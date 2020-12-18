The Globe and Mail Bestsellers for the week of Dec. 19, 2020

Build your reading list with the Globe Books newsletter. Sign up today.
Hardcover Fiction: December 19, 2020
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last week
|Weeks on List
|1
|Home Body
|Rupi Kaur
|Simon & Schuster
|$22.00
|1
|4
|2
|The Vanishing Half
|Brit Bennett
|Riverhead Books
|$36.00
|2
|8
|3
|A Time for Mercy
|John Grisham
|Doubleday
|$39.00
|3
|9
|4
|Invisible Girl
|Lisa Jewell
|Atria
|$24.99
|4
|9
|5
|How to Pronounce Knife
|Souvankham Thammavongsa
|McClelland & Stewart
|$24.95
|6
|2
|6
|Anxious People
|Fredrik Backman
|Simon & Schuster
|$24.99
|8
|12
|7
|The Guest List
|Lucy Foley
|William Morrow & Co.
|$23.99
|-
|1
|8
|Ready Player Two
|Ernest Cline
|Ballantine
|$38.99
|5
|2
|9
|Where the Crawdads Sing
|Delia Owens
|G.P. Putnam's Sons
|$35.00
|10
|2
|10
|Deadly Cross
|James Patterson
|Little Brown & Co.
|$39.00
|7
|2
Hardcover Non-Fiction: December 19, 2020
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|A Promised Land
|Barack Obama
|Crown
|$55.00
|1
|2
|Burke's Law
|Brian Burke and Stephen Brunt
|Viking
|$35.00
|4
|3
|Extraordinary Canadians
|Peter Mansbridge
|Simon & Schuster
|$36.99
|3
|4
|If I Knew Then
|Jann Arden
|Random House Canda
|$32.00
|2
|5
|Greenlights
|Matthew McConaughey
|Crown
|$40.00
|-
|6
|No Time Like the Future
|Michael J. Fox
|Flatiron
|$37.99
|5
|7
|Is This Anything?
|Jerry Seinfeld
|Simon & Schuster
|$40.00
|6
|8
|Beauties
|James Duthie
|HarperCollins Canada
|$34.99
|-
|9
|The Answer Is ...
|Alex Trebek
|Simon & Schuster
|$32.00
|10
|10
|Untamed
|Glennon Doyle
|The Dial
|$37.00
|8
Paperback Fiction: December 19, 2020
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|The River Murders
|James Patterson and James O. Born
|Grand Central
|$12.99
|1
|2
|Unsolved
|James Patterson and David Ellis
|Grand Central
|$12.99
|2
|3
|Moral Compass
|Danielle Steel
|Dell
|$11.99
|-
|4
|The Guest List
|Lucy Foley
|HarperCollins
|$23.99
|5
|5
|Someday with You
|Nora Roberts
|Silhouette
|$12.99
|-
|6
|American Dirt
|Jeanine Cummins
|Flatiron Books
|$23.99
|3
|7
|The Night Fire
|Michael Connelly
|Grand Central
|$12.99
|4
|8
|The Berlin Girl
|Mandy Robotham
|Avon Books
|$24.99
|-
|9
|The Glass Hotel
|Emily St. John Mandel
|HarperCollins Canada
|$24.99
|-
|10
|The Midnight Library
|Matt Haig
|HarperCollins Canada
|$21.99
|-
Canadian Fiction: December 19, 2020
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|Home Body
|Rupi Kaur
|Simon & Schuster
|$22.00
|1
|2
|How to Pronounce Knife
|Souvankham Thammavongsa
|McClelland & Stewart
|$24.95
|2
|3
|Indians on Vacation
|Thomas King
|HarperCollins Canada
|$32.99
|4
|4
|The Glass Hotel
|Emily St. John Mandel
|HarperCollins Canada
|$24.99
|7
|5
|The Forgotten Daughter
|Joanna Goodman
|Harper Paperbacks
|$21.99
|3
|6
|All the Devils are Here
|Louise Penny
|Minotaur
|$36.99
|5
|7
|The Pull of the Stars
|Emma Donoghue
|Harper Avenue
|$33.99
|6
|8
|Milk and Honey
|Rupi Kaur
|Andrews McMeel
|$19.99
|9
|9
|Dearly
|Margaret Atwood
|McClelland & Stewart
|$32.95
|10
|10
|Spoon Stealer
|Lesley Crewe
|Vagrant Press
|$24.95
|8
Canadian Non-Fiction: December 19, 2020
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|Burke's Law
|Brian Burke and Stephen Brunt
|Viking
|$35.00
|3
|2
|Extraordinary Canadians
|Peter Mansbridge
|Simon & Schuster
|$36.99
|2
|3
|If I Knew Then
|Jann Arden
|Random House Canda
|$32.00
|1
|4
|No Time Like the Future
|Michael J. Fox
|Flatiron
|$37.99
|4
|5
|Beauties
|Duthie, James
|HarperCollins Canada
|$34.99
|7
|6
|The Answer Is ...
|Alex Trebek
|Simon & Schuster
|$32.00
|6
|7
|All Together Now
|Alan Doyle
|Doubleday Canada
|$27.00
|5
|8
|From the Ashes
|Jesse Thistle
|Simon & Schuster
|$24.99
|8
|9
|War: How Conflict Shaped Us
|Margaret MacMillan
|Allen Lane
|$35.00
|10
|10
|Everyday Hockey Heroes, Volume II
|Bob McKenzie and Jim Lang
|Simon & Schuster
|$34.99
|9
Juvenile: December 19, 2020
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|Cat Kid Comic Club
|Dav Pilkey
|Graphix
|$15.99
|1
|2
|Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Deep End
|Jeff Kinney
|Amulet
|$17.99
|2
|3
|Dog Man: Grime and Punishment
|Dav Pilkey
|Graphix
|$15.99
|4
|4
|The Ickabog
| J. K. Rowling
|Scholastic
|$36.99
|3
|5
|How the Grinch Stole Christmas!
|Dr. Seuss
|Random House Book for Young Readers
|$21.99
|5
|6
|I Love You to the Moon and Back
|Amelia Hepworth and Tim Warnes
|Tiger Tales
|$10.99
|6
|7
|The Grinny Granny Donkey
|Craig Smith and Katz Crowley
|Scholastic
|$9.99
|7
|8
|Sounds Like Christmas
|Robert Munsch and Michael Martchenko
|North Wind
|$19.99
|-
|9
|Midnight Sun
|Stephenie Meyer
|Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
|$34.99
|-
|10
|The Crayons' Christmas
|Drew Daywalt and Oliver Jeffers
|Penguin Workshop
|$24.99
|-
Self Improvement: December 19, 2020
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|Think Like a Monk
|Jay Shetty
|Simon & Schuster
|$34.99
|1
|2
|The Greatest Secret
|Rhonda Byrne
|HarperOne
|$33.50
|3
|3
|Wreck This Journal
|Keri Smith
|Penguin
|$16.00
|2
|4
|The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck
|Mark Manson
|HarperCollins Canada
|$23.99
|4
|5
|You Are Awesome
|Neil Pasricha
|Simon & Schuster
|$22.00
|6
|6
|The How Not to Diet Cookbook
|Michael Greger
|Flatiron Books
|$39.99
|-
|7
|Burn After Writing
|Sharon Jones
|TarcherPerigee
|$19.00
|5
|8
|The Intelligent Investor
|Benjamin Graham
|Harper
|$31.00
|8
|9
|Little Book of Mindfulness
|Patricia Collard
|Gaia
|$10.99
|-
|10
|Chicken Soup for the Soul: Christmas is in the Air
|Amy Newmark
|Chicken Soup for the Soul Publishing
|$17.95
|7
Mystery: December 19, 2020
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|1
|A Time for Mercy
|John Grisham
|Doubleday
|$39.00
|2
|The River Murders
|James Patterson and James O. Born
|Grand Central
|$12.99
|3
|Unsolved
|James Patterson and David Ellis
|Grand Central
|$12.99
|4
|Invisible Girl
|Lisa Jewell
|Atria
|$24.99
|5
|The Guest List
|Lucy Foley
|William Morrow & Co.
|$23.99
|6
|Deadly Cross
|James Patterson
|Little Brown and Co.
|$38.00
|7
|The Sentinel
|Lee Child and Andrew Child
|Delacorte
|$28.99
|8
|Daylight
|David Baldacci
|Grand Central
|$37.00
|9
|The Institute
|Stephen King
|Gallery Books
|$26.99
|10
|All the Devils Are Here
|Louise Penny
|Minotaur Books
|$36.99
