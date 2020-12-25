 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail Bestsellers for the week of Dec. 26, 2020

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData

Hardcover Fiction: December 26, 2020

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast weekWeeks on List
1Home BodyRupi KaurSimon & Schuster$22.0015
2The Vanishing HalfBrit BennettRiverhead Books$36.0029
3How to Pronounce KnifeSouvankham ThammavongsaMcClelland & Stewart$24.9553
4The Guest ListLucy FoleyWilliam Morrow & Co.$23.9972
5Invisible GirlLisa JewellAtria$24.99410
6A Time for MercyJohn GrishamDoubleday$39.00310
7Where the Crawdads SingDelia OwensG.P. Putnam's Sons$35.0093
8Anxious PeopleFredrik BackmanSimon & Schuster$24.99613
9American DirtJeanine CumminsFlatiron$23.99-1
10Deadly CrossJames PattersonLittle Brown & Co.$39.00103

(Return to top)


Hardcover Non-Fiction: December 26, 2020

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1A Promised LandBarack ObamaCrown$55.001
2GreenlightsMatthew McConaugheyCrown$40.005
3Is This Anything?Jerry SeinfeldSimon & Schuster$40.007
4Extraordinary CanadiansPeter MansbridgeSimon & Schuster$36.993
5BeautiesJames DuthieHarperCollins Canada$34.998
6Burke's LawBrian Burke and Stephen BruntViking$35.002
7If I Knew ThenJann ArdenRandom House Canda$32.004
8UntamedGlennon DoyleThe Dial$37.0010
9No Time Like the FutureMichael J. FoxFlatiron$37.996
10The Answer Is ...Alex TrebekSimon & Schuster$32.009

(Return to top)


Paperback Fiction: December 26, 2020

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1UnsolvedJames Patterson and David EllisGrand Central$12.992
2Moral CompassDanielle SteelDell$11.993
3The Guest ListLucy FoleyHarperCollins$23.994
4The River MurdersJames Patterson and James O. BornGrand Central$12.991
5American DirtJeanine CumminsFlatiron Books$23.996
6Someday with YouNora RobertsSilhouette$12.995
7The Berlin GirlMandy RobothamAvon Books$24.998
8The Midnight LibraryMatt HaigHarperCollins Canada$21.9910
9The Glass HotelEmily St. John MandelHarperCollins Canada$24.999
10NYPD Red 6James Patterson and Marshall KarpGran Central$22.99-

(Return to top)


Canadian Fiction: December 26, 2020

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Home BodyRupi KaurSimon & Schuster$22.001
2How to Pronounce KnifeSouvankham ThammavongsaMcClelland & Stewart$24.952
3The Glass HotelEmily St. John MandelHarperCollins Canada$24.994
4Indians on VacationThomas KingHarperCollins Canada$32.993
5All the Devils are HereLouise PennyMinotaur$36.996
6The Forgotten DaughterJoanna GoodmanHarper Paperbacks$21.995
7The Pull of the StarsEmma DonoghueHarper Avenue$33.997
8DearlyMargaret AtwoodMcClelland & Stewart$32.959
9Milk and HoneyRupi KaurAndrews McMeel$19.998
10Mexican GothicSilvia Moreno-GarciaDel Rey$36.00-

(Return to top)


Canadian Non-Fiction: December 26, 2020

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Extraordinary CanadiansPeter MansbridgeSimon & Schuster$36.992
2BeautiesDuthie, JamesHarperCollins Canada$34.995
3Burke's LawBrian Burke and Stephen BruntViking$35.001
4If I Knew ThenJann ArdenRandom House Canda$32.003
5No Time Like the FutureMichael J. FoxFlatiron$37.994
6The Answer Is ...Alex TrebekSimon & Schuster$32.006
7All Together NowAlan DoyleDoubleday Canada$27.007
8Stay the Blazes HomeLen WaggNimbus $19.95-
9From the AshesJesse ThistleSimon & Schuster$24.998
10War: How Conflict Shaped UsMargaret MacMillanAllen Lane$35.009

(Return to top)


Juvenile: December 26, 2020

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Cat Kid Comic ClubDav PilkeyGraphix$15.991
2Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Deep EndJeff KinneyAmulet$17.992
3Dog Man: Grime and PunishmentDav PilkeyGraphix$15.993
4The Ickabog J. K. RowlingScholastic$36.994
5I Love You to the Moon and BackAmelia Hepworth and Tim WarnesTiger Tales$10.996
6How the Grinch Stole Christmas!Dr. SeussRandom House Book for Young Readers$21.995
7Midnight SunStephenie MeyerLittle, Brown Books for Young Readers$34.999
8National Geographic Little Kids First Big Book of WhyAmy ShieldsNational Geographic Children's Books$17.95-
9The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes (A Hunger Games Novel)Suzanne CollinsScholastic Press$36.99-
10The Grinny Granny DonkeyCraig Smith and Katz CrowleyScholastic $9.997

(Return to top)


Self Improvement: December 26, 2020

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Think Like a MonkJay ShettySimon & Schuster$34.991
2The Greatest SecretRhonda ByrneHarperOne$33.502
3Wreck This JournalKeri SmithPenguin$16.003
4The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ckMark MansonHarperCollins Canada$23.994
5Burn After WritingSharon JonesTarcherPerigee$19.007
6Little Book of MindfulnessPatricia CollardGaia$10.999
7You Are AwesomeNeil PasrichaSimon & Schuster$22.005
8The Intelligent InvestorBenjamin GrahamHarper$31.008
9Burn after Writing (Pink)Sharon JonesTarcherPerigee$19.00-
10The 48 Laws of PowerRobert GreenePenguin$34.00-

(Return to top)


Biography: December 26, 2020

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList Price
1A Promised LandBarack ObamaCrown$55.00
2GreenlightsMatthew McConaugheyCrown$40.00
3Is This Anything?Jerry SeinfeldSimon & Schuster$40.00
4Extraordinary CanadiansPeter MansbridgeSimon & Schuster$36.99
5Burke's LawBrian Burke and Stephen BruntViking$35.00
6If I Knew ThenJann ArdenRandom House Canada$32.00
7UntamedGlennon DoyleDial$37.00
8No Time Like the FutureMichael J. FoxFlatiron$37.99
9The Answer Is …Alex TrebekSimon & Schuster$32.00
10BecomingMichelle ObamaCrown$40.00

(Return to top)


Previous Bestsellers Lists

(Return to top)

