The Globe and Mail Bestsellers for the week of Dec. 12, 2020

Hardcover Fiction: December 12, 2020
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last week
|Weeks on List
|1
|Home Body
|Rupi Kaur
|Simon & Schuster
|$22.00
|1
|3
|2
|The Vanishing Half
|Brit Bennett
|Riverhead Books
|$36.00
|5
|7
|3
|A Time for Mercy
|John Grisham
|Doubleday
|$39.00
|4
|8
|4
|Invisible Girl
|Lisa Jewell
|Atria
|$24.99
|3
|8
|5
|Ready Player Two
|Ernest Cline
|Ballantine
|$38.99
|2
|1
|6
|How to Pronounce Knife
|Souvankham Thammavongsa
|McClelland & Stewart
|$24.95
|-
|-
|7
|Deadly Cross
|James Patterson
|Little Brown & Co.
|$39.00
|7
|1
|8
|Anxious People
|Fredrik Backman
|Simon & Schuster
|$24.99
|10
|11
|9
|The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse
|Charlie Mackesy
|HarperOne
|$28.50
|-
|-
|10
|Where the Crawdads Sing
|Delia Owens
|G.P. Putnam's Sons
|$35.00
|-
|-
Hardcover Non-Fiction: December 12, 2020
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|A Promised Land
|Barack Obama
|Crown
|$55.00
|1
|2
|If I Knew Then
|Jann Arden
|Random House Canda
|$32.00
|4
|3
|Extraordinary Canadians
|Peter Mansbridge
|Simon & Schuster
|$36.99
|2
|4
|Burke's Law
|Brian Burke and Stephen Brunt
|Viking
|$35.00
|6
|5
|No Time Like the Future
|Michael J. Fox
|Flatiron
|$37.99
|3
|6
|Is This Anything?
|Jerry Seinfeld
|Simon & Schuster
|$40.00
|5
|7
|The MeatEater Guide to Wilderness Skills and Survival
|Steven Rinella
|Random House
|$34.00
|-
|8
|Untamed
|Glennon Doyle
|The Dial
|$37.00
|8
|9
|All Together Now
|Alan Doyle
|Doubleday Canada
|$27.00
|7
|10
|The Answer Is ...
|Alex Trebek
|Simon & Schuster
|$32.00
|10
Paperback Fiction: December 12, 2020
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|The River Murders
|James Patterson and James O. Born
|Grand Central
|$12.99
|1
|2
|Unsolved
|James Patterson and David Ellis
|Grand Central
|$12.99
|-
|3
|American Dirt
|Jeanine Cummins
|Flatiron Books
|$23.99
|-
|4
|The Night Fire
|Michael Connelly
|Grand Central
|$12.99
|2
|5
|The Guest List
|Lucy Foley
|HarperCollins
|$23.99
|-
|6
|The Institute
|Stephen King
|Gallery Books
|$26.99
|4
|7
|Together by Christmas
|Karen Swan
|Pan Macmillan
|$24.99
|-
|8
|The Forgotten Daughter
|Joanna Goodman
|HarperCollins
|$21.99
|-
|9
|One by One
|Ruth Ware
|Simon & Schuster
|$24.99
|-
|10
|Lazarus
|Lars Kepler and Neil Smith
|McClelland & Stewart
|$24.95
|-
Canadian Fiction: December 12, 2020
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|Home Body
|Rupi Kaur
|Simon & Schuster
|$22.00
|1
|2
|How to Pronounce Knife
|Souvankham Thammavongsa
|McClelland & Stewart
|$24.95
|2
|3
|The Forgotten Daughter
|Joanna Goodman
|Harper Paperbacks
|$21.99
|3
|4
|Indians on Vacation
|Thomas King
|HarperCollins Canada
|$32.99
|4
|5
|All the Devils are Here
|Louise Penny
|Minotaur
|$36.99
|5
|6
|The Pull of the Stars
|Emma Donoghue
|Harper Avenue
|$33.99
|9
|7
|The Glass Hotel
|Emily St. John Mandel
|HarperCollins Canada
|$24.99
|8
|8
|Spoon Stealer
|Lesley Crewe
|Vagrant Press
|$24.95
|-
|9
|Milk and Honey
|Rupi Kaur
|Andrews McMeel
|$19.99
|10
|10
|Dearly
|Margaret Atwood
|McClelland & Stewart
|$32.95
|6
Canadian Non-Fiction: December 12, 2020
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|If I Knew Then
|Jann Arden
|Random House Canda
|$32.00
|3
|2
|Extraordinary Canadians
|Peter Mansbridge
|Simon & Schuster
|$36.99
|1
|3
|Burke's Law
|Brian Burke and Stephen Brunt
|Viking
|$35.00
|4
|4
|No Time Like the Future
|Michael J. Fox
|Flatiron
|$37.99
|2
|5
|All Together Now
|Alan Doyle
|Doubleday Canada
|$27.00
|5
|6
|The Answer Is ...
|Alex Trebek
|Simon & Schuster
|$32.00
|7
|7
|Beauties
|Duthie, James
|HarperCollins Canada
|$34.99
|6
|8
|From the Ashes
|Jesse Thistle
|Simon & Schuster
|$24.99
|9
|9
|Everyday Hockey Heroes, Volume II
|Bob McKenzie and Jim Lang
|Simon & Schuster
|$34.99
|10
|10
|War: How Conflict Shaped Us
|Margaret MacMillan
|Allen Lane
|$35.00
|8
Juvenile: December 12, 2020
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|Cat Kid Comic Club
|Dav Pilkey
|Graphix
|$15.99
|-
|2
|Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Deep End
|Jeff Kinney
|Amulet
|$17.99
|1
|3
|The Ickabog
| J. K. Rowling
|Scholastic
|$36.99
|2
|4
|Dog Man: Grime and Punishment
|Dav Pilkey
|Graphix
|$15.99
|3
|5
|How the Grinch Stole Christmas!
|Dr. Seuss
|Random House Book for Young Readers
|$21.99
|4
|6
|I Love You to the Moon and Back
|Amelia Hepworth and Tim Warnes
|Tiger Tales
|$10.99
|5
|7
|The Grinny Granny Donkey
|Craig Smith and Katz Crowley
|Scholastic
|$9.99
|9
|8
|Dear Girl
|Amy Krouse Rosenthal, Holly Hatam and Paris Rosenthal
|HarperCollins Canada
|$21.99
|10
|9
|The Couch Potato
|Jory John and Pete Oswald
|HarperCollins Canada
|$23.99
|6
|10
|Elf
|Kim Smith
|Quirk
|$19.99
|8
Self Improvement: December 12, 2020
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|Think Like a Monk
|Jay Shetty
|Simon & Schuster
|$34.99
|1
|2
|Wreck This Journal
|Keri Smith
|Penguin
|$16.00
|3
|3
|The Greatest Secret
|Rhonda Byrne
|HarperOne
|$33.50
|2
|4
|The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck
|Mark Manson
|HarperCollins Canada
|$23.99
|5
|5
|Burn After Writing
|Sharon Jones
|TarcherPerigee
|$19.00
|4
|6
|You Are Awesome
|Neil Pasricha
|Simon & Schuster
|$22.00
|-
|7
|Chicken Soup for the Soul: Christmas is in the Air
|Amy Newmark
|Chicken Soup for the Soul Publishing
|$17.95
|6
|8
|The Intelligent Investor
|Benjamin Graham
|Harper
|$31.00
|7
|9
|Burnout
|Emily Nagoski and Amelia Nagoski
|Ballantine Books
|$23.00
|-
|10
|The Power of Now
|Eckhart Tolle
|New World Library
|$23.95
|-
Cooking/Food: December 12, 2020
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|1
|Oh She Glows for Dinner
|Angela Liddon
|Penguin Canada
|$40.00
|2
|Modern Comfort Food
|Ina Garten
|Clarkson Potter
|$47.00
|3
|7 Ways
|Jamie Oliver
|HarperCollins Canada
|$42.00
|4
|Mandy's Gourmet Salads
|Rebecca Wolfe, Meredith Erickson and Mandy Wolfe
|Appetite by Random House
|$35.00
|5
|Ottolenghi Flavor
|Yotam Ottolenghi and Ixta Belfrage
|Appetite by Random House
|$45.00
|6
|Baking Day with Anna Olson
|Anna Olson
|Appetite by Random House
|$40.00
|7
|Cravings: Hungry for More
|Chrissy Teigen and Adeena Sussman
|Clarkson Potter
|$39.99
|8
|Cravings
|Chrissy Teigen and Adeena Sussman
|Clarkson Potter
|$38.99
|9
|What the F*@# Should I Make for Dinner?
|Zach Golden
|Running Press
|$21.00
|10
|Half Baked Harvest Super Simple
|Tieghan Gerard
|Clarkson Potter
|$39.99
