The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData

Hardcover Fiction: Dec. 16, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast weekWeeks on List
1The ExchangeJohn GrishamDoubleday$39.9518
2The DefectorChris HadfieldRandom House Canada$37.0059
3The Little LiarMitch AlbomHarper$33.5024
4Fourth WingRebecca YarrosRed Tower Books$34.99327
5The BittlemoresJann ArdenRandom House Canada$36.9565
6Iron FlameRebecca YarrosRed Tower Books$39.9945
7HollyStephen KingScribner$39.99714
8The Armor of LightKen FollettViking$51.0089
9The EdgeDavid BaldacciGrand Central Publishing$38.00103
10Resurrection WalkMichael ConnellyLittle Brown & Company$38.0094

Hardcover Non-Fiction: Dec. 16, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1My Effin' LifeGeddy LeeHarper$50.004
2The Woman in MeBritney SpearsGallery Books$39.991
3The Road YearsRick MercerDoubleday Canada$36.952
4My Name Is BarbraBarbra StreisandViking$63.003
5Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible ThingMatthew PerryFlatiron Books$39.995
6How Canada WorksPeter Mansbridge; Mark BulgutchSimon & Schuster$36.997
7Elon MuskWalter IsaacsonSimon & Schuster$44.996
8How Not to AgeMichael GregerFlatiron Books$52.99-
9The WagerDavid GrannDoubleday$39.95-
10Be UsefulArnold SchwarzeneggerPenguin Press$37.998

Paperback Fiction: Dec. 16, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Hello Beautiful (Oprah's Book Club)Ann NapolitanoThe Dial Press$26.002
2Lessons in ChemistryBonnie GarmusDoubleday Canada$24.951
3IcebreakerHannah GraceAtria Books$24.994
4The Mystery GuestNita ProseViking$24.953
5Unnatural DeathPatricia CornwellGrand Central Publishing$24.996
6Reacher: Bad Luck and Trouble (Movie Tie-In)Lee ChildDell$13.50-
73 Days to LiveJames PattersonGrand Central Publishing$13.99-
8Demon Copperhead IntlBarbara KingsolverHarper$26.999
9WildfireHannah GraceAtria Books$25.998
10NeverKen FollettPenguin Books$14.99-

Canadian Fiction: Dec. 16, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The DefectorChris HadfieldRandom House Canada$37.002
2The BittlemoresJann ArdenRandom House Canada$36.953
3The Mystery GuestNita ProseViking$24.951
4Study for ObedienceSarah BernsteinKnopf Canada$29.955
5It Happened One ChristmasChantel GuertinDoubleday Canada$22.004
6Moon of the Turning LeavesWaubgeshig RiceRandom House Canada$24.957
7Moon of the Crusted SnowWaubgeshig RiceECW Press$19.959
8The Jazz Club SpyRoberta RichSimon & Schuster$24.998
9Three Holidays and a WeddingUzma Jalaluddin; Marissa StapleyViking$22.956
10The AdversaryMichael CrummeyKnopf Canada$35.00-

Canadian Non-Fiction: Dec. 16, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1My Effin' LifeGeddy LeeHarper$50.002
2The Road YearsRick MercerDoubleday Canada$36.951
3Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible ThingMatthew PerryFlatiron Books$39.993
4How Canada WorksPeter Mansbridge; Mark BulgutchSimon & Schuster$36.994
5OutlivePeter Attia; Bill GiffordHarmony$42.005
6Life in Two WorldsTed Nolan; Meg MastersViking$35.006
7Draft DayDoug MacLean; Scott MorrisonSimon & Schuster$34.998
8Where the Falcon FliesAdam ShoaltsPenguin Canada$36.007
9Hockey Hall of Fame Book of JerseysSteve MiltonFirefly Books$29.95-
10Murphy's LogicSteve MurphyNimbus Publishing$26.95-

Juvenile: Dec. 16, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Cat Kid Comic Club InfluencersDav PilkeyGraphix$16.991
2No Brainer (Diary of a Wimpy Kid Book 18)Jeff KinneyAmulet Books$17.993
3Guinness World Records 2024Craig GlendayGuinness World Records$36.952
4Legend of the Star Dragon: a Branches Book (Dragon Masters #25)Tracey West; Graham HowellsScholastic$8.99-
5The Big CheeseJory John; Pete OswaldHarperCollins$24.995
6The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes (a Hunger Games Novel)Suzanne CollinsScholastic Press$22.994
7Little Blue Truck's ChristmasAlice Schertle; Jill McElmurryClarion Books$23.996
8The Bad Guys in Look Who's Talking (the Bad Guys #18)Aaron BlabeyScholastic Paperbacks$8.999
9Dog Man: Twenty Thousand Fleas under the Sea: a Graphic Novel (Dog Man #11)Dav PilkeyGraphix$19.99-
10Percy Jackson and the Olympians: the Chalice of the GodsRick RiordanDisney-Hyperion$26.9910

Self-Improvement: Dec. 16, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1How Not to AgeMichael GregerFlatiron Books$52.99-
2OutlivePeter Attia; Bill GiffordHarmony$42.002
3How to Be the Love You SeekNicole LePeraHarper Paperbacks$25.991
4The Creative ActRick RubinPenguin Press$42.004
5The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ckMark MansonHarper$23.998
6Hidden PotentialAdam GrantViking$42.005
7The 48 Laws of PowerRobert Greene; Joost ElffersPenguin$35.003
8101 Essays That Will Change the Way You ThinkBrianna WiestThought Catalog Books$20.996
9Rich Dad Poor DadRobert T. KiyosakiPlata$12.9910
10Chicken Soup for the Soul: Time for ChristmasAmy NewmarkChicken Soup for the Soul Publishing$22.99-

Historical Fiction: Dec. 16, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList Price
1Demon Copperhead IntlBarbara KingsolverHarper$26.99
2The Armor of LightKen FollettViking$51.00
3Mrs Van GoghCaroline CauchiOne More Chapter$24.99
4The Ball at VersaillesDanielle SteelDelacorte Press$38.99
5Trust (Pulitzer Prize Winner)Hernan DiazRiverhead Books$23.00
6The Heaven and Earth Grocery StoreJames McBrideRiverhead Books$37.99
7The Things We Cannot SayKelly RimmerGraydon House Books$21.99
8Sisters under the Rising SunHeather MorrisSt. Martin's Press$40.00
9All the Broken PlacesJohn BoyneAnchor Canada$23.95
10Sharpe's CommandBernard CornwellHarperCollins$24.99

