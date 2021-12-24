Skip to main content

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData

Hardcover Fiction: Dec. 25, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast week's RankWeeks on List
1State of TerrorHillary Rodham Clinton; Louise PennySimon & Schuster$24.9915
2The Stranger in the LifeboatMitch AlbomHarper$29.9932
3The Dark HoursMichael ConnellyLittle Brown$38.00-1
4The Apollo MurdersChris HadfieldRandom House Canada$36.0045
5The Judge's ListJohn GrishamDoubleday$39.0024
6NeverKen FollettViking$48.00-1
7It Ends with UsColleen HooverAtria Books$22.99-1
8The StrangersKatherena VermetteHamish Hamilton$29.9574
9What Strange ParadiseOmar El AkkadMcClelland & Stewart$29.95-1
10Better off DeadLee Child; Andrew ChildDelacorte Press$38.9953

(Return to top)


Hardcover Non-Fiction: Dec. 25, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Atlas of the HeartBrené BrownRandom House$40.001
2Talking to CanadiansRick MercerDoubleday Canada$32.952
3No One Wins AloneMark MessierSimon & Schuster$39.994
4The StorytellerDave GrohlDey Street Books$36.997
5WillWill Smith; Mark MansonPenguin Press$40.005
6Off the RecordPeter MansbridgeSimon & Schuster$39.996
7Best Wishes, Warmest RegardsDaniel Levy; Eugene LevyBlack Dog & Leventhal Publishers$40.00-
8Principles for Dealing with the Changing World OrderRay Dalio Avid Reader Press$45.009
9Braiding SweetgrassRobin Wall KimmererMilkweed Editions$26.95-
10The Bomber MafiaMalcolm GladwellLittle Brown$34.00-

(Return to top)


Paperback Fiction: Dec. 25, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week's Rank
1The Seven Husbands of Evelyn HugoTaylor Jenkins ReidWashington Square Press$23.006
2DuneFrank HerbertAce$14.991
3Ugly LoveColleen HooverAtria Books$22.99-
42 Sisters Detective AgencyJames Patterson; Candice FoxGrand Central Publishing$22.993
5The 19th ChristmasJames Patterson and Maxine PaetroGrand Central$22.994
6Where the Crawdads SingDelia OwensG.P. Putnam's Sons$24.009
7The Law of InnocenceMichael ConnellyGrand Central Publishing$12.992
8The Song of AchillesMadeline MillerEcco$21.99-
9All That GlittersDanielle SteelDell$11.995
10The Perfect ChristmasDebbie MacomberMIRA$11.998

(Return to top)


Canadian Fiction: Dec. 25, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week's Rank
1State of TerrorHillary Rodham Clinton; Louise PennySimon & Schuster$24.991
2The Apollo MurdersChris HadfieldRandom House Canada$36.002
3The StrangersKatherena VermetteHamish Hamilton$29.953
4What Strange ParadiseOmar El AkkadMcClelland & Stewart$29.95-
5The Holiday SwapMaggie KnoxViking$19.955
6The Vinyl Cafe CelebratesStuart McLeanViking$34.004
7Five Little IndiansMichelle GoodHarperCollins Canada$22.996
8Fight NightMiriam ToewsKnopf Canada$29.957
9Dark RoadsChevy StevensSt. Martin's Press$24.9910
10The Madness of CrowdsLouise PennyMinotaur Books$36.998

(Return to top)


Canadian Non-Fiction: Dec. 25, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week's Rank
1Talking to CanadiansRick MercerDoubleday Canada$32.951
2No One Wins AloneMark MessierSimon & Schuster$39.992
3Best Wishes, Warmest RegardsDaniel Levy; Eugene LevyBlack Dog & Leventhal Publishers$40.004
4Off the RecordPeter MansbridgeSimon & Schuster$39.993
5Indian in the CabinetJody Wilson-RaybouldHarperCollins Canada$34.995
6The Forever DogRodney Habib; Karen Shaw BeckerCollins$24.997
7Over the BoardsHayley WickenheiserViking$29.958
8The Bomber MafiaMalcolm GladwellLittle Brown$34.009
9Finding the Mother TreeSuzanne SimardAllen Lane$34.956
10JoyDebbie Travis; Jacky Brown; Stacey Van BerkelRandom House Canada$35.00-

(Return to top)


Juvenile: Dec. 25, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week's Rank
1Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Big ShotJeff KinneyAmulet$17.991
2The Smart CookieJory John; Pete OswaldHarperCollins$23.992
3The Christmas PigJ.K. Rowling; Jim FieldScholastic$29.994
4The Bad Guys in They're Bee-Hind You!Aaron BlabeyScholastic Paperbacks$8.996
5Woodland Dance!Sandra Boynton Workman Publishing$10.959
6Dog Man: Mothering HeightsDav PilkeyGraphix$15.99-
7Life Is Better with FriendsMicol Ostow; Keiron WardScholastic$23.99-
8They Both Die at the EndAdam SilveraQuill Tree$15.99-
9Super Extra Deluxe Essential Handbook (Pokémon)ScholasticScholastic$19.99-
10Howl of the Wind Dragon: a Branches Book (Dragon Masters #20)Tracey West; Graham HowellsScholastic$7.475

(Return to top)


Self-Improvement: Dec. 25, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week's Rank
1The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ckMark MansonHarperCollins Canada$23.993
2JoyDebbie Travis; Jacky Brown; Stacey Van BerkelRandom House Canada$35.001
3Rich Dad Poor DadRobert T. KiyosakiPlata$11.9910
4The 48 Laws of PowerRobert Greene; Joost ElffersPenguin$35.006
5The End of CravingMark SchatzkerAvid Reader Press$36.00-
6The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the HorseCharlie MackesyHarperOne$28.502
7Think Like a MonkJay ShettySimon & Schuster$34.997
8The Wisdom of Your BodyHillary McBrideCollins$23.99-
9The High 5 HabitMel RobbinsHay House$33.99-
10How to Win Friends and Influence PeopleDale CarnegiePocket$22.99-

(Return to top)


Romance/Erotica: Dec. 25, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList Price
1It Ends with UsColleen HooverAtria Books$22.99
2The WishNicholas SparksGrand Central$35.00
3Ugly LoveColleen HooverAtria Books$22.99
4The Love HypothesisAli HazelwoodBerkley$22.00
5The Perfect ChristmasDebbie MacomberMira$11.99
6People We Meet on VacationEmily HenryBerkley$22.00
7A Forever Kind of LoveNora RobertsSilhouette$11.99
8The Christmas EscapeSarah MorganHQN Books$22.99
9Punk 57Penelope DouglasIndigoPress$19.99
10The Hidden ChildLouise FeinWilliam Morrow Paperbacks$23.99

(Return to top)


(Return to top)

