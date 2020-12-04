 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail Bestsellers for the week of Dec. 5, 2020

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData

Hardcover Fiction: December 5, 2020

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast week's rankWeeks on List
1Home BodyRupi KaurSimon & Schuster$22.0011
2Ready Player TwoErnest ClineBallantine$38.99--
3Invisible GirlLisa JewellAtria$24.9957
4A Time for MercyJohn GrishamDoubleday$39.0037
5The Vanishing HalfBrit BennettRiverhead Books$36.0066
6The AwakeningNora RobertsSt. Martins's Press$35.99--
7Deadly CrossJames PattersonLittle Brown & Co.$39.00--
8The Law of InnocenceMichael ConnellyLittle Brown & Co.$37.0042
9DaylightDavid BaldacciGrand Central$37.0081
10Anxious PeopleFredrik BackmanSimon & Schuster$24.99--

Hardcover Non-Fiction: December 5, 2020

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week's rank
1A Promised LandBarack ObamaCrown$55.001
2Extraordinary CanadiansPeter MansbridgeSimon & Schuster$36.993
3No Time Like the FutureMichael J. FoxFlatiron$37.992
4If I Knew ThenJann ArdenRandom House Canda$32.004
5Is This Anything?Jerry SeinfeldSimon & Schuster$40.005
6Burke's LawBrian Burke and Stephen BruntViking$35.006
7All Together NowAlan DoyleDoubleday Canada$27.00-
8UntamedGlennon DoyleThe Dial$37.009
9BeautiesJames DuthieHarperCollins Canada$34.997
10The Answer Is ...Alex TrebekSimon & Schuster$32.00-

Paperback Fiction: December 5, 2020

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week's rank
1The River MurdersJames Patterson and James O. BornGrand Central$12.992
2The Night FireMichael ConnellyGrand Central$12.991
3SpyDanielle SteelDell$11.993
4The InstituteStephen KingGallery Books$26.997
5Criss CrossJames PattersonGrand Central$12.995
6The Wife Between UsGreer Hendricks and Sarah PekkanenSaint Martin's Paperbacks$12.994
7The Last WidowKarin SlaughterWilliam Morrow & Co.$12.996
8The NightingaleKristin HannahSaint Martin's Griffin$23.50-
9Cilka's JourneyHeather MorrisSaint Martin's Griffin$22.99-
10Little Fires EverywhereCeleste NgPenguin$23.00-

Canadian Fiction: December 5, 2020

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week's rank
1Home BodyRupi KaurSimon & Schuster$22.001
2How to Pronounce KnifeSouvankham ThammavongsaMcClelland & Stewart$24.952
3The Forgotten DaughterJoanna GoodmanHarper Paperbacks$21.993
4Indians on VacationThomas KingHarperCollins Canada$32.994
5All the Devils are HereLouise PennyMinotaur$36.995
6DearlyMargaret AtwoodMcClelland & Stewart$32.958
7Elevator PitchLinwood BarclaySeal$12.996
8The Glass HotelEmily St. John MandelHarperCollins Canada$24.997
9The Pull of the StarsEmma DonoghueHarper Avenue$33.999
10Milk and HoneyRupi KaurAndrews McMeel$19.9910

Canadian Non-Fiction: December 5, 2020

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week's rank
1Extraordinary CanadiansPeter MansbridgeSimon & Schuster$36.992
2No Time Like the FutureMichael J. FoxFlatiron$37.991
3If I Knew ThenJann ArdenRandom House Canda$32.003
4Burke's LawBrian Burke and Stephen BruntViking$35.004
5All Together NowAlan DoyleDoubleday Canada$27.00-
6BeautiesDuthie, JamesHarperCollins Canada$34.995
7The Answer Is ...Alex TrebekSimon & Schuster$32.006
8War: How Conflict Shaped UsMargaret MacMillanAllen Lane$35.007
9From the AshesJesse ThistleSimon & Schuster$24.9910
10Everyday Hockey Heroes, Volume IIMcKenzie, Bob; Lang, JimSimon & Schuster$34.998

Juvenile: December 5, 2020

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week's rank
1Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Deep EndJeff KinneyAmulet$17.991
2The Ickabog J. K. RowlingScholastic$36.992
3Dog Man: Grime and PunishmentDav PilkeyGraphix$15.993
4How the Grinch Stole Christmas!Dr. SeussRandom House Book for Young Readers$21.99-
5I Love You to the Moon and BackAmelia Hepworth and Tim WarnesTiger Tales$10.998
6The Couch PotatoJory John and Pete OswaldHarperCollins Canada$23.996
7Sounds Like ChristmasRobert Munsch and Michael MartchenkoNorth Wind$19.99-
8ElfKim SmithQuirk$19.9910
9The Grinny Granny DonkeyCraig Smith and Katz CrowleyScholastic $9.994
10Dear GirlAmy Krouse Rosenthal, Holly Hatam and Paris RosenthalHarperCollins Canada$21.99-

Self Improvement: December 5, 2020

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList PriceLast Week's rank
1Think Like a MonkJay ShettySimon & Schuster$34.991
2The Greatest SecretRhonda ByrneHarperOne$33.50-
3Wreck This JournalKeri SmithPenguin$16.002
4Burn After WritingSharon JonesTarcherPerigee$19.003
5The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ckMark MansonHarperCollins Canada$23.994
6Chicken Soup for the Soul: Christmas is in the AirAmy NewmarkChicken Soup for the Soul Publishing$17.955
7The Intelligent InvestorBenjamin GrahamHarper$31.007
8Rich Dad Poor DadRobert T. KiyosakiPlata$11.99-
9Didn't See That ComingRachel HollisDey Street$25.008
10The 48 Laws of PowerRobert GreenePenguin$34.006

Historical Fiction: December 5, 2020

RankTitleAuthorPublisherList Price
1The Evening and the MorningKen FollettViking$48.00
2The Henna ArtistAika JoshiMira$23.99
3Cilka's JourneyHeather MorrisSaint Martin's Griffin$22.99
4Dark TidesPhilippa GregoryAtria$37.00
5The Tattooist Of AuschwitzHeather MorrisHarper Paperbacks$24.99
6A Gentleman in MoscowTowles, AmorPenguin Books$23.00
7The Pull of the StarsEmma DonoghueHarper Avenue$33.99
8CirceMadeline MillerBack Bay$22.99
9The Song of AchillesMadeline MillerEcco$21.00
10The Woman Before WallisBryn TurnbullMira$22.99

