Girl Behind the Wall
|Mandy Robotham
|Avon Books
|$24.99
|10
|Red, White and Royal Blue
|Casey McQuiston
|Saint Martin's Griffin
|$22.50
Previous Bestsellers Lists
- Bestsellers for the week of July 31: Fiction, Non-fiction and Biography
- Bestsellers for the week of July 24: Fiction, Non-fiction and Mystery
- Bestsellers for the week of July 17: Fiction, Non-fiction and Cooking
- Bestsellers for the week of July 10: Fiction, Non-fiction and Historical Fiction