Skip to main content

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData

Sign up for our Books newsletter for the latest reviews, author interviews, industry news and more.

Hardcover Fiction: Dec. 4, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast weekWeeks on List
1Go Tell the Bees That I Am GoneDiana GabaldonDoubleday Canada$45.00-1
2State of TerrorHillary Rodham Clinton; Louise PennySimon & Schuster$24.9917
3The Apollo MurdersChris HadfieldRandom House Canada$36.0037
4The BecomingNora RobertsSt. Martin's Press$35.99-1
5The Judge's ListJohn GrishamDoubleday$39.0026
6It Ends with UsColleen HooverAtria Books$22.9993
7The Stranger in the LifeboatMitch AlbomHarper$29.9944
8NeverKen FollettViking$48.0053
9The StrangersKatherena VermetteHamish Hamilton$29.9586
10Fear No EvilJames PattersonLittle Brown$37.00-1

(Return to top)


Hardcover Non-Fiction: Dec. 4, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Talking to CanadiansRick MercerDoubleday Canada$32.951
2WillWill Smith; Mark MansonPenguin Press$40.002
3No One Wins AloneMark MessierSimon & Schuster$39.993
4Off the RecordPeter MansbridgeSimon & Schuster$39.995
5TasteStanley TucciGallery Books$37.008
6The StorytellerDave GrohlDey Street Books$36.994
7Indian in the CabinetJody Wilson-RaybouldHarperCollins Canada$34.999
8Best Wishes, Warmest RegardsDaniel Levy; Eugene LevyBlack Dog & Leventhal Publishers$40.007
9Talking to StrangersMalcolm GladwellBack Bay Books$23.996
10The Bomber MafiaMalcolm GladwellLittle Brown$34.00

(Return to top)


Paperback Fiction: Dec. 4, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The Seven Husbands of Evelyn HugoTaylor Jenkins ReidWashington Square Press$23.001
2Ugly LoveColleen HooverAtria Books$22.996
3Where the Crawdads SingDelia OwensG.P. Putnam's Sons$24.007
4The Silent WifeKarin SlaughterWilliam Morrow$12.994
5VerityColleen HooverIndependently Published$18.69-
6Deadly CrossJames PattersonGrand Central Publishing$22.99-
7Berserk Deluxe Volume 9Kentaro Miura; Duane JohnsonDark Horse Comics$65.99-
82 Sisters Detective AgencyJames Patterson; Candice FoxGrand Central Publishing$22.992
9The 19th ChristmasJames Patterson and Maxine PaetroGrand Central$22.993
10The Song of AchillesMadeline MillerEcco$21.9910

(Return to top)


Canadian Fiction: Dec. 4, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1State of TerrorHillary Rodham Clinton; Louise PennySimon & Schuster$24.991
2The Apollo MurdersChris HadfieldRandom House Canada$36.002
3The StrangersKatherena VermetteHamish Hamilton$29.953
4What Strange ParadiseOmar El AkkadMcClelland & Stewart$29.954
5The Vinyl Cafe CelebratesStuart McLeanViking$34.006
6The Holiday SwapMaggie KnoxViking$19.955
7Five Little IndiansMichelle GoodHarperCollins Canada$22.997
8Fight NightMiriam ToewsKnopf Canada$29.958
9The Madness of CrowdsLouise PennyMinotaur Books$36.999
10Dark RoadsChevy StevensSt. Martin's Press$24.99-

(Return to top)


Canadian Non-Fiction: Dec. 4, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Talking to CanadiansRick MercerDoubleday Canada$32.951
2No One Wins AloneMark MessierSimon & Schuster$39.992
3Off the RecordPeter MansbridgeSimon & Schuster$39.993
4Indian in the CabinetJody Wilson-RaybouldHarperCollins Canada$34.996
5Best Wishes, Warmest RegardsDaniel Levy; Eugene LevyBlack Dog & Leventhal Publishers$40.005
6Talking to StrangersMalcolm GladwellBack Bay Books$23.994
7The Bomber MafiaMalcolm GladwellLittle Brown$34.008
8The Whisper on the Night WindAdam ShoaltsAllen Lane$32.95-
9The Forever DogRodney Habib; Karen Shaw BeckerCollins$24.9910
10JoyDebbie Travis; Jacky Brown; Stacey Van BerkelRandom House Canada$35.009

(Return to top)


Juvenile: Dec. 4, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Big ShotJeff KinneyAmulet$17.991
2The Smart CookieJory John; Pete OswaldHarperCollins$23.993
3The Christmas PigJ.K. Rowling; Jim FieldScholastic$29.994
4Dog Man: Mothering HeightsDav PilkeyGraphix$15.998
5They Both Die at the EndAdam SilveraQuill Tree$15.9910
6The Bad Guys in They're Bee-Hind You!Aaron BlabeyScholastic Paperbacks$8.995
7Woodland Dance!Sandra Boynton Workman Publishing$10.956
8A Good Girl's Guide to MurderHolly JacksonEmber$14.99-
9Baby-Sitters Club: Kristy and the Snobs: a Graphic Novel Ann M. Martin; Chan ChauGraphix$16.99-
10Diary of a Wimpy Kid (Special Disney+ Cover Edition)Abrams BooksAmulet Books$17.99-

(Return to top)


Self-Improvement: Dec. 4, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week
1The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the HorseCharlie MackesyHarperOne$28.502
2The Real Anthony FauciRobert F. Kennedy Jr.Skyhorse Publishing$44.00-
3The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ckMark MansonHarperCollins Canada$23.993
4Rich Dad Poor DadRobert T. KiyosakiPlata$11.997
5JoyDebbie Travis; Jacky Brown; Stacey Van BerkelRandom House Canada$35.001
6The 48 Laws of PowerRobert Greene; Joost ElffersPenguin$35.006
7Think Like a MonkJay ShettySimon & Schuster$34.995
8The Everyday Hero ManifestoRobin SharmaHarperCollins Canada$32.99-
9How to Do the WorkNicole LePeraHarper Wave$23.999
10Daring GreatlyBrené BrownAvery$19.00-

(Return to top)


Cooking: Dec. 4, 2021

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList Price
1TogetherJamie OliverHarperCollins Canada$42.00
2Cravings: All TogetherChrissy Teigen; Adeena SussmanClarkson Potter$39.99
3Ottolenghi Test Kitchen: Shelf LoveNoor Murad; Yotam OttolenghiAppetite by Random House$37.50
4BourdainLaurie WooleverEcco$36.99
5Joshua WeissmanJoshua WeissmanAlpha$39.00
6The Pioneer Woman Cooks--Super Easy!Ree DrummondWiillam Morrow Cookbooks$36.99
7Joy of CookingIrma S. Rombauer, Marion Rombauer Becker, Ethan Becker, John Becker and Megan ScotScribner$50.00
8Well SeasonedMary BergAppetite by Random House$32.00
9Half Baked Harvest Super SimpleTieghan GerardClarkson Potter$39.99
10Field Notes for Food AdventureBrad LeoneVoracious$44.00

(Return to top)


Previous Bestsellers Lists

(Return to top)

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

Follow topics related to this article:

Check Following for new articles

Take a Break

Switch gears. Give your brain a workout and do today’s Daily Cryptic Crossword.

Cryptic Crossword

Scoop a new vibe in the numbers and do today’s Daily Sudoku.

Daily Sudoku

Kick back with the Daily Universal Crossword.

Daily Universal Crossword