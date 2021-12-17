Skip to main content

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData

Hardcover Fiction: Dec. 18, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast weekWeeks on List
1Go Tell the Bees That I Am GoneDiana GabaldonDoubleday Canada$45.0013
2State of TerrorHillary Rodham Clinton; Louise PennySimon & Schuster$24.9959
3The Apollo MurdersChris HadfieldRandom House Canada$36.0029
4The Judge's ListJohn GrishamDoubleday$39.0048
5Wish You Were HereJodi PicoultRandom House Canada$36.0032
6It Ends with UsColleen HooverAtria Books$22.9965
7The StrangersKatherena VermetteHamish Hamilton$29.9588
8The Stranger in the LifeboatMitch AlbomHarper$29.9976
9Call Us What We CarryAmanda GormanPenguin Publishing Group$33.99-1
10NeverKen FollettViking$48.0095

Hardcover Non-Fiction: Dec. 18, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Atlas of the HeartBrené BrownRandom House$40.002
2Talking to CanadiansRick MercerDoubleday Canada$32.953
3Twelve and a HalfGary VaynerchukHarper Business$36.991
4No One Wins AloneMark MessierSimon & Schuster$39.994
5WillWill Smith; Mark MansonPenguin Press$40.006
6Off the RecordPeter MansbridgeSimon & Schuster$39.997
7The StorytellerDave GrohlDey Street Books$36.995
8The Screaming GoatRunning PressRunning Press$12.50-
9Principles for Dealing with the Changing World OrderRay Dalio Avid Reader Press$45.00-
10TasteStanley TucciGallery Books$37.0010

Paperback Fiction: Dec. 18, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The Seven Husbands of Evelyn HugoTaylor Jenkins ReidWashington Square Press$23.001
2LuckyMarissa StapleySimon & Schuster$22.00-
3LostJames Patterson; James O. BornGrand Central Publishing$12.992
4Where the Crawdads SingDelia OwensG.P. Putnam's Sons$24.005
5Ugly LoveColleen HooverAtria Books$22.994
6Thick As ThievesSandra BrownGrand Central$22.993
7VerityColleen HooverIndependently Published$18.697
8NeighborsDanielle SteelDell$11.999
9Deadly CrossJames PattersonGrand Central Publishing$22.996
10Jujutsu Kaisen, Vol. 0Gege AkutamiViz Media$12.99-

Canadian Fiction: Dec. 18, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1State of TerrorHillary Rodham Clinton; Louise PennySimon & Schuster$24.992
2The Apollo MurdersChris HadfieldRandom House Canada$36.001
3The StrangersKatherena VermetteHamish Hamilton$29.953
4LuckyMarissa StapleySimon & Schuster$22.00-
5What Strange ParadiseOmar El AkkadMcClelland & Stewart$29.954
6The Vinyl Cafe CelebratesStuart McLeanViking$34.005
7Five Little IndiansMichelle GoodHarperCollins Canada$22.996
8Fight NightMiriam ToewsKnopf Canada$29.957
9The Madness of CrowdsLouise PennyMinotaur Books$36.998
10Dark RoadsChevy StevensSt. Martin's Press$24.9910

Canadian Non-Fiction: Dec. 18, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Talking to CanadiansRick MercerDoubleday Canada$32.951
2No One Wins AloneMark MessierSimon & Schuster$39.992
3Off the RecordPeter MansbridgeSimon & Schuster$39.993
4Indian in the CabinetJody Wilson-RaybouldHarperCollins Canada$34.994
5The Bomber MafiaMalcolm GladwellLittle Brown$34.006
6Talking to StrangersMalcolm GladwellBack Bay Books$23.997
712 Rules for LifeJordan B. PetersonRandom House Canada$34.958
8Best Wishes, Warmest RegardsDaniel Levy; Eugene LevyBlack Dog & Leventhal Publishers$40.005
9Beyond OrderJordan B. PetersonRandom House Canada$39.95-
10Call Me IndianFred Sasakamoose; Bryan TrottierViking$32.00-

Juvenile: Dec. 18, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Cat Kid Comic Club PerspectivesDav PilkeyGraphix$15.991
2Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Big ShotJeff KinneyAmulet$17.992
3The Smart CookieJory John; Pete OswaldHarperCollins$23.993
4The Christmas PigJ.K. Rowling; Jim FieldScholastic$29.994
5Cat Kid Comic ClubDav PilkeyGraphix$15.996
6Dog Man: Mothering HeightsDav PilkeyGraphix$15.995
7They Both Die at the EndAdam SilveraQuill Tree$15.997
8Wonky Donkey's SurpriseCraig Smith; Katz CowleyScholastic$9.99-
9A Good Girl's Guide to MurderHolly JacksonEmber$14.99-
10Baby-Sitters Club: Kristy and the Snobs: a Graphic Novel Ann M. Martin; Chan ChauGraphix$16.99-

Self-Improvement: Dec. 18, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ckMark MansonHarperCollins Canada$23.993
2The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the HorseCharlie MackesyHarperOne$28.502
3Rich Dad Poor DadRobert T. KiyosakiPlata$11.994
4The 48 Laws of PowerRobert Greene; Joost ElffersPenguin$35.005
5Badass HabitsJen SinceroPenguin$35.009
6Little Book of MindfulnessPatricia CollardGaia$10.998
7JoyDebbie Travis; Jacky Brown; Stacey Van BerkelRandom House Canada$35.006
8Think Like a MonkJay ShettySimon & Schuster$34.997
9The Four AgreementsDon Miguel Ruiz and Janet MillsAmber-Allen Publishing$18.95-
10The Psychology of MoneyMorgan HouselHarriman House Publishing$23.67-

Biography: Dec. 18, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList Price
1Talking to CanadiansRick MercerDoubleday Canada$32.95
2No One Wins AloneMark MessierSimon & Schuster$39.99
3WillWill Smith; Mark MansonPenguin Press$40.00
4Off the RecordPeter MansbridgeSimon & Schuster$39.99
5TasteStanley TucciGallery Books$37.00
6Indian in the CabinetJody Wilson-RaybouldHarperCollins Canada$34.99
7Between Two KingdomsSuleika JaouadRandom House$24.00
8UntamedGlennon DoyleDial$37.00
9Call Me IndianFred Sasakamoose; Bryan TrottierViking$32.00
10Over the BoardsHayley WickenheiserViking$29.95

Previous Bestsellers Lists

