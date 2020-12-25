The Globe and Mail Bestsellers for the week of Dec. 26, 2020

Build your reading list with the Globe Books newsletter. Sign up today.
Hardcover Fiction: December 26, 2020
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last week
|Weeks on List
|1
|Home Body
|Rupi Kaur
|Simon & Schuster
|$22.00
|1
|5
|2
|The Vanishing Half
|Brit Bennett
|Riverhead Books
|$36.00
|2
|9
|3
|How to Pronounce Knife
|Souvankham Thammavongsa
|McClelland & Stewart
|$24.95
|5
|3
|4
|The Guest List
|Lucy Foley
|William Morrow & Co.
|$23.99
|7
|2
|5
|Invisible Girl
|Lisa Jewell
|Atria
|$24.99
|4
|10
|6
|A Time for Mercy
|John Grisham
|Doubleday
|$39.00
|3
|10
|7
|Where the Crawdads Sing
|Delia Owens
|G.P. Putnam's Sons
|$35.00
|9
|3
|8
|Anxious People
|Fredrik Backman
|Simon & Schuster
|$24.99
|6
|13
|9
|American Dirt
|Jeanine Cummins
|Flatiron
|$23.99
|-
|1
|10
|Deadly Cross
|James Patterson
|Little Brown & Co.
|$39.00
|10
|3
Hardcover Non-Fiction: December 26, 2020
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|A Promised Land
|Barack Obama
|Crown
|$55.00
|1
|2
|Greenlights
|Matthew McConaughey
|Crown
|$40.00
|5
|3
|Is This Anything?
|Jerry Seinfeld
|Simon & Schuster
|$40.00
|7
|4
|Extraordinary Canadians
|Peter Mansbridge
|Simon & Schuster
|$36.99
|3
|5
|Beauties
|James Duthie
|HarperCollins Canada
|$34.99
|8
|6
|Burke's Law
|Brian Burke and Stephen Brunt
|Viking
|$35.00
|2
|7
|If I Knew Then
|Jann Arden
|Random House Canda
|$32.00
|4
|8
|Untamed
|Glennon Doyle
|The Dial
|$37.00
|10
|9
|No Time Like the Future
|Michael J. Fox
|Flatiron
|$37.99
|6
|10
|The Answer Is ...
|Alex Trebek
|Simon & Schuster
|$32.00
|9
Paperback Fiction: December 26, 2020
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|Unsolved
|James Patterson and David Ellis
|Grand Central
|$12.99
|2
|2
|Moral Compass
|Danielle Steel
|Dell
|$11.99
|3
|3
|The Guest List
|Lucy Foley
|HarperCollins
|$23.99
|4
|4
|The River Murders
|James Patterson and James O. Born
|Grand Central
|$12.99
|1
|5
|American Dirt
|Jeanine Cummins
|Flatiron Books
|$23.99
|6
|6
|Someday with You
|Nora Roberts
|Silhouette
|$12.99
|5
|7
|The Berlin Girl
|Mandy Robotham
|Avon Books
|$24.99
|8
|8
|The Midnight Library
|Matt Haig
|HarperCollins Canada
|$21.99
|10
|9
|The Glass Hotel
|Emily St. John Mandel
|HarperCollins Canada
|$24.99
|9
|10
|NYPD Red 6
|James Patterson and Marshall Karp
|Gran Central
|$22.99
|-
Canadian Fiction: December 26, 2020
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|Home Body
|Rupi Kaur
|Simon & Schuster
|$22.00
|1
|2
|How to Pronounce Knife
|Souvankham Thammavongsa
|McClelland & Stewart
|$24.95
|2
|3
|The Glass Hotel
|Emily St. John Mandel
|HarperCollins Canada
|$24.99
|4
|4
|Indians on Vacation
|Thomas King
|HarperCollins Canada
|$32.99
|3
|5
|All the Devils are Here
|Louise Penny
|Minotaur
|$36.99
|6
|6
|The Forgotten Daughter
|Joanna Goodman
|Harper Paperbacks
|$21.99
|5
|7
|The Pull of the Stars
|Emma Donoghue
|Harper Avenue
|$33.99
|7
|8
|Dearly
|Margaret Atwood
|McClelland & Stewart
|$32.95
|9
|9
|Milk and Honey
|Rupi Kaur
|Andrews McMeel
|$19.99
|8
|10
|Mexican Gothic
|Silvia Moreno-Garcia
|Del Rey
|$36.00
|-
Canadian Non-Fiction: December 26, 2020
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|Extraordinary Canadians
|Peter Mansbridge
|Simon & Schuster
|$36.99
|2
|2
|Beauties
|Duthie, James
|HarperCollins Canada
|$34.99
|5
|3
|Burke's Law
|Brian Burke and Stephen Brunt
|Viking
|$35.00
|1
|4
|If I Knew Then
|Jann Arden
|Random House Canda
|$32.00
|3
|5
|No Time Like the Future
|Michael J. Fox
|Flatiron
|$37.99
|4
|6
|The Answer Is ...
|Alex Trebek
|Simon & Schuster
|$32.00
|6
|7
|All Together Now
|Alan Doyle
|Doubleday Canada
|$27.00
|7
|8
|Stay the Blazes Home
|Len Wagg
|Nimbus
|$19.95
|-
|9
|From the Ashes
|Jesse Thistle
|Simon & Schuster
|$24.99
|8
|10
|War: How Conflict Shaped Us
|Margaret MacMillan
|Allen Lane
|$35.00
|9
Juvenile: December 26, 2020
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|Cat Kid Comic Club
|Dav Pilkey
|Graphix
|$15.99
|1
|2
|Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Deep End
|Jeff Kinney
|Amulet
|$17.99
|2
|3
|Dog Man: Grime and Punishment
|Dav Pilkey
|Graphix
|$15.99
|3
|4
|The Ickabog
| J. K. Rowling
|Scholastic
|$36.99
|4
|5
|I Love You to the Moon and Back
|Amelia Hepworth and Tim Warnes
|Tiger Tales
|$10.99
|6
|6
|How the Grinch Stole Christmas!
|Dr. Seuss
|Random House Book for Young Readers
|$21.99
|5
|7
|Midnight Sun
|Stephenie Meyer
|Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
|$34.99
|9
|8
|National Geographic Little Kids First Big Book of Why
|Amy Shields
|National Geographic Children's Books
|$17.95
|-
|9
|The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes (A Hunger Games Novel)
|Suzanne Collins
|Scholastic Press
|$36.99
|-
|10
|The Grinny Granny Donkey
|Craig Smith and Katz Crowley
|Scholastic
|$9.99
|7
Self Improvement: December 26, 2020
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|Think Like a Monk
|Jay Shetty
|Simon & Schuster
|$34.99
|1
|2
|The Greatest Secret
|Rhonda Byrne
|HarperOne
|$33.50
|2
|3
|Wreck This Journal
|Keri Smith
|Penguin
|$16.00
|3
|4
|The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck
|Mark Manson
|HarperCollins Canada
|$23.99
|4
|5
|Burn After Writing
|Sharon Jones
|TarcherPerigee
|$19.00
|7
|6
|Little Book of Mindfulness
|Patricia Collard
|Gaia
|$10.99
|9
|7
|You Are Awesome
|Neil Pasricha
|Simon & Schuster
|$22.00
|5
|8
|The Intelligent Investor
|Benjamin Graham
|Harper
|$31.00
|8
|9
|Burn after Writing (Pink)
|Sharon Jones
|TarcherPerigee
|$19.00
|-
|10
|The 48 Laws of Power
|Robert Greene
|Penguin
|$34.00
|-
Biography: December 26, 2020
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|1
|A Promised Land
|Barack Obama
|Crown
|$55.00
|2
|Greenlights
|Matthew McConaughey
|Crown
|$40.00
|3
|Is This Anything?
|Jerry Seinfeld
|Simon & Schuster
|$40.00
|4
|Extraordinary Canadians
|Peter Mansbridge
|Simon & Schuster
|$36.99
|5
|Burke's Law
|Brian Burke and Stephen Brunt
|Viking
|$35.00
|6
|If I Knew Then
|Jann Arden
|Random House Canada
|$32.00
|7
|Untamed
|Glennon Doyle
|Dial
|$37.00
|8
|No Time Like the Future
|Michael J. Fox
|Flatiron
|$37.99
|9
|The Answer Is …
|Alex Trebek
|Simon & Schuster
|$32.00
|10
|Becoming
|Michelle Obama
|Crown
|$40.00
