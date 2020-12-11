 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail Bestsellers for the week of Dec. 12, 2020

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData

Hardcover Fiction: December 12, 2020

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast weekWeeks on List
1Home BodyRupi KaurSimon & Schuster$22.0013
2The Vanishing HalfBrit BennettRiverhead Books$36.0057
3A Time for MercyJohn GrishamDoubleday$39.0048
4Invisible GirlLisa JewellAtria$24.9938
5Ready Player TwoErnest ClineBallantine$38.9921
6How to Pronounce KnifeSouvankham ThammavongsaMcClelland & Stewart$24.95--
7Deadly CrossJames PattersonLittle Brown & Co.$39.0071
8Anxious PeopleFredrik BackmanSimon & Schuster$24.991011
9The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the HorseCharlie MackesyHarperOne$28.50--
10Where the Crawdads SingDelia OwensG.P. Putnam's Sons$35.00--

Hardcover Non-Fiction: December 12, 2020

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1A Promised LandBarack ObamaCrown$55.001
2If I Knew ThenJann ArdenRandom House Canda$32.004
3Extraordinary CanadiansPeter MansbridgeSimon & Schuster$36.992
4Burke's LawBrian Burke and Stephen BruntViking$35.006
5No Time Like the FutureMichael J. FoxFlatiron$37.993
6Is This Anything?Jerry SeinfeldSimon & Schuster$40.005
7The MeatEater Guide to Wilderness Skills and SurvivalSteven RinellaRandom House$34.00-
8UntamedGlennon DoyleThe Dial$37.008
9All Together NowAlan DoyleDoubleday Canada$27.007
10The Answer Is ...Alex TrebekSimon & Schuster$32.0010

Paperback Fiction: December 12, 2020

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The River MurdersJames Patterson and James O. BornGrand Central$12.991
2UnsolvedJames Patterson and David EllisGrand Central$12.99-
3American DirtJeanine CumminsFlatiron Books$23.99-
4The Night FireMichael ConnellyGrand Central$12.992
5The Guest ListLucy FoleyHarperCollins$23.99-
6The InstituteStephen KingGallery Books$26.994
7Together by ChristmasKaren SwanPan Macmillan$24.99-
8The Forgotten DaughterJoanna GoodmanHarperCollins$21.99-
9One by OneRuth WareSimon & Schuster$24.99-
10LazarusLars Kepler and Neil SmithMcClelland & Stewart$24.95-

Canadian Fiction: December 12, 2020

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Home BodyRupi KaurSimon & Schuster$22.001
2How to Pronounce KnifeSouvankham ThammavongsaMcClelland & Stewart$24.952
3The Forgotten DaughterJoanna GoodmanHarper Paperbacks$21.993
4Indians on VacationThomas KingHarperCollins Canada$32.994
5All the Devils are HereLouise PennyMinotaur$36.995
6The Pull of the StarsEmma DonoghueHarper Avenue$33.999
7The Glass HotelEmily St. John MandelHarperCollins Canada$24.998
8Spoon StealerLesley CreweVagrant Press$24.95-
9Milk and HoneyRupi KaurAndrews McMeel$19.9910
10DearlyMargaret AtwoodMcClelland & Stewart$32.956

Canadian Non-Fiction: December 12, 2020

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1If I Knew ThenJann ArdenRandom House Canda$32.003
2Extraordinary CanadiansPeter MansbridgeSimon & Schuster$36.991
3Burke's LawBrian Burke and Stephen BruntViking$35.004
4No Time Like the FutureMichael J. FoxFlatiron$37.992
5All Together NowAlan DoyleDoubleday Canada$27.005
6The Answer Is ...Alex TrebekSimon & Schuster$32.007
7BeautiesDuthie, JamesHarperCollins Canada$34.996
8From the AshesJesse ThistleSimon & Schuster$24.999
9Everyday Hockey Heroes, Volume IIBob McKenzie and Jim LangSimon & Schuster$34.9910
10War: How Conflict Shaped UsMargaret MacMillanAllen Lane$35.008

Juvenile: December 12, 2020

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Cat Kid Comic ClubDav PilkeyGraphix$15.99-
2Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Deep EndJeff KinneyAmulet$17.991
3The Ickabog J. K. RowlingScholastic$36.992
4Dog Man: Grime and PunishmentDav PilkeyGraphix$15.993
5How the Grinch Stole Christmas!Dr. SeussRandom House Book for Young Readers$21.994
6I Love You to the Moon and BackAmelia Hepworth and Tim WarnesTiger Tales$10.995
7The Grinny Granny DonkeyCraig Smith and Katz CrowleyScholastic $9.999
8Dear GirlAmy Krouse Rosenthal, Holly Hatam and Paris RosenthalHarperCollins Canada$21.9910
9The Couch PotatoJory John and Pete OswaldHarperCollins Canada$23.996
10ElfKim SmithQuirk$19.998

Self Improvement: December 12, 2020

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Think Like a MonkJay ShettySimon & Schuster$34.991
2Wreck This JournalKeri SmithPenguin$16.003
3The Greatest SecretRhonda ByrneHarperOne$33.502
4The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ckMark MansonHarperCollins Canada$23.995
5Burn After WritingSharon JonesTarcherPerigee$19.004
6You Are AwesomeNeil PasrichaSimon & Schuster$22.00-
7Chicken Soup for the Soul: Christmas is in the AirAmy NewmarkChicken Soup for the Soul Publishing$17.956
8The Intelligent InvestorBenjamin GrahamHarper$31.007
9BurnoutEmily Nagoski and Amelia NagoskiBallantine Books$23.00-
10The Power of NowEckhart TolleNew World Library$23.95-

Cooking/Food: December 12, 2020

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList Price
1Oh She Glows for DinnerAngela LiddonPenguin Canada$40.00
2Modern Comfort FoodIna GartenClarkson Potter$47.00
37 WaysJamie OliverHarperCollins Canada$42.00
4Mandy's Gourmet SaladsRebecca Wolfe, Meredith Erickson and Mandy WolfeAppetite by Random House$35.00
5Ottolenghi FlavorYotam Ottolenghi and Ixta BelfrageAppetite by Random House$45.00
6Baking Day with Anna OlsonAnna OlsonAppetite by Random House$40.00
7Cravings: Hungry for MoreChrissy Teigen and Adeena SussmanClarkson Potter$39.99
8CravingsChrissy Teigen and Adeena SussmanClarkson Potter$38.99
9What the F*@# Should I Make for Dinner?Zach GoldenRunning Press$21.00
10Half Baked Harvest Super SimpleTieghan GerardClarkson Potter$39.99

How to enable cookies