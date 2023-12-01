Skip to main content

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData

Hardcover Fiction: Dec. 2, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast weekWeeks on List
1Fourth WingRebecca YarrosRed Tower Books$34.99-25
2The ExchangeJohn GrishamDoubleday$39.9546
3The DefectorChris HadfieldRandom House Canada$37.0067
4Iron FlameRebecca YarrosRed Tower Books$39.9933
5InheritanceNora RobertsSt. Martin's Press$40.00-1
6The Little LiarMitch AlbomHarper$33.5012
7The Ball at VersaillesDanielle SteelDelacorte Press$38.99-1
8Alex Cross Must DieJames PattersonLittle Brown & Company$38.00-1
9The BittlemoresJann ArdenRandom House Canada$36.9573
10HollyStephen KingScribner$39.991012

Hardcover Non-Fiction: Dec. 2, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The Woman in MeBritney SpearsGallery Books$39.992
2Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible ThingMatthew PerryFlatiron Books$39.993
3My Effin' LifeGeddy LeeHarper$50.001
4The Road YearsRick MercerDoubleday Canada$36.954
5My Name Is BarbraBarbra StreisandViking$63.005
6Be UsefulArnold SchwarzeneggerPenguin Press$37.997
7Elon MuskWalter IsaacsonSimon & Schuster$44.996
8How Canada WorksPeter Mansbridge; Mark BulgutchSimon & Schuster$36.99-
9OutlivePeter Attia; Bill GiffordHarmony$42.0010
10Making It SoPatrick StewartGallery Books$40.008

Paperback Fiction: Dec. 2, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Lessons in ChemistryBonnie GarmusDoubleday Canada$24.952
2Hello Beautiful (Oprah's Book Club)Ann NapolitanoThe Dial Press$26.001
3IcebreakerHannah GraceAtria Books$24.994
4WildfireHannah GraceAtria Books$25.995
5The Manor House IntlGilly MacmillanWilliam Morrow$25.993
6A Court of Thorns and RosesSarah J. MaasBloomsbury Publishing$25.00-
7It Happened One ChristmasChantel GuertinDoubleday Canada$22.009
8Wreck the HallsTessa BaileyAvon Books$23.998
9Christmas by CandlelightKaren SwanMacmillan$24.99-
10The Seven Husbands of Evelyn HugoTaylor Jenkins ReidWashington Square Press$23.00-

Canadian Fiction: Dec. 2, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The DefectorChris HadfieldRandom House Canada$37.001
2The BittlemoresJann ArdenRandom House Canada$36.952
3It Happened One ChristmasChantel GuertinDoubleday Canada$22.004
4Three Holidays and a WeddingUzma Jalaluddin; Marissa StapleyViking$22.955
5Study for ObedienceSarah BernsteinKnopf Canada$29.953
6Moon of the Turning LeavesWaubgeshig RiceRandom House Canada$24.957
7The Jazz Club SpyRoberta RichSimon & Schuster$24.99-
8Meet Me at the LakeCarley FortuneViking$24.95-
9Moon of the Crusted SnowWaubgeshig RiceECW Press$19.958
10Everyone Here Is LyingShari LapenaDoubleday Canada$26.009

Canadian Non-Fiction: Dec. 2, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible ThingMatthew PerryFlatiron Books$39.992
2My Effin' LifeGeddy LeeHarper$50.001
3The Road YearsRick MercerDoubleday Canada$36.953
4How Canada WorksPeter Mansbridge; Mark BulgutchSimon & Schuster$36.99-
5OutlivePeter Attia; Bill GiffordHarmony$42.005
6Life in Two WorldsTed Nolan; Meg MastersViking$35.004
7Where the Falcon FliesAdam ShoaltsPenguin Canada$36.008
8The Myth of NormalGabor Maté; Daniel MatéKnopf Canada$39.9510
9Draft DayDoug MacLean; Scott MorrisonSimon & Schuster$34.996
10When the Body Says NoGabor MatéVintage Canada$24.00-

Juvenile: Dec. 2, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1No Brainer (Diary of a Wimpy Kid Book 18)Jeff KinneyAmulet Books$17.991
2Guinness World Records 2024Craig GlendayGuinness World Records$36.952
3The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes (a Hunger Games Novel)Suzanne CollinsScholastic Press$22.994
4The Big CheeseJory John; Pete OswaldHarperCollins$24.993
5Stacey's Mistake: a Graphic Novel (the Baby-Sitters Club #14)Ann M. Martin; Ellen T. CrenshawGraphix$16.996
6The Bad Guys in Look Who's Talking (the Bad Guys #18)Aaron BlabeyScholastic Paperbacks$8.995
7Little Blue Truck's ChristmasAlice Schertle; Jill McElmurryClarion Books$23.99-
8Percy Jackson and the Olympians: the Chalice of the GodsRick RiordanDisney-Hyperion$26.9910
9Taylor Swift: a Little Golden Book BiographyWendy Loggia; Elisa ChavarriGolden Books$7.997
10Dog Man: Twenty Thousand Fleas under the Sea: a Graphic Novel (Dog Man #11)Dav PilkeyGraphix$19.999

Self-Improvement: Dec. 2, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The 48 Laws of PowerRobert Greene; Joost ElffersPenguin$35.001
2OutlivePeter Attia; Bill GiffordHarmony$42.003
3The Creative ActRick RubinPenguin Press$42.005
4101 Essays That Will Change the Way You ThinkBrianna WiestThought Catalog Books$20.994
5The Mountain Is YouBrianna WiestThought Catalog Books$22.992
6The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ckMark MansonHarper$23.998
7Rich Dad Poor DadRobert T. KiyosakiPlata$12.99-
8Hidden PotentialAdam GrantViking$42.007
9When the Body Says NoGabor MatéVintage Canada$24.00-
10Chicken Soup for the Soul: Christmas is in the AirAmy NewmarkChicken Soup for the Soul Publishing$22.99-

Biography: Dec. 2, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList Price
1The Woman in MeBritney SpearsGallery Books$39.99
2Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible ThingMatthew PerryFlatiron Books$39.99
3My Effin' LifeGeddy LeeHarper$50.00
4The Road YearsRick MercerDoubleday Canada$36.95
5My Name Is BarbraBarbra StreisandViking$63.00
6Be UsefulArnold SchwarzeneggerPenguin Press$37.99
7Elon MuskWalter IsaacsonSimon & Schuster$44.99
8How Canada WorksPeter Mansbridge; Mark BulgutchSimon & Schuster$36.99
9Making It SoPatrick StewartGallery Books$40.00
10The StorytellerDave GrohlDey Street Books$26.99

