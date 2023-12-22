Skip to main content

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData

Sign up for our Books newsletter for the latest reviews, author interviews, industry news and more.

Hardcover Fiction: Dec. 23, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast weekWeeks on List
1The ExchangeJohn GrishamDoubleday$39.9519
2Fourth WingRebecca YarrosRed Tower Books$34.99428
3Iron FlameRebecca YarrosRed Tower Books$39.9966
4The DefectorChris HadfieldRandom House Canada$37.00210
5The Little LiarMitch AlbomHarper$33.5035
6The BittlemoresJann ArdenRandom House Canada$36.9556
7HollyStephen KingScribner$39.99715
8The Armor of LightKen FollettViking$51.00810
9Resurrection WalkMichael ConnellyLittle Brown & Company$38.00105
10The Covenant of WaterAbraham VergheseGrove/Atlantic$39.95-24

(Return to top)


Hardcover Non-Fiction: Dec. 23, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The Road YearsRick MercerDoubleday Canada$36.953
2The Woman in MeBritney SpearsGallery Books$39.992
3Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible ThingMatthew PerryFlatiron Books$39.995
4My Effin' LifeGeddy LeeHarper$50.001
5My Name Is BarbraBarbra StreisandViking$63.004
6How Canada WorksPeter Mansbridge; Mark BulgutchSimon & Schuster$36.996
7Elon MuskWalter IsaacsonSimon & Schuster$44.997
8The WagerDavid GrannDoubleday$39.959
9OutlivePeter Attia; Bill GiffordHarmony$42.00-
10Be UsefulArnold SchwarzeneggerPenguin Press$37.9910

(Return to top)


Paperback Fiction: Dec. 23, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Hello Beautiful (Oprah's Book Club)Ann NapolitanoThe Dial Press$26.001
2Lessons in ChemistryBonnie GarmusDoubleday Canada$24.952
3IcebreakerHannah GraceAtria Books$24.993
4The Mystery GuestNita ProseViking$24.954
5Demon Copperhead IntlBarbara KingsolverHarper$26.998
6YellowfaceR. F. KuangWilliam Morrow Paperbacks$24.99-
7WildfireHannah GraceAtria Books$25.999
8NeverKen FollettPenguin Books$14.9910
93 Days to LiveJames PattersonGrand Central Publishing$13.997
10A Court of Thorns and RosesSarah J. MaasBloomsbury Publishing$25.00-

(Return to top)


Canadian Fiction: Dec. 23, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The DefectorChris HadfieldRandom House Canada$37.001
2The BittlemoresJann ArdenRandom House Canada$36.952
3The Mystery GuestNita ProseViking$24.953
4Study for ObedienceSarah BernsteinKnopf Canada$29.954
5Moon of the Turning LeavesWaubgeshig RiceRandom House Canada$24.956
6The Jazz Club SpyRoberta RichSimon & Schuster$24.998
7It Happened One ChristmasChantel GuertinDoubleday Canada$22.005
8Moon of the Crusted SnowWaubgeshig RiceECW Press$19.957
9The AdversaryMichael CrummeyKnopf Canada$35.0010
10Meet Me at the LakeCarley FortuneViking$24.95-

(Return to top)


Canadian Non-Fiction: Dec. 23, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The Road YearsRick MercerDoubleday Canada$36.952
2Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible ThingMatthew PerryFlatiron Books$39.993
3My Effin' LifeGeddy LeeHarper$50.001
4How Canada WorksPeter Mansbridge; Mark BulgutchSimon & Schuster$36.994
5OutlivePeter Attia; Bill GiffordHarmony$42.005
6Life in Two WorldsTed Nolan; Meg MastersViking$35.006
7Where the Falcon FliesAdam ShoaltsPenguin Canada$36.008
8Cracking the Nazi CodeJason BellHarperCollins Canada$36.99-
9Hockey Hall of Fame Book of JerseysSteve MiltonFirefly Books$29.959
10Draft DayDoug MacLean; Scott MorrisonSimon & Schuster$34.997

(Return to top)


Juvenile: Dec. 23, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Cat Kid Comic Club InfluencersDav PilkeyGraphix$16.991
2No Brainer (Diary of a Wimpy Kid Book 18)Jeff KinneyAmulet Books$17.992
3Guinness World Records 2024Craig GlendayGuinness World Records$36.953
4Percy Jackson and the Olympians: the Chalice of the GodsRick RiordanDisney-Hyperion$26.9910
5The Big CheeseJory John; Pete OswaldHarperCollins$24.995
6Dog Man: Twenty Thousand Fleas under the Sea: a Graphic Novel (Dog Man #11)Dav PilkeyGraphix$19.999
7The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes (a Hunger Games Novel)Suzanne CollinsScholastic Press$22.996
8Taylor Swift: a Little Golden Book BiographyWendy Loggia; Elisa ChavarriGolden Books$7.99-
9The Bad Guys in Look Who's Talking (the Bad Guys #18)Aaron BlabeyScholastic Paperbacks$8.998
10Little Blue Truck's ChristmasAlice Schertle; Jill McElmurryClarion Books$23.997

(Return to top)


Self-Improvement: Dec. 23, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1OutlivePeter Attia; Bill GiffordHarmony$42.002
2The 48 Laws of PowerRobert Greene; Joost ElffersPenguin$35.007
3The Creative ActRick RubinPenguin Press$42.004
4101 Essays That Will Change the Way You ThinkBrianna WiestThought Catalog Books$20.998
5The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ckMark MansonHarper$23.995
6How to Be the Love You SeekNicole LePeraHarper Paperbacks$25.993
7Rich Dad Poor DadRobert T. KiyosakiPlata$12.999
8The Mountain Is YouBrianna WiestThought Catalog Books$22.99-
9Hidden PotentialAdam GrantViking$42.006
10How Not to AgeMichael GregerFlatiron Books$52.991

(Return to top)


Cooking: Dec. 23, 2023

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList Price
15 Ingredients MediterraneanJamie OliverAppetite by Random House$45.00
2Fraiche Food, Fuller HeartsJillian Harris; Tori WesszerPenguin Canada$45.00
3In Mary's KitchenMary BergAppetite by Random House$35.00
4Baking YesteryearB. Dylan HollisAlpha$42.00
5From Crook to CookSnoop DoggChronicle Books$37.95
6The Art of MixologyParragon BooksParragon Books$23.95
7Joshua Weissman: Texture over TasteJoshua WeissmanDK$48.00
8Half Baked Harvest Every DayTieghan GerardClarkson Potter$39.99
9Magnolia Table, Volume 3Joanna GainesWiillam Morrow Cookbooks$50.00
10A Very Prairie Christmas BakebookKarlynn JohnstonAppetite by Random House$37.50

(Return to top)


Previous Bestsellers Lists

(Return to top)

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

Follow topics related to this article:

Check Following for new articles

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

Follow topics related to this article:

Check Following for new articles

Interact with The Globe

Trending

Number of CRA staff fired for taking CERB climbs to 185

BlackBerry stock swoons on weak fourth quarter outlook for connected car software, cybersecurity units

Globe readers share the best bang-for-your-buck gifts they’ve given or received

From Christmas trees to the cost of dinner, eight charts that tell the economic tale of the holidays

Opinion

Expect the investing strategy of the year in 2024 to be an old friend that has your back if stocks tank

Rob Carrick

Global Affairs unit ran afoul of Vienna Convention, national-security watchdog review finds

Opinion

Danielle Smith won’t let old resentments be forgot

Kelly Cryderman

‘Once-in-a-generation’ investment opportunities. Plus, Desjardins’ top stock picks for 2024