The Globe and Mail Bestsellers for the week of Dec. 5, 2020

Hardcover Fiction: December 5, 2020
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last week's rank
|Weeks on List
|1
|Home Body
|Rupi Kaur
|Simon & Schuster
|$22.00
|1
|1
|2
|Ready Player Two
|Ernest Cline
|Ballantine
|$38.99
|-
|-
|3
|Invisible Girl
|Lisa Jewell
|Atria
|$24.99
|5
|7
|4
|A Time for Mercy
|John Grisham
|Doubleday
|$39.00
|3
|7
|5
|The Vanishing Half
|Brit Bennett
|Riverhead Books
|$36.00
|6
|6
|6
|The Awakening
|Nora Roberts
|St. Martins's Press
|$35.99
|-
|-
|7
|Deadly Cross
|James Patterson
|Little Brown & Co.
|$39.00
|-
|-
|8
|The Law of Innocence
|Michael Connelly
|Little Brown & Co.
|$37.00
|4
|2
|9
|Daylight
|David Baldacci
|Grand Central
|$37.00
|8
|1
|10
|Anxious People
|Fredrik Backman
|Simon & Schuster
|$24.99
|-
|-
Hardcover Non-Fiction: December 5, 2020
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week's rank
|1
|A Promised Land
|Barack Obama
|Crown
|$55.00
|1
|2
|Extraordinary Canadians
|Peter Mansbridge
|Simon & Schuster
|$36.99
|3
|3
|No Time Like the Future
|Michael J. Fox
|Flatiron
|$37.99
|2
|4
|If I Knew Then
|Jann Arden
|Random House Canda
|$32.00
|4
|5
|Is This Anything?
|Jerry Seinfeld
|Simon & Schuster
|$40.00
|5
|6
|Burke's Law
|Brian Burke and Stephen Brunt
|Viking
|$35.00
|6
|7
|All Together Now
|Alan Doyle
|Doubleday Canada
|$27.00
|-
|8
|Untamed
|Glennon Doyle
|The Dial
|$37.00
|9
|9
|Beauties
|James Duthie
|HarperCollins Canada
|$34.99
|7
|10
|The Answer Is ...
|Alex Trebek
|Simon & Schuster
|$32.00
|-
Paperback Fiction: December 5, 2020
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week's rank
|1
|The River Murders
|James Patterson and James O. Born
|Grand Central
|$12.99
|2
|2
|The Night Fire
|Michael Connelly
|Grand Central
|$12.99
|1
|3
|Spy
|Danielle Steel
|Dell
|$11.99
|3
|4
|The Institute
|Stephen King
|Gallery Books
|$26.99
|7
|5
|Criss Cross
|James Patterson
|Grand Central
|$12.99
|5
|6
|The Wife Between Us
|Greer Hendricks and Sarah Pekkanen
|Saint Martin's Paperbacks
|$12.99
|4
|7
|The Last Widow
|Karin Slaughter
|William Morrow & Co.
|$12.99
|6
|8
|The Nightingale
|Kristin Hannah
|Saint Martin's Griffin
|$23.50
|-
|9
|Cilka's Journey
|Heather Morris
|Saint Martin's Griffin
|$22.99
|-
|10
|Little Fires Everywhere
|Celeste Ng
|Penguin
|$23.00
|-
Canadian Fiction: December 5, 2020
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week's rank
|1
|Home Body
|Rupi Kaur
|Simon & Schuster
|$22.00
|1
|2
|How to Pronounce Knife
|Souvankham Thammavongsa
|McClelland & Stewart
|$24.95
|2
|3
|The Forgotten Daughter
|Joanna Goodman
|Harper Paperbacks
|$21.99
|3
|4
|Indians on Vacation
|Thomas King
|HarperCollins Canada
|$32.99
|4
|5
|All the Devils are Here
|Louise Penny
|Minotaur
|$36.99
|5
|6
|Dearly
|Margaret Atwood
|McClelland & Stewart
|$32.95
|8
|7
|Elevator Pitch
|Linwood Barclay
|Seal
|$12.99
|6
|8
|The Glass Hotel
|Emily St. John Mandel
|HarperCollins Canada
|$24.99
|7
|9
|The Pull of the Stars
|Emma Donoghue
|Harper Avenue
|$33.99
|9
|10
|Milk and Honey
|Rupi Kaur
|Andrews McMeel
|$19.99
|10
Canadian Non-Fiction: December 5, 2020
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week's rank
|1
|Extraordinary Canadians
|Peter Mansbridge
|Simon & Schuster
|$36.99
|2
|2
|No Time Like the Future
|Michael J. Fox
|Flatiron
|$37.99
|1
|3
|If I Knew Then
|Jann Arden
|Random House Canda
|$32.00
|3
|4
|Burke's Law
|Brian Burke and Stephen Brunt
|Viking
|$35.00
|4
|5
|All Together Now
|Alan Doyle
|Doubleday Canada
|$27.00
|-
|6
|Beauties
|Duthie, James
|HarperCollins Canada
|$34.99
|5
|7
|The Answer Is ...
|Alex Trebek
|Simon & Schuster
|$32.00
|6
|8
|War: How Conflict Shaped Us
|Margaret MacMillan
|Allen Lane
|$35.00
|7
|9
|From the Ashes
|Jesse Thistle
|Simon & Schuster
|$24.99
|10
|10
|Everyday Hockey Heroes, Volume II
|McKenzie, Bob; Lang, Jim
|Simon & Schuster
|$34.99
|8
Juvenile: December 5, 2020
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week's rank
|1
|Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Deep End
|Jeff Kinney
|Amulet
|$17.99
|1
|2
|The Ickabog
| J. K. Rowling
|Scholastic
|$36.99
|2
|3
|Dog Man: Grime and Punishment
|Dav Pilkey
|Graphix
|$15.99
|3
|4
|How the Grinch Stole Christmas!
|Dr. Seuss
|Random House Book for Young Readers
|$21.99
|-
|5
|I Love You to the Moon and Back
|Amelia Hepworth and Tim Warnes
|Tiger Tales
|$10.99
|8
|6
|The Couch Potato
|Jory John and Pete Oswald
|HarperCollins Canada
|$23.99
|6
|7
|Sounds Like Christmas
|Robert Munsch and Michael Martchenko
|North Wind
|$19.99
|-
|8
|Elf
|Kim Smith
|Quirk
|$19.99
|10
|9
|The Grinny Granny Donkey
|Craig Smith and Katz Crowley
|Scholastic
|$9.99
|4
|10
|Dear Girl
|Amy Krouse Rosenthal, Holly Hatam and Paris Rosenthal
|HarperCollins Canada
|$21.99
|-
Self Improvement: December 5, 2020
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|Last Week's rank
|1
|Think Like a Monk
|Jay Shetty
|Simon & Schuster
|$34.99
|1
|2
|The Greatest Secret
|Rhonda Byrne
|HarperOne
|$33.50
|-
|3
|Wreck This Journal
|Keri Smith
|Penguin
|$16.00
|2
|4
|Burn After Writing
|Sharon Jones
|TarcherPerigee
|$19.00
|3
|5
|The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck
|Mark Manson
|HarperCollins Canada
|$23.99
|4
|6
|Chicken Soup for the Soul: Christmas is in the Air
|Amy Newmark
|Chicken Soup for the Soul Publishing
|$17.95
|5
|7
|The Intelligent Investor
|Benjamin Graham
|Harper
|$31.00
|7
|8
|Rich Dad Poor Dad
|Robert T. Kiyosaki
|Plata
|$11.99
|-
|9
|Didn't See That Coming
|Rachel Hollis
|Dey Street
|$25.00
|8
|10
|The 48 Laws of Power
|Robert Greene
|Penguin
|$34.00
|6
Historical Fiction: December 5, 2020
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|List Price
|1
|The Evening and the Morning
|Ken Follett
|Viking
|$48.00
|2
|The Henna Artist
|Aika Joshi
|Mira
|$23.99
|3
|Cilka's Journey
|Heather Morris
|Saint Martin's Griffin
|$22.99
|4
|Dark Tides
|Philippa Gregory
|Atria
|$37.00
|5
|The Tattooist Of Auschwitz
|Heather Morris
|Harper Paperbacks
|$24.99
|6
|A Gentleman in Moscow
|Towles, Amor
|Penguin Books
|$23.00
|7
|The Pull of the Stars
|Emma Donoghue
|Harper Avenue
|$33.99
|8
|Circe
|Madeline Miller
|Back Bay
|$22.99
|9
|The Song of Achilles
|Madeline Miller
|Ecco
|$21.00
|10
|The Woman Before Wallis
|Bryn Turnbull
|Mira
|$22.99
