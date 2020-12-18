 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail Bestsellers for the week of Dec. 19, 2020

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData

Hardcover Fiction: December 19, 2020

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast weekWeeks on List
1Home BodyRupi KaurSimon & Schuster$22.0014
2The Vanishing HalfBrit BennettRiverhead Books$36.0028
3A Time for MercyJohn GrishamDoubleday$39.0039
4Invisible GirlLisa JewellAtria$24.9949
5How to Pronounce KnifeSouvankham ThammavongsaMcClelland & Stewart$24.9562
6Anxious PeopleFredrik BackmanSimon & Schuster$24.99812
7The Guest ListLucy FoleyWilliam Morrow & Co.$23.99-1
8Ready Player TwoErnest ClineBallantine$38.9952
9Where the Crawdads SingDelia OwensG.P. Putnam's Sons$35.00102
10Deadly CrossJames PattersonLittle Brown & Co.$39.0072

(Return to top)


Hardcover Non-Fiction: December 19, 2020

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1A Promised LandBarack ObamaCrown$55.001
2Burke's LawBrian Burke and Stephen BruntViking$35.004
3Extraordinary CanadiansPeter MansbridgeSimon & Schuster$36.993
4If I Knew ThenJann ArdenRandom House Canda$32.002
5GreenlightsMatthew McConaugheyCrown$40.00-
6No Time Like the FutureMichael J. FoxFlatiron$37.995
7Is This Anything?Jerry SeinfeldSimon & Schuster$40.006
8BeautiesJames DuthieHarperCollins Canada$34.99-
9The Answer Is ...Alex TrebekSimon & Schuster$32.0010
10UntamedGlennon DoyleThe Dial$37.008

(Return to top)


Paperback Fiction: December 19, 2020

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The River MurdersJames Patterson and James O. BornGrand Central$12.991
2UnsolvedJames Patterson and David EllisGrand Central$12.992
3Moral CompassDanielle SteelDell$11.99-
4The Guest ListLucy FoleyHarperCollins$23.995
5Someday with YouNora RobertsSilhouette$12.99-
6American DirtJeanine CumminsFlatiron Books$23.993
7The Night FireMichael ConnellyGrand Central$12.994
8The Berlin GirlMandy RobothamAvon Books$24.99-
9The Glass HotelEmily St. John MandelHarperCollins Canada$24.99-
10The Midnight LibraryMatt HaigHarperCollins Canada$21.99-

(Return to top)


Canadian Fiction: December 19, 2020

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Home BodyRupi KaurSimon & Schuster$22.001
2How to Pronounce KnifeSouvankham ThammavongsaMcClelland & Stewart$24.952
3Indians on VacationThomas KingHarperCollins Canada$32.994
4The Glass HotelEmily St. John MandelHarperCollins Canada$24.997
5The Forgotten DaughterJoanna GoodmanHarper Paperbacks$21.993
6All the Devils are HereLouise PennyMinotaur$36.995
7The Pull of the StarsEmma DonoghueHarper Avenue$33.996
8Milk and HoneyRupi KaurAndrews McMeel$19.999
9DearlyMargaret AtwoodMcClelland & Stewart$32.9510
10Spoon StealerLesley CreweVagrant Press$24.958

(Return to top)


Canadian Non-Fiction: December 19, 2020

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Burke's LawBrian Burke and Stephen BruntViking$35.003
2Extraordinary CanadiansPeter MansbridgeSimon & Schuster$36.992
3If I Knew ThenJann ArdenRandom House Canda$32.001
4No Time Like the FutureMichael J. FoxFlatiron$37.994
5BeautiesDuthie, JamesHarperCollins Canada$34.997
6The Answer Is ...Alex TrebekSimon & Schuster$32.006
7All Together NowAlan DoyleDoubleday Canada$27.005
8From the AshesJesse ThistleSimon & Schuster$24.998
9War: How Conflict Shaped UsMargaret MacMillanAllen Lane$35.0010
10Everyday Hockey Heroes, Volume IIBob McKenzie and Jim LangSimon & Schuster$34.999

(Return to top)


Juvenile: December 19, 2020

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Cat Kid Comic ClubDav PilkeyGraphix$15.991
2Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Deep EndJeff KinneyAmulet$17.992
3Dog Man: Grime and PunishmentDav PilkeyGraphix$15.994
4The Ickabog J. K. RowlingScholastic$36.993
5How the Grinch Stole Christmas!Dr. SeussRandom House Book for Young Readers$21.995
6I Love You to the Moon and BackAmelia Hepworth and Tim WarnesTiger Tales$10.996
7The Grinny Granny DonkeyCraig Smith and Katz CrowleyScholastic $9.997
8Sounds Like ChristmasRobert Munsch and Michael MartchenkoNorth Wind$19.99-
9Midnight SunStephenie MeyerLittle, Brown Books for Young Readers$34.99-
10The Crayons' ChristmasDrew Daywalt and Oliver JeffersPenguin Workshop$24.99-

(Return to top)


Self Improvement: December 19, 2020

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Think Like a MonkJay ShettySimon & Schuster$34.991
2The Greatest SecretRhonda ByrneHarperOne$33.503
3Wreck This JournalKeri SmithPenguin$16.002
4The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ckMark MansonHarperCollins Canada$23.994
5You Are AwesomeNeil PasrichaSimon & Schuster$22.006
6The How Not to Diet CookbookMichael GregerFlatiron Books$39.99-
7Burn After WritingSharon JonesTarcherPerigee$19.005
8The Intelligent InvestorBenjamin GrahamHarper$31.008
9Little Book of MindfulnessPatricia CollardGaia$10.99-
10Chicken Soup for the Soul: Christmas is in the AirAmy NewmarkChicken Soup for the Soul Publishing$17.957

(Return to top)


Mystery: December 19, 2020

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList Price
1A Time for MercyJohn GrishamDoubleday$39.00
2The River MurdersJames Patterson and James O. BornGrand Central$12.99
3UnsolvedJames Patterson and David EllisGrand Central$12.99
4Invisible GirlLisa JewellAtria$24.99
5The Guest ListLucy FoleyWilliam Morrow & Co.$23.99
6Deadly CrossJames PattersonLittle Brown and Co.$38.00
7The SentinelLee Child and Andrew ChildDelacorte$28.99
8DaylightDavid BaldacciGrand Central$37.00
9The InstituteStephen KingGallery Books$26.99
10All the Devils Are HereLouise PennyMinotaur Books$36.99

(Return to top)


Previous Bestsellers Lists

(Return to top)

