The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData

Hardcover Fiction: Dec. 11, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast weekWeeks on List
1Go Tell the Bees That I Am GoneDiana GabaldonDoubleday Canada$45.0012
2The Apollo MurdersChris HadfieldRandom House Canada$36.0038
3Wish You Were HereJodi PicoultRandom House Canada$36.00-1
4The Judge's ListJohn GrishamDoubleday$39.0057
5State of TerrorHillary Rodham Clinton; Louise PennySimon & Schuster$24.9928
6It Ends with UsColleen HooverAtria Books$22.9964
7The Stranger in the LifeboatMitch AlbomHarper$29.9975
8The StrangersKatherena VermetteHamish Hamilton$29.9597
9NeverKen FollettViking$48.0084
10Leviathan FallsJames S. A. CoreyOrbit$38.00-1

Hardcover Non-Fiction: Dec. 11, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Twelve and a HalfGary VaynerchukHarper Business$36.99-
2Atlas of the HeartBrené BrownRandom House$40.00-
3Talking to CanadiansRick MercerDoubleday Canada$32.951
4No One Wins AloneMark MessierSimon & Schuster$39.993
5The StorytellerDave GrohlDey Street Books$36.996
6WillWill Smith; Mark MansonPenguin Press$40.002
7Off the RecordPeter MansbridgeSimon & Schuster$39.994
8Indian in the CabinetJody Wilson-RaybouldHarperCollins Canada$34.997
9Best Wishes, Warmest RegardsDaniel Levy; Eugene LevyBlack Dog & Leventhal Publishers$40.008
10TasteStanley TucciGallery Books$37.005

Paperback Fiction: Dec. 11, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The Seven Husbands of Evelyn HugoTaylor Jenkins ReidWashington Square Press$23.001
2LostJames Patterson; James O. BornGrand Central Publishing$12.99-
3Thick As ThievesSandra BrownGrand Central$22.99-
4Ugly LoveColleen HooverAtria Books$22.992
5Where the Crawdads SingDelia OwensG.P. Putnam's Sons$24.003
6Deadly CrossJames PattersonGrand Central Publishing$22.996
7VerityColleen HooverIndependently Published$18.695
8The Silent WifeKarin SlaughterWilliam Morrow$12.994
9NeighborsDanielle SteelDell$11.99-
10The 19th ChristmasJames Patterson and Maxine PaetroGrand Central$22.999

Canadian Fiction: Dec. 11, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The Apollo MurdersChris HadfieldRandom House Canada$36.002
2State of TerrorHillary Rodham Clinton; Louise PennySimon & Schuster$24.991
3The StrangersKatherena VermetteHamish Hamilton$29.953
4What Strange ParadiseOmar El AkkadMcClelland & Stewart$29.954
5The Vinyl Cafe CelebratesStuart McLeanViking$34.005
6Five Little IndiansMichelle GoodHarperCollins Canada$22.997
7Fight NightMiriam ToewsKnopf Canada$29.958
8The Madness of CrowdsLouise PennyMinotaur Books$36.999
9The Holiday SwapMaggie KnoxViking$19.956
10Dark RoadsChevy StevensSt. Martin's Press$24.9910

Canadian Non-Fiction: Dec. 11, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Talking to CanadiansRick MercerDoubleday Canada$32.951
2No One Wins AloneMark MessierSimon & Schuster$39.992
3Off the RecordPeter MansbridgeSimon & Schuster$39.993
4Indian in the CabinetJody Wilson-RaybouldHarperCollins Canada$34.994
5Best Wishes, Warmest RegardsDaniel Levy; Eugene LevyBlack Dog & Leventhal Publishers$40.005
6The Bomber MafiaMalcolm GladwellLittle Brown$34.007
7Talking to StrangersMalcolm GladwellBack Bay Books$23.996
812 Rules for LifeJordan B. PetersonRandom House Canada$34.95-
9Over the BoardsHayley WickenheiserViking$29.95-
10The Whisper on the Night WindAdam ShoaltsAllen Lane$32.958

Juvenile: Dec. 11, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Cat Kid Comic Club PerspectivesDav PilkeyGraphix$15.99-
2Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Big ShotJeff KinneyAmulet$17.991
3The Smart CookieJory John; Pete OswaldHarperCollins$23.992
4The Christmas PigJ.K. Rowling; Jim FieldScholastic$29.993
5Dog Man: Mothering HeightsDav PilkeyGraphix$15.994
6Cat Kid Comic ClubDav PilkeyGraphix$15.99-
7They Both Die at the EndAdam SilveraQuill Tree$15.995
8The Bad Guys in They're Bee-Hind You!Aaron BlabeyScholastic Paperbacks$8.996
9You'll Be the Death of MeKaren M. McManusDelacorte Press$25.99-
10Diary of a Wimpy Kid (Special Disney+ Cover Edition)Abrams BooksAmulet Books$17.9910

Self-Improvement: Dec. 11, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The Real Anthony FauciRobert F. Kennedy Jr.Skyhorse Publishing$44.002
2The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the HorseCharlie MackesyHarperOne$28.501
3The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ckMark MansonHarperCollins Canada$23.993
4Rich Dad Poor DadRobert T. KiyosakiPlata$11.994
5The 48 Laws of PowerRobert Greene; Joost ElffersPenguin$35.006
6JoyDebbie Travis; Jacky Brown; Stacey Van BerkelRandom House Canada$35.005
7Think Like a MonkJay ShettySimon & Schuster$34.997
8Little Book of MindfulnessPatricia CollardGaia$10.99-
9Badass HabitsJen SinceroPenguin$35.00-
10How to Win Friends and Influence PeopleDale CarnegiePocket$22.99-

Mystery: Dec. 11, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList Price
1The Judge's ListGrisham, JohnDoubleday$39.00
2State of TerrorHillary Rodham Clinton; Louise PennySimon & Schuster$24.99
3NeverKen FollettViking$48.00
4LostJames Patterson; James O. BornGrand Central Publishing$12.99
5Thick As ThievesSandra BrownGrand Central Publishing$12.99
6Better off DeadLee Child; Andrew ChildDelacorte Press$38.99
7Fear No EvilJames PattersonLittle Brown$37.00
8Deadly CrossJames PattersonLittle Brown$38.00
9Billy SummersStephen KingScribner$39.99
10MercyDavid BaldacciGrand Central Publishing$37.00

